23

L'économie sous la menace de Trump

NEW-YORK – Six mois après l'entrée de Donald Trump à la Maison Blanche, on peut  appréhender ce que pourrait être sa politique économique et les perspectives de l'économie américaine. Et les paradoxes sont nombreux, comme presque tout ce qui tourne autour de sa présidence.

La déconnexion entre les bons résultats des marchés financiers et l'économie réelle pose question. Alors que la Bourse continue à atteindre de nouveaux sommets, le taux de croissance des USA n'a été que de 2% pour le premier semestre 2017 - plus bas que lors de la présidence de Barak Obama. Et il ne faut pas s'attendre à une hausse sensible pour le deuxième semestre.

Les investisseurs en Bourse continuent à croire que Trump parviendra à stimuler la croissance et à accroître les bénéfices des entreprises. Par ailleurs, en raison de la faible croissance des salaires, l'inflation n'atteint pas l'objectif fixé par la Fed (la Réserve fédérale américaine), ce qui obligera cette dernière à augmenter plus lentement que prévu les taux d'intérêt.

Des taux d'intérêt à long terme plus bas et un dollar plus faible que prévus sont une bonne chose pour la Bourse américaine, et le programme pro-entreprise de Trump est encore favorable en principe à certains titres en Bourse, même si la reflation n'a pas eu lieu. Le risque est moindre de voir un plan de relance budgétaire massif pousser le dollar à la hausse et contraindre la Fed à augmenter ses taux. Au vu de l'inefficacité de l'équipe de Trump, il y a tout lieu de penser que si jamais il y a un plan de relance, il sera de beaucoup plus faible ampleur que prévu.

L'incapacité du gouvernement américain à avancer sur le front économique va probablement perdurer. Au Congrès, les républicains ne sont pas parvenus à remplacer la loi sur l'assurance-maladie d'Obama (l'Obamacare) par une autre, notamment parce que les plus modérés d'entre eux ont refusé de voter un projet qui priverait 20 millions d'Américains de toute assurance-maladie.

Le gouvernement veut maintenant réformer la fiscalité, mais cette réforme sera aussi difficile, sinon plus difficile, à mettre en œuvre. Les premiers projets en ce domaine reposaient sur des économies qui devaient entre réalisées grâce à l'abrogation de l'Obamacare et à l'institution d'une taxe d'ajustement frontalier, abandonnée depuis.

La marge de manœuvre des républicains au Congrès s'est donc considérablement rétrécie. La réglementation du Sénat prévoit que pour être adoptée à la majorité simple, une baisse d'impôt doit être neutre sur le plan budgétaire au bout de 10 ans, aussi les républicains devront-ils procéder à une baisse d'impôt très inférieure à ce qui était prévu, ou bien accepter qu'elle soit temporaire et restreinte.

Pour qu'une réforme fiscale bénéficie aux travailleurs américains et stimule la croissance, elle doit reposer sur les riches et alléger la charge des travailleurs et de la classe moyenne. Mais le projet de Trump va en sens inverse : 80 à 90% des baisses d'impôt bénéficiera aux 10% des citoyens disposant des revenus les plus élevés.

Contrairement à ce que proclament Trump et les républicains du Congrès, les entreprises américaines n'entassent pas des milliers de milliards de dollars en liquide tout en refusant d'investir parce que leur taux d'imposition serait trop élevé. Elles sont réticentes à investir parce que la faible croissance des salaires limite la consommation et de ce fait, la croissance de l'économie.

Par ailleurs le projet d'investissement de 1000 milliards de dollars dans les infrastructures pour stimuler à court terme la croissance n'est pas encore à l'ordre du jour. Plutôt que d'investir  directement pour ce montant, le gouvernement veut inciter le secteur privé à développer divers projets au moyen d'une modeste incitation fiscale. Malheureusement cela ne suffira pas pour développer de grands projets d'infrastructure depuis leur conception jusqu'à leur réalisation, tandis que les projets prêts à démarrer sont rares.

Venons-en à la politique commerciale. Elle comporte un élément positif : le non-recours à un protectionnisme radical, qu'il s'agisse de la stigmatisation de tel ou tel pays qualifié de manipulateur de devises, de l'introduction de barrières douanières généralisées ou de l'application d'une taxe d'ajustement frontalier.

Par contre, Trump s'en tient à son credo, "Acheter Américain, embaucher Américain", ce qui nuira à la croissance plutôt que de sauver des emplois. Il a déjà abandonné le Partenariat transpacifique, de même que les négociations avec l'UE sur le Partenariat transatlantique de commerce et d'investissement. Il renégocie l'Accord de libre-échange nord-américain et pourrait essayer de renégocier d'autres accords de libre-échange, comme celui avec la Corée du Sud. Il peut encore déclencher une guerre commerciale avec la Chine en imposant des taxes sur les importations d'acier et d'autres produits - d'autant que la Chine ne coopère pas comme il le souhaiterait face à la menace nucléaire croissante de la Corée du Nord.

Il pourrait aussi limiter le potentiel de croissance des USA en restreignant l'immigration. Non content d'interdire l'entrée du territoire des USA aux citoyens de six pays à majorité musulmane, il veut restreindre l'immigration des travailleurs hautement qualifiés et accroître l'expulsion des immigrés sans-papiers. Tout cela, et on peut y ajouter son fameux projet de mur à la frontière mexicaine, limitera la main d'œuvre disponible, et de ce fait la croissance, d'autant que la population américaine vieillit et que beaucoup d'Américains atteignent l'âge de la retraite.

Enfin, le projet de déréglementation de Trump ne facilitera pas la croissance économique, et pourrait même la freiner à long terme. Si la déréglementation va trop loin dans le domaine financier, elle pourrait générer une nouvelle bulle des actifs et du crédit, voire même une nouvelle crise financière accompagnée d'une récession.

La décision de Trump de se retirer de l'accord de Paris sur le climat, combinée avec une régression réglementaire en matière de protection de l'environnement conduiront à un ralentissement de la croissance des secteurs industriels verts comme celui de l'énergie solaire. Et une moindre protection des travailleurs réduira encore le pouvoir de négociation de ces derniers, ce qui freinera la hausse des salaires et la consommation.

DONATE NOW

Il n'est donc pas étonnant que la croissance réelle et la croissance potentielle ne soient que de l'ordre de 2%. Certes l'inflation est faible, tandis que la Bourse et les profits des entreprises sont à la hausse. Mais le fossé entre la finance et l'économie réelle se creuse. Le haut niveau de la Bourse alimenté par les liquidités et une exubérance irrationnelle donnent une image déformée de l'économie réelle ; une correction est inévitable. Qui Trump accusera-t-il lorsque cela se produira ?

Traduit de l’anglais par Patrice Horovitz