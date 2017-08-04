Трампономиканың келешегі күңгірт

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – АҚШ президенті Дональд Трамптың басшылықта болғанына алты айдан асқанда, біз оның басқаруындағы АҚШ экономикасы және экономикалық саясатының келешегін бағалай аламыз. Ал, Трамптың жалпы төрағалығы сияқты, мұнда да парадокстар жеткілікті.
Негізгі мәселе қаржы нарықтарының көрсеткіштері мен нақты жағдай арасындағы айырмашылыққа байланысты. Қор нарықтары жаңа биіктерге жетуін жалғастырса да, Президент Барак Обаманың төрағалығы кезінде қарағанда экономикалық өсу баяу болып тұр - АҚШ экономикасы 2017 жылдың бірінші жартыжылдығында орташа 2% ғана өсіп, жылдың қалған уақытында әлдеқайда жақсы көрсеткіштер күтіліп отырған жоқ .
Қор нарықтық инвесторлар Трамп өсуді ынталандыру және корпоративтік пайданы арттыруға бағытталған саясатын өткізе алады деп үміттенуде. Сонымен қатар, баяу жалақы өсімі инфляцияның АҚШ-тың Федералды резервтік жүйесінің мақсатты деңгейіне жетпегенін көрсетеді, ал бұл ФРЖ-ның күтілгеннен баяу түрде пайыздық мөлшерлемелерді қалпына келтіруі керектігін білдіреді.
Төменгі ұзақ мерзімді пайыздық мөлшерлемелер және әлсіз доллар АҚШ-тың қор нарығы үшін жақсы жаңалық болып табылады, және Трамптың Pro-бизнес күн тәртібі, Трамптың рефляциялық сауда атты саясаты әлсіреп қалса да, әлі жеке қорлар үшін де жақсы. Ал енді жаппай фискалдық ынталандыру бағдарламасы долларды жоғары итеріп және ФРЖ-ны тарифтерді көтеруге мәжбүр етеді деп алаңдауға аз себеп бар. Трамп әкімшілігінің саяси тиімсіздігін ескере отырып, кез келген ынталандыру жасалса да, ол күтілгеннен аз болады деп болжауға болады.
Экономикалық-саяси майданда іс жасауға әкімшілігінің қабілетсіздігінің өзгеруі екіталай. Қолжетімді күтім Заңын (Obamacare) ауыстыруға бағытталған Конгресс республикашылдар әрекеттері сәтсіз болды, себебі орташа республикашыл 20 миллион америкалықты медициналық сақтандырудан айыратын актіге дауыс беруден бас тартты.
Трамп әкімшілігі енді қабылдауы осы сияқты қиынға соғатын салық реформасына келе жатыр. Бұрынғы салық реформа ұсыныстары Obamacare күшін жоюдан, және кейін қабылданбаған «шекара реттеу салығынан» табыс жинауды көздеген.
Бұл конгресс республикашылдарына қимыл жасауына аз мүмкіндік қалдырады. АҚШ Сенатындағы бюджетты салыстырып тексеру ережелері бойынша, барлық табыс қысқартулары он жылдан кейін табыс-бейтарап болуы керек, сондықтан республикашылдар салық ставкаларын өздері бастапқыда ұсынғаннан әлдеқайда аздау қысқартып, немесе төленбеген уақытша және шектеулі салық қысқартуларын реттеуі керек болады.
Американдық жұмысшыларға пайдасы тиіп және экономикалық өсуді ынталандыру үшін, салық реформалары байларға түсетін жүктемені ұлғайтып және қызметкерлер мен орта тапқа көмек көрсетуі қажет. Бірақ Трамп ұсыныстары керісінше жасайды: сіздің қай жоспарға қарап отырғаныңызға байланысты, пайданың 80-90 пайызы табыс бөлудің жоғарғы орнындағы 10%-на кетеді.
Трамп және Конгрестегі республикашылдар айтуынша, салық мөлшерлемесі тым жоғары болғандықтан, АҚШ корпорациялары, триллиондаған доллар қолма-қол ақшаның арандатып және капитал инвестиция салуға бас тартып жатыр. Бірақ, шын мәнде олай емес. Баяу жалақы өсуі тұтынуды, және, осылайша, жалпы экономикалық өсуді әлсіреткендіктен фирмалардың инвестиция салуға ынтасы аз.
Салық реформасынан басқа, инфрақұрылымға 1 трлн доллар жұмсау арқылы қысқа мерзімді өсуді ынталандыруға бағытталған Трамп жоспары әлі дайын емес. Ал, сол сомадағы мемлекеттік инвестицияларды салудың орнына, әкімшілік түрлі жобаларды бастасын деп жеке сектор үшін кішкене салық жағынан ынталандыруды жасауды қалайды. Өкінішке орай, ірі инфрақұрылымдық жобаларды басынан аяғына жеткізу үшін салық үзілістері жеткіліксіз және арасындағы дайын жобалар да азайып жатыр.
Сауда бойынша, жақсы да, жаман да жаңалықтар бар. Жақсы жаңалық деп әкімшіліктің елдерді валюта манипуляторлар деп атап, шекара тарифтерін енгізу, немесе шекаралық реттеу салығын итеру сияқты түбегейлі протекционистік саясатты жүргізбегенін айтып өтуге болады.
Жаман жаңалықтар деп Трамп өз «американдық затты сатып ал, американдықты жұмысқа жалда» идеясына бекем болып және оның протекционистік істері жұмыс орындарын сақтауға қарағанда өсуге зақым келтіреді. Ол қазірдің өзінде Транс-Тынық әріптестіктен шықты және Еуропалық Одақпен трансатлантикалық сауда және инвестициялық әріптестік туралы келіссөздерден бас тартқан. Ол Солтүстік Америкалық еркін сауда туралы келісімді қайта қарастырып және Оңтүстік Кореямен екіжақты мәміле сияқты басқа да еркін сауда туралы келісімдерді қайта қарастыруы мүмкін. Және ол әлі де болат және басқа да өнімдер бойынша тарифтерді енгізу арқылы Қытаймен сауда соғысын бастай алады - әсіресе қазір Қытай Солтүстік Кореядан ушығып жатқан ядролық қатеріне жауап беруде ынтымақтастықтан бас тартып жатқан уақытта.
Трамп, сондай-ақ көшi-қонды шектеу арқылы өсу әлеуетін шектеуі мүмкін. Алты мұсылман елдерінен келген адамдарға тыйым салумен қатар, әкімшілік жоғары білікті қызметкерлер үшін көші-қонды шектеуге ниетті, және құжаттары жоқ иммигранттардың қоныс аударуын күшейтіп отыр. Бұл аты шулы шекара қабырғасымен бірге, болашақ жұмыс күшін жабдықтауды кесіп, осылайша, экономикалық өсуді де азайтады, бұл әсіресе, американдық халық қартаюы жалғасып, жұмыс күшінің азаю жағдайында қиынға соғады.
Соңында, Трамптың қайта реттеу күн тәртібі экономикалық өсуіге ықпал етпейді, және шын мәнінде уақыт өте оны әлсіретуі де мүмкін. Қаржы ережелер тым көп әлсірейтін болса, нәтижесінде басқа актив және кредиттік көпіршік, тіпті тағы қаржы дағдарысы мен құлдырау да болуы мүмкін.
Сонымен қатар, экологиялық регламенттерді сақтамай, Трамптың Париж климат туралы келісімінен шығу шешімі, экологиялық тозу және күн энергиясы сияқты жасыл экономика салаларында баяу дамуға әкеледі. Ал әлсіз еңбек қорғау, одан әрі осылайша жалақының өсуі мен жалпы тұтынуды тоқтатып, жұмысшылардың ұжымдық күші азаяды.
Нақты және әлеуетті өсімнің шамамен 2%-да кептеліп тұрғаны таңданарлық емес. Иә, инфляция төмен, және корпоративтік пайда мен қор нарықтары өсіп жатыр. Бірақ Уолл Стрит пен негізгі көшелердің арасында алшақтық өсіп жатыр. Өтімділік және иррационалдық гүлдену арқылы қозып жатқан жоғары нарықтық бағалауы іргелі экономикалық шынайлықты көрсете бермейді. Нарық түзетуінің орын алуы сөзсіз. Осы жағдай орын алғанда, Трамп кімді кінәлі деп айыптайды екен?
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
REALIGNMENT OF ECONOMICS WITH DEMOCRACY
Instead of enhancing the wealth of the top 10 % - 90 % of the benefits of Trumponomics - those who voted Trump must be the focus.
Realignment of Economics with Democracy - is possible, if wealth creation is targeted for the benefit of The Trumpeteers.
Instead of bolstering Asset Prices in already wealthy enclaves, Infrastructure needs to create several new enclaves.
Those New Infrastructure Enclaves would in fact provide comparative advantage - working with lower land values.
With land prices in Hongkongs and Shanghais and Mumbais sky high, lower land values in New Infrastructure Enclaves serve twin goals.
Public Debt increases - Infrastructure Finance - can be designed to create Value Creation in these New Infrastructure Enclaves.
The QE program of the last ten years served to bolster Asset Prices of existing enclaves - instead of Enlargement.
The Rich got richer - The Trump Mandate must work differentially, if Realignment of Economics with Democracy is intended.
Fiscal Departures that Trump promises ought to ensure that The Trumpeteers are the real beneficiaries. Read more
Comment Commented Patrick Newman
No mention of a post Brexit trade deal with the UK! Read more
Comment Commented Bernard Fudim
It is apparent that easing restrictions on mining and non-renewable energy will create more immediate employment than subsidies for photo voltaics. Those jobs will have an immediate affect upon the economy and payroll taxes. Republican will claim that tax reductions will have an immediate resumption of business ventures in America that will justify a higher short term increase in National debt. It is quite possible that a more favorable tax for industry in America will encourage investment, because long term political and monetary investments are safer here than in China or elsewhere in Asia or Latin America. Read more
Comment Commented Larry Fish
1. Coal jobs aren't coming back unless you want to ban fracking and boost energy prices. Natural gas is cheaper, cleaner and doesn't destroy whole mountain tops. Coal currently costs $2.23/million BTU. Over the last year, natural gas has been as low as $1.73/million BTU.
https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/steo/report/prices.cfm
2. In 2008, 50% of electricity came from coal. Today it down to 25% because of natural gas.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-06-01/trump-s-exit-from-paris-climate-accord-won-t-revive-coal-jobs
3. Renewable energy produces more jobs
Renewables = 475,000 jobs
Oil/Natural Gas = 178,900 jobs
Coal = 76,572 jobs
https://www.bls.gov/iag/tgs/iag211.htm
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2017/03/31/8-surprisingly-small-industries-that-employ-more-people-than-coal/?utm_term=.97fb727006a0
4. Jobs in the fossil fuel industry fell by 4.5% between 2011 and 2015. Jobs in renewable energy increased by 6% over the same period.
5. This is in spite of the fact that fossil fuels receive 721 times more money from the government is subsidies. According to the IMF, the US provides $605 billion in subsidies, but only $839 million for solar and wind:
Oil Subsidies: $349 billion
Coal Subsidies: $178 billion
Natural Gas: $78 billion
Total = $605 Billion
Wind: $457-million
Solar: $382-million
Total = $839 million
http://www.imf.org/external/np/fad/subsidies/
6. China is beating the pants off us. They've beat us on solar technology, driving down the price by 80% in the last four years.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-china-is-dominating-the-solar-industry/
7. They're investing $361 billion in renewables that will create 13 million new jobs over the next three years.
That's 4.3 million jobs a year.
The best period of US job creation was 1993-1997 and we only created 3.0 million jobs per year.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-energy-renewables-idUSKBN14P06P Read more
Comment Commented Peter Ellis
"It is apparent that easing restrictions on mining and non-renewable energy will create more immediate employment than subsidies for photo voltaics." I may be wrong but I read this as you approving more mining. Are you crazy? Such thinking, like Trump's is so short-sighted, and highly destructive. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Mr. Roubini, I appreciate the article and the relative fairness. I'd propose to you that increase or decreasing personal income tax will do little. We need corporate tax reform along with removal of regulations. This will provide companies with increased profits to buyback shares (boost the market), increase dividends (increase CF to investors), lower the price of goods/services (increase consumption/cap inflation) or invest and create jobs (which will in turn increase tax revenues).
Trumponomics hasn't failed. Republicans have failed. 20MM Americans would not lose insurance - this is a lie. 20MM Americans have had insurance for 8 years because of a bill that has caused havoc for the market. Obamacare will fail if left alone and many more people will "lose" insurance as this faulty bill collapses.
Trump's economic plan my not succeed, but HRC would have been a disaster. 4-8 more years of regulations, taxes and economic slowing/killing government behavior. Trump might fail, but he was the best shot at actually having a pro-business government.
Kudos for the article though. Always great to read something fair and critical at the same time. Read more
Comment Commented The Syndicate
Dr Doom expressing a negative view. Well I never.
There is an alternative perspective. Trump is so incapable of getting anything done (the "outsider" has yet to learn that you need to bring people with you in order to achieve anything). that government stasis is a reality. Paradoxically, this is an environment in which business often thrives. Because, by counter-example, business is often so consumed with keeping up with new regulations that it doesn't get a chance to learn how to work with them before they change.
Perhaps a weak, incapable President is everything the USA needs, right now.
FOOTNOTE - I don't claim that Trump won't do anything. I argue that he will be reduced to fiddling around at the margins and that anything too extreme he does will likely be legislated against by Congress. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
My take is that as long as America remains so polarized, politically, little will come to fruition, even with full Republican prevalence in all government fora. Read more
Comment Commented Greg Kramer
Dr. Roubini wrote, "Yes, inflation is low...". Unfortunately, it is only low if you subscribe to the PCE, CPI data, which is a mish - mash of stats designed to low ball what the consumer actually pays.
I prefer to use inflation stats that reflect what I buy on a monthly basis. With that said, please read below link.
http://www.shadowstats.com/article/no-438-public-comment-on-inflation-measurement Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Donald Trump doesn't have an "economic policy." He has some slogans and some vague ideas, and the country can get by with that -- until an actual crisis befalls us.
And when it does, we will find that the only real experience base in the Trump administration is military, and even that base has been less than successful in delivering good results. So at best the nation will be at the mercy of amateurs -- especially if the crisis is economic. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Sour grapes doesn't move the discussion forward. Read more
Comment Commented Packard Day
"There are only two kinds of forecasters: Those who don't know and those who don't know that they don't know."
John Kenneth Galbraith
_________________
Add to this group a spate of ideologically insulated economics/business academics who take comfort in the confident narration of their own convictions. Read more
Comment Commented Robert Goldschmidt
Roubini has it exactly right when he points to wages as an underlying weakness. We also need to consider monopolization which is also weakening family purchasing power with escalating costs for healthcare and communications.
We have a glut of corporate cash but weak demand. This has resulted in growth of personal debt, the repayment of which further eats into purchasing power.
Throughout our golden economic period from 1948 to 1972 wages hovered around 50% of GDP. Today wages have fallen to 43% of GDP and it requires a national deficit of about $1 trillion/year to keep our economy stable by compensating for that wage shortfall
We all know the problem is lack of wages but no one is proposing a plan to increase total wages in the face of continuing automation and globalization. I propose the following:
Corporations would be offered the irreversible choice to eliminate all federal income taxes in return for capping their ratio of earnings to wages to its historical ratio for their company. This is easily ascertained through inspection of W2's and SEC earnings filings. The government would have the ability to reduce their cap in future years but the cap could not be reduced by more than 1% per year.
Of course the next level of detail on this approach would be much more complicated such as only considering the first $250k of wages for determining the earnings to wages ratio, imputed earnings for private corporations and wage compensation tariffs for imports. Nevertheless this is the only viable approach I have seen that would protect our economy/democracy from the accelerating job loss due to automation in the age of learning machines. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The problem with populist economic policies is that when you actually implement them, the same mob who voted you in will use the same pitchforks to have you burned at the stake when they clearly don't work. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
So listening to non-populist economics has seen wages stagnate, manufacturing leave the US and record levels of people out of the labor force. The market has fully rebounding, but there is limited consumer demand.
So please tell me how populist economics are clearly a failure to anyone but the wealthy, large company profits and international workers?
Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Who will be to blame? That is easy. The central bankers and if the author wasn't so biased and looked at his simple models he would know this is not the Trump rally but the Fed rally. We can't have the profits margins we have today without the current and unsustainable 1.6% of GDP increase in financial leverage. Why? Because the market believes the Fed are cowards and will bail out their elitist globalist friends again "for Main Street". I give my honest warning to many elitist like Dr. Roubini. The mob will say "Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me". Read more
Comment Commented Thomas Lloyd
You can bet the Donald will not be to blame. It will be fake figures fake economy fake president fake businessmen. God Help America
Read more
Comment Commented Gerry H
The billionaires club running the country is like the carpenter fixing the car. Wrong tools, wrong skills. It aint gonna work. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'Trump’s plan to stimulate short-term growth'
The latest State to join the United States is the Vegetative State.
How do you stimulate a Vegetative State? Use containment devices: Build a Wall? Deport? Sit on money? Give money to people who have it? Row with Europeans? Hug vegetables?
Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
Trump has succeeded in defeating Ryancare and Cruzcare, which he does not want. He will move on. Tax cuts are always easier, and obviously we need the kind of fake tax estimates that produce a big deficit and create the kind of fiscal stimulus that Reagan had.
Then we can get away from the crazy zero or near zero interest rates that have produced Tesla and bitcoin and the FANG stocks. I would not want to be in NASDAQ and hope it will not spill over too much. But Roubini should reread the old Roubini. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Anthony
Its easier to kick today's ball than yesterday's ball and Trump has said he has answers but in practice he is finding it difficult to run in a swamp. He will continue to be kicked by opponents and then by supporters if he doesnt deliver.
US debt has nominally doubled in order to get just above baseline and there is no sign the debt can be described as cyclic. It points to a failing model
Corps are not spending because the consumer is cashed out giving breaks to Corps does not change that. The colossal public and private debt overhang and insecurity for workers aka consumers is the problem. Whatever tax penalties are imposed on imports makes no real difference due to the labour cost differentials in place. In essence globalisation is breaking down as a model and advocates for it do not seem to understand much of what has gone on is a transitional shock wave and not sustainable. For the West it is a weight loss diet by amputation.
Globalisation is the consumer society maxed out and very simply the model has run out of consumers and global production capacity is already at overcapacity.
Providing more production capacity solves nothing. Supplying more labour solves nothing. Yet both are global plans.
The next likely step for Western economies is currency debasement which is what brought down the Roman Empire. Empire failure involves fragmentation and there are signs that is pending.
The situation is likely beyond Trump because the key issues involve global activity and are beyond POTUS control. Thats the implicit weakness in Trumps claims.
Attempting to control things within borders is actually quite a logical move and is likely to be widespread Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Good insight Jeff. Spot on. Our fake recovery has boosted equities and corporate profits. Sadly, workers haven't seen any help. But the readers of this site want to blame Trump as if HRC would have done anything but continued the failed Obama policies. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Jerry
Gottcha Jerry. So you fluff up the figures, spend against them and worry about it afterwards. If the game isnt working out you change the rules, an old trick. Bless you, there was I struggling to understand the logic when there doesnt need to be any. Inevitably burn baby burn on stocks, but the Guvnt basically becomes a gambler also using the National Debt, inevitably also no ceiling, above us only sky, imagine no possessions : ) Read more
