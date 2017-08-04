Düstere Aussichten für Trumps Wirtschaftspolitik

Steve Hurst AUG 6, 2017

Anthony



Its easier to kick today's ball than yesterday's ball and Trump has said he has answers but in practice he is finding it difficult to run in a swamp. He will continue to be kicked by opponents and then by supporters if he doesnt deliver.



US debt has nominally doubled in order to get just above baseline and there is no sign the debt can be described as cyclic. It points to a failing model



Corps are not spending because the consumer is cashed out giving breaks to Corps does not change that. The colossal public and private debt overhang and insecurity for workers aka consumers is the problem. Whatever tax penalties are imposed on imports makes no real difference due to the labour cost differentials in place. In essence globalisation is breaking down as a model and advocates for it do not seem to understand much of what has gone on is a transitional shock wave and not sustainable. For the West it is a weight loss diet by amputation.



Globalisation is the consumer society maxed out and very simply the model has run out of consumers and global production capacity is already at overcapacity.



Providing more production capacity solves nothing. Supplying more labour solves nothing. Yet both are global plans.



The next likely step for Western economies is currency debasement which is what brought down the Roman Empire. Empire failure involves fragmentation and there are signs that is pending.



The situation is likely beyond Trump because the key issues involve global activity and are beyond POTUS control. Thats the implicit weakness in Trumps claims.



Attempting to control things within borders is actually quite a logical move and is likely to be widespread Read more