Тусклые перспективы Трампономики

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – Президент США Дональд Трамп находится на своём посту уже шесть месяцев, поэтому мы можем с большей уверенностью оценить перспективы американской экономики и экономической политики при его администрации. Эти перспективы полны парадоксов, как и президентство Трампа в целом.

Главная загадка – потеря связи между финансовыми рынками и реальностью. Фондовые рынки продолжают ставить новые рекорды, но при этом средние темпа роста экономики США в первом полугодии составили всего лишь 2%, а это медленнее, чем при президенте Бараке Обаме. Во втором полугодии серьёзное улучшение этого показателя не ожидается.

Инвесторы фондового рынка продолжают надеяться, что Трамп сможет добиться принятия мер, которые будут стимулировать рост экономики и повысят прибыли корпораций. Кроме того, вялые темпы роста зарплат означают, что инфляция не приближается к целевым значениям Федерального резерва США, а значит, ФРС будет проводить нормализацию процентных ставок медленнее, чем ожидалось.

Низкие долгосрочные процентные ставки и ослабление доллара – это хорошие новости для фондового рынка США, а ориентированная на поддержку бизнеса программа Трампа, в принципе, по-прежнему позитивна для отдельных акций, даже несмотря на то, что так называемая «рефляционная торговля», начавшаяся после избрания Трампа, уже выдохлась. Кроме того, сейчас меньше поводов для беспокойства из-за угрозы, что масштабная программа бюджетного стимулирования экономики укрепит доллар и вынудит ФРС повысить ставки. На фоне политической неэффективности администрации Трампа с достаточной уверенностью можно прогнозировать, что, даже если какие-то стимулы вообще появятся, их масштабы окажутся намного меньшими, чем ожидалось.

Маловероятно, что неспособность администрации принимать решения на фронте экономической политики будет преодолена. Все попытки конгрессменов-республиканцев заменить закон «О доступной медицине» (Obamacare) провалились, причём не в последнюю очередь из-за того, что умеренные республиканцы не хотят голосовать за законопроект, который грозит лишить медицинской страховки примерно 20 миллионов американцев.

Сейчас администрация Трампа решила приступить к налоговой реформе, но провести её будет не менее (если не более) трудно. В первоначальных проектах налоговой реформы предусматривалось использование средств, сэкономленных на отмене Obamacare, а также доходов от введения пограничной коррекции налога на прибыль, но идея этой коррекции была позднее отвергнута.

В результате, у республиканцев в Конгрессе остаётся очень мало пространства для манёвра. Бюджетные правила Сената США требуют, чтобы любое снижение налогов было нейтральным для доходов бюджета через 10 лет, поэтому республиканцам придётся либо снижать ставки налогов намного менее радикально, чем они изначально планировали, либо принимать временные, ограниченные решения о снижении налогов, которые ничем не будут обеспечены.

Для того чтобы налоговые реформы принесли пользу американским работникам и стимулировали рост экономики, они должны увеличивать налоговую нагрузку на богатых и облегчать положение рабочих и среднего класса. Между тем, инициативы Трампа обещают прямо противоположный результат: в зависимости от того, на какой из его планов смотреть, от 80% до 90% всех выгод достанутся лишь 10% населения с наивысшими доходами.

Здесь следует отметить, что корпорации США копят триллионы долларов и отказываются от капитальных инвестиций не потому, что в стране слишком высоки ставки налогов, как утверждают Трамп и конгрессмены-республиканцы. Дело, скорее, в том, что компании меньше склонны к инвестициям из-за низких темпов роста зарплат, что негативно влияет на уровень потребления, а значит, и на общие темпы роста экономики.

Помимо налоговой реформы у Трампа имелся ещё план по стимулированию краткосрочного роста с помощью инфраструктурных расходов на сумму $1 триллион, но на горизонте его пока не видно. Кроме того, вместо прямых государственных инвестиций на эту сумму, администрация хочет предоставить умеренные налоговые стимулы частному сектору, чтобы тот начал различные проекты. К сожалению, для доведения инфраструктурных проектов до конца требуется нечто большее, чем просто налоговые льготы, при этом проектов, готовых к реализации, сейчас крайне мало.

В сфере внешней торговли есть хорошие новости и плохие. Хорошая новость в том, что администрация не занялась радикальной протекционистской политикой, в частности, не стала объявлять другие страны валютными манипуляторами, вводить тотальные пошлины на импорт или пограничную коррекцию налога на прибыль.

Плохая новость в том, что Трамп твёрдо придерживается свой идеи «покупайте американское, нанимайте американцев», а его протекционистские жесты будут больше вредить росту экономику, чем спасать рабочие места. Трамп уже отказался от Транс-Тихоокеанского партнёрства и прекратил переговоры о Трансатлантическом торговом и инвестиционном партнёрстве с Евросоюзом. Он ведёт переговоры о пересмотре Североамериканского соглашения о свободной торговле (НАФТА) и, возможно, попытается добиться пересмотра и других соглашений о свободной торговле, например, двустороннего договора с Южной Кореей. И он всё ещё может начать торговую войну с Китаем, введя пошлины на сталь и другую продукцию, причём особенно теперь, когда Китай не демонстрирует желания сотрудничать в противодействии эскалации северокорейской ядерной угрозы.

Помимо этого, Трамп может ослабить потенциал роста американской экономики, ограничив иммиграцию. В дополнение к запрету на въезд в США граждан шести стран с господствующим мусульманским населением, его администрация намерена ограничить миграцию для высококвалифицированных работников, а также активизировала процесс депортации иммигрантов без документов. Всё это, наряду с пограничной стеной, о которой так много говорится, снизит будущее предложение на рынке труда, а значит, подорвёт рост экономики, особенно если вспомнить о продолжающемся старении населения США и снижении численности рабочей силы.

Наконец, программа дерегулирования, предлагаемая Трампом, не просто не будет стимулировать рост экономики, в реальности она может со временем его ослабить. Если финансовое регулирование станет слишком мягким, результатом может оказаться пузырь на рынке активов и кредитования или даже новый финансовый кризис и рецессия.

Тем временем, решение Трампа выйти из Парижского климатического соглашения, в сочетании с отменой экологического регулирования, приведёт к экологической деградации и замедлению темпов роста в отраслях зелёной экономики, например, солнечной энергетики. А ослабление норм защиты трудящихся ещё сильнее уменьшит их переговорную силу, тем самым, препятствую росту зарплат и общим объёмам потребления.

Стоит ли удивляться, что темпы реального и потенциального роста экономики застряли на отметке около 2%. Да, инфляция низка, а корпоративные прибыли и индексы фондового рынка быстро растут. Однако разрыв между финансовыми рынками (Уолл-стрит) и реальной экономикой (Мейн-стрит) увеличивается. Высокая оценка активов на финансовых рынках, подпитываемая ликвидностью и иррациональным оптимизмом, не отражают фундаментальных экономических реалий. Рыночная коррекция со временем неизбежна. Единственный вопрос: кого будут винить Трамп, когда она начнётся.