Düstere Aussichten für Trumps Wirtschaftspolitik

NEW YORK – US-Präsident Donald Trump ist nun sechs Monate im Amt, und die Aussichten für die US-Wirtschaft und die von seiner Regierung verfolgte Wirtschaftspolitik lassen sich daher zuversichtlich einschätzen. Und wie bei Trumps Präsidentschaft im Allgemeinen finden sich hier jede Menge Paradoxa.

Am verwunderlichsten ist die Abkoppelung zwischen der Entwicklung an den Finanzmärkten und in der Realwirtschaft. Während die Aktienmärkte immer neue Höhen markieren, wuchs die US-Wirtschaft in der ersten Jahreshälfte 2017 um durchschnittlich bloße 2% – d. h. weniger als unter Präsident Barack Obama –, und es ist nicht zu erwarten, dass sie sich im weiteren Jahresverlauf deutlich besser entwickelt.

Die Anleger an den Aktienmärkten klammern sich weiter an die Hoffnung, dass Trump Maßnahmen durchdrücken kann, um das Wachstum anzukurbeln und die Unternehmensgewinne zu steigern. Zudem impliziert das langsame Lohnwachstum, dass die Inflation den Zielsatz der US-Notenbank (Fed) nicht erreicht, was bedeutet, dass die Fed die Zinsen langsamer normalisieren muss als erwartet.

Niedrigere langfristige Zinssätze und ein schwächerer Dollar sind gute Nachrichten für die US-Aktienmärkte, und Trumps unternehmensfreundliche Agenda wirkt sich prinzipiell weiter positiv auf individuelle Aktien aus, selbst wenn aus dem sogenannten Trump-Reflationshandel die Luft raus ist. Und es gibt inzwischen weniger Grund zur Sorge, dass ein massives fiskalpolitisches Konjunkturprogramm den Dollar in die Höhe treiben und die Fed zu Zinserhöhungen zwingen wird. Angesichts der politischen Ineffektivität der Trump-Regierung kann man sicher davon ausgehen, dass, sofern es überhaupt Konjunkturmaßnahmen gibt, diese kleiner ausfallen werden als erwartet.

Die Unfähigkeit der Regierung, an der wirtschaftspolitischen Front Maßnahmen umzusetzen, wird sich kaum ändern. Die Versuche der Republikaner im Kongress, den Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) zu ersetzen, sind gescheitert, und zwar nicht zuletzt, weil einige gemäßigte Republikaner sich weigerten, für eine Gesetzesvorlage zu stimmen, die rund 20 Millionen Amerikaner ihrer Krankenversicherung beraubt hätte.

Die Trump-Regierung will nun eine Steuerreform in Angriff nehmen, deren Verabschiedung mindestens genauso schwierig werden dürfte. Frühere Vorschläge für eine Steuerreform hatten Einsparungen aus der Abschaffung von Obamacare sowie aus einer inzwischen aufgegebenen, ursprünglich vorgesehenen „Grenzanpassungssteuereingeplant.

Deren Wegfall lässt den Republikanern im Kongress jetzt wenig Spielraum. Weil die Haushaltsregeln des US-Senats vorschreiben, dass alle Steuersenkungen nach zehn Jahren einnahmeneutral sein müssen, werden die Republikaner entweder die Steuersätze um deutlich weniger senken müssen als ursprünglich beabsichtigt, oder sie müssen sich mit vorübergehenden, begrenzten Steuersenkungen zufriedengeben, die nicht gegenfinanziert sind.

Damit die amerikanischen Arbeitnehmer profitieren und das Wirtschaftswachstum angekurbelt wird, müsste die Steuerreform die Steuerbelastung der Reichen erhöhen und Arbeitnehmer und Mittelschicht entlasten. Trumps Vorschläge jedoch würden das Gegenteil bewirken: Je nachdem, welchen Plan man sich anschaut, würden zwischen 80 und 90% der Vorteile an die obersten 10% der Einkommensverteilung gehen.

Tatsächlich horden die US-Unternehmen nicht deshalb Billionenbeträge und weigern sich, zu investieren, weil der Steuersatz zu hoch ist, wie Trump und die Republikaner im Kongress behaupten. Vielmehr sind die Unternehmen weniger geneigt, zu investieren, weil das niedrige Lohnwachstum auf den Verbrauch und damit auf das Wirtschaftswachstum insgesamt drückt.

Blickt man über die Steuerreform hinaus, so ist von Trumps Plan zur Ankurbelung des kurzfristigen Wachstums durch Ausgaben für die Infrastruktur in Höhe von einer Billion Dollar noch immer nichts zu sehen. Und statt direkter staatlicher Investitionen in dieser Höhe sieht die Regierung moderate Steueranreize für den privaten Sektor vor, um verschiedene Projekte in Gang zu bringen. Nur leider wird es mehr als Steuererleichterungen erfordern, um große Infrastrukturprojekte einzuleiten und abzuschließen, und startbereite Projekte gibt es bisher kaum.

Was den Handel angeht, gibt es gute und schlechte Nachrichten. Die gute Nachricht ist, dass die Regierung bisher keine radikale protektionistische Politik wie etwa die Einstufung von Ländern als Währungsmanipulatoren, die Einführung allgemeiner Zolltarife oder Bemühungen zur Einführung der Grenzanpassungssteuer verfolgt.

Die schlechte Nachricht ist, dass Trump weiter an seinem Credo „Buy American, hire American“ festhält. Seine protektionistischen Gesten werden das Wachstum eher bremsen als Arbeitsplätze sichern. Er hat bereits die Transpazifische Partnersaft und die TTIP-Verhandlungen mit der Europäischen Union aufgegeben. Er ist dabei, das Nordamerikanische Freihandelsabkommen (NAFTA) nachzuverhandeln und könnte versuchen, andere Freihandelsverträge wie das bilaterale Abkommen mit Südkorea neu zu verhandeln. Und er könnte noch immer einen Handelskrieg mit China vom Zaun brechen, indem er Zölle auf Stahl und andere Produkte erhebt – insbesondere jetzt, wo China sich bei der Reaktion auf die von Nordkorea ausgehende eskalierende nukleare Bedrohung als unkooperativ erwiesen hat.

Trump könnte zudem das Wachstumspotenzial der USA begrenzen, indem er die Einwanderung beschränkt. Neben ihrem sechsmonatigen Einreiseverbot für Bürger aus sechs überwiegend muslimischen Ländern plant die Regierung, die Einwanderung hochqualifizierter Arbeitnehmer zu beschränken, und ist dabei, die Ausweisung nicht dokumentierter Einwanderer zu forcieren. Dies wird, wie auch die marktschreierisch angepriesene Mauer an der Grenze zu Mexiko, das künftige Angebot an Arbeitskräften senken und damit das Wirtschaftswachstum verringern, insbesondere da die amerikanische Bevölkerung altert und viele Amerikaner aus der Erwerbsbevölkerung herausfallen.

Und schließlich wird Trumps Deregulierungsagenda das Wirtschaftswachstum nicht fördern und könnte es tatsächlich im Laufe der Zeit schwächen. Wenn die Finanzregulierung zu sehr gelockert wird, könnten das Resultat eine weitere Vermögens- und Kreditblase und möglicherweise sogar eine neuerliche Finanzkrise und Rezession sein.

Zugleich wird Trumps Entscheidung, sich aus dem Pariser Klimaabkommen zurückzuziehen, im Verbund mit dem Zurückfahren von Umweltschutzbestimmungen, zu Umweltzerstörung und geringerem Wachstum in umweltfreundlichen Branchen wie der Solarindustrie führen. Und eine Abschwächung der Arbeitsschutzgesetze wird die Verhandlungsmacht der Arbeitnehmer weiter reduzieren und so das Lohnwachstum und den Gesamtkonsum niedrig halten.

Es überrascht wenig, dass tatsächliches und potenzielles Wachstum bei etwa 2% verharren. Zwar ist die Inflation niedrig und die Unternehmensgewinne und Aktienkurse steigen steil an. Doch die Kluft zwischen der Entwicklung an der Wall Street und in der Realwirtschaft wird breiter. Die durch Liquidität und irrationalen Überschwang angeheizten hohen Marktbewertungen spiegeln die grundlegende wirtschaftliche Realität nicht wider. Eine letztliche Marktkorrektur ist unvermeidlich. Die einzige Frage ist, wem Trump die Schuld geben wird, wenn das passiert.

Aus dem Englischen von Jan Doolan