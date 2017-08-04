23

Трампономиканың келешегі күңгірт

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – АҚШ президенті Дональд Трамптың басшылықта болғанына алты айдан асқанда, біз оның басқаруындағы АҚШ экономикасы және экономикалық саясатының келешегін бағалай аламыз. Ал, Трамптың жалпы төрағалығы сияқты, мұнда да парадокстар жеткілікті.

Негізгі мәселе қаржы нарықтарының көрсеткіштері мен нақты жағдай арасындағы айырмашылыққа байланысты. Қор нарықтары жаңа биіктерге жетуін жалғастырса да, Президент Барак Обаманың төрағалығы кезінде қарағанда экономикалық өсу баяу болып тұр - АҚШ экономикасы 2017 жылдың бірінші жартыжылдығында орташа 2% ғана өсіп, жылдың қалған уақытында әлдеқайда жақсы көрсеткіштер күтіліп отырған жоқ .

Қор нарықтық инвесторлар Трамп өсуді ынталандыру және корпоративтік пайданы арттыруға бағытталған саясатын өткізе алады деп үміттенуде. Сонымен қатар, баяу жалақы өсімі инфляцияның АҚШ-тың Федералды резервтік жүйесінің мақсатты деңгейіне жетпегенін көрсетеді, ал бұл ФРЖ-ның күтілгеннен баяу түрде пайыздық мөлшерлемелерді қалпына келтіруі керектігін білдіреді.

Төменгі ұзақ мерзімді пайыздық мөлшерлемелер және әлсіз доллар АҚШ-тың қор нарығы үшін жақсы жаңалық болып табылады, және Трамптың Pro-бизнес күн тәртібі, Трамптың рефляциялық сауда атты саясаты әлсіреп қалса да, әлі жеке қорлар үшін де жақсы. Ал енді жаппай фискалдық ынталандыру бағдарламасы долларды жоғары итеріп және ФРЖ-ны тарифтерді көтеруге мәжбүр етеді деп алаңдауға аз себеп бар. Трамп әкімшілігінің саяси тиімсіздігін ескере отырып, кез келген ынталандыру жасалса да, ол күтілгеннен аз болады деп болжауға болады.

Экономикалық-саяси майданда іс жасауға әкімшілігінің қабілетсіздігінің өзгеруі екіталай. Қолжетімді күтім Заңын (Obamacare) ауыстыруға бағытталған Конгресс республикашылдар әрекеттері сәтсіз болды, себебі орташа республикашыл 20 миллион америкалықты медициналық сақтандырудан айыратын актіге дауыс беруден бас тартты.

Трамп әкімшілігі енді қабылдауы осы сияқты қиынға соғатын салық реформасына келе жатыр. Бұрынғы салық реформа ұсыныстары Obamacare күшін жоюдан, және кейін қабылданбаған «шекара реттеу салығынан» табыс жинауды көздеген.

Бұл конгресс республикашылдарына қимыл жасауына аз мүмкіндік қалдырады. АҚШ Сенатындағы бюджетты салыстырып тексеру ережелері бойынша,  барлық табыс қысқартулары он жылдан кейін табыс-бейтарап болуы керек, сондықтан республикашылдар салық ставкаларын өздері бастапқыда ұсынғаннан әлдеқайда аздау қысқартып, немесе төленбеген уақытша және шектеулі салық қысқартуларын реттеуі керек болады.

Американдық жұмысшыларға пайдасы тиіп және экономикалық өсуді ынталандыру үшін, салық реформалары байларға түсетін жүктемені ұлғайтып және қызметкерлер мен орта тапқа көмек көрсетуі қажет. Бірақ Трамп ұсыныстары керісінше жасайды: сіздің қай жоспарға қарап отырғаныңызға байланысты, пайданың 80-90 пайызы табыс бөлудің жоғарғы орнындағы 10%-на кетеді.

Трамп және Конгрестегі республикашылдар айтуынша, салық мөлшерлемесі тым жоғары болғандықтан, АҚШ корпорациялары, триллиондаған доллар қолма-қол ақшаның арандатып және капитал инвестиция салуға бас тартып жатыр. Бірақ, шын мәнде олай емес. Баяу жалақы өсуі тұтынуды, және, осылайша, жалпы экономикалық өсуді әлсіреткендіктен фирмалардың инвестиция салуға ынтасы аз.

Салық реформасынан басқа, инфрақұрылымға 1 трлн доллар жұмсау арқылы қысқа мерзімді өсуді ынталандыруға бағытталған Трамп жоспары әлі дайын емес. Ал, сол сомадағы мемлекеттік инвестицияларды салудың орнына, әкімшілік түрлі жобаларды бастасын деп жеке сектор үшін кішкене салық жағынан ынталандыруды жасауды қалайды. Өкінішке орай, ірі инфрақұрылымдық жобаларды басынан аяғына жеткізу үшін салық үзілістері жеткіліксіз және арасындағы дайын жобалар да азайып жатыр.

Сауда бойынша, жақсы да, жаман да жаңалықтар бар. Жақсы жаңалық деп әкімшіліктің елдерді валюта манипуляторлар деп атап, шекара тарифтерін енгізу, немесе шекаралық реттеу салығын итеру сияқты түбегейлі протекционистік саясатты жүргізбегенін айтып өтуге болады.

Жаман жаңалықтар деп Трамп өз «американдық затты сатып ал, американдықты жұмысқа жалда» идеясына бекем болып және оның протекционистік істері жұмыс орындарын сақтауға қарағанда өсуге зақым келтіреді. Ол қазірдің өзінде Транс-Тынық әріптестіктен шықты және Еуропалық Одақпен трансатлантикалық сауда және инвестициялық әріптестік туралы келіссөздерден бас тартқан. Ол Солтүстік Америкалық еркін сауда туралы келісімді қайта қарастырып және Оңтүстік Кореямен екіжақты мәміле сияқты басқа да еркін сауда туралы келісімдерді қайта қарастыруы мүмкін. Және ол әлі де болат және басқа да өнімдер бойынша тарифтерді енгізу арқылы Қытаймен сауда соғысын бастай алады - әсіресе қазір Қытай Солтүстік Кореядан ушығып жатқан ядролық қатеріне жауап беруде ынтымақтастықтан бас тартып жатқан уақытта.

Трамп, сондай-ақ көшi-қонды шектеу арқылы өсу әлеуетін шектеуі мүмкін. Алты мұсылман елдерінен келген адамдарға тыйым салумен қатар, әкімшілік жоғары білікті қызметкерлер үшін көші-қонды шектеуге ниетті, және құжаттары жоқ иммигранттардың қоныс аударуын күшейтіп отыр. Бұл аты шулы шекара қабырғасымен бірге, болашақ жұмыс күшін жабдықтауды кесіп, осылайша, экономикалық өсуді де азайтады, бұл әсіресе, американдық халық қартаюы жалғасып, жұмыс күшінің азаю жағдайында қиынға соғады.

Соңында, Трамптың қайта реттеу күн тәртібі экономикалық өсуіге ықпал етпейді, және шын мәнінде уақыт өте оны әлсіретуі де мүмкін. Қаржы ережелер тым көп әлсірейтін болса, нәтижесінде басқа актив және кредиттік көпіршік, тіпті тағы қаржы дағдарысы мен құлдырау да болуы мүмкін.

Сонымен қатар, экологиялық регламенттерді сақтамай, Трамптың Париж климат туралы келісімінен шығу шешімі, экологиялық тозу және күн энергиясы сияқты жасыл экономика салаларында баяу дамуға әкеледі. Ал әлсіз еңбек қорғау, одан әрі осылайша жалақының өсуі мен жалпы тұтынуды тоқтатып, жұмысшылардың ұжымдық күші азаяды.

Нақты және әлеуетті өсімнің шамамен 2%-да кептеліп тұрғаны таңданарлық емес. Иә, инфляция төмен, және корпоративтік пайда мен қор нарықтары өсіп жатыр. Бірақ Уолл Стрит пен негізгі көшелердің арасында алшақтық өсіп жатыр. Өтімділік және иррационалдық гүлдену арқылы қозып жатқан жоғары нарықтық бағалауы іргелі экономикалық шынайлықты көрсете бермейді. Нарық түзетуінің орын алуы сөзсіз. Осы жағдай орын алғанда, Трамп кімді кінәлі деп айыптайды екен?