L'économie sous la menace de Trump

NEW-YORK – Six mois après l'entrée de Donald Trump à la Maison Blanche, on peut appréhender ce que pourrait être sa politique économique et les perspectives de l'économie américaine. Et les paradoxes sont nombreux, comme presque tout ce qui tourne autour de sa présidence.
La déconnexion entre les bons résultats des marchés financiers et l'économie réelle pose question. Alors que la Bourse continue à atteindre de nouveaux sommets, le taux de croissance des USA n'a été que de 2% pour le premier semestre 2017 - plus bas que lors de la présidence de Barak Obama. Et il ne faut pas s'attendre à une hausse sensible pour le deuxième semestre.
Les investisseurs en Bourse continuent à croire que Trump parviendra à stimuler la croissance et à accroître les bénéfices des entreprises. Par ailleurs, en raison de la faible croissance des salaires, l'inflation n'atteint pas l'objectif fixé par la Fed (la Réserve fédérale américaine), ce qui obligera cette dernière à augmenter plus lentement que prévu les taux d'intérêt.
Des taux d'intérêt à long terme plus bas et un dollar plus faible que prévus sont une bonne chose pour la Bourse américaine, et le programme pro-entreprise de Trump est encore favorable en principe à certains titres en Bourse, même si la reflation n'a pas eu lieu. Le risque est moindre de voir un plan de relance budgétaire massif pousser le dollar à la hausse et contraindre la Fed à augmenter ses taux. Au vu de l'inefficacité de l'équipe de Trump, il y a tout lieu de penser que si jamais il y a un plan de relance, il sera de beaucoup plus faible ampleur que prévu.
L'incapacité du gouvernement américain à avancer sur le front économique va probablement perdurer. Au Congrès, les républicains ne sont pas parvenus à remplacer la loi sur l'assurance-maladie d'Obama (l'Obamacare) par une autre, notamment parce que les plus modérés d'entre eux ont refusé de voter un projet qui priverait 20 millions d'Américains de toute assurance-maladie.
Le gouvernement veut maintenant réformer la fiscalité, mais cette réforme sera aussi difficile, sinon plus difficile, à mettre en œuvre. Les premiers projets en ce domaine reposaient sur des économies qui devaient entre réalisées grâce à l'abrogation de l'Obamacare et à l'institution d'une taxe d'ajustement frontalier, abandonnée depuis.
La marge de manœuvre des républicains au Congrès s'est donc considérablement rétrécie. La réglementation du Sénat prévoit que pour être adoptée à la majorité simple, une baisse d'impôt doit être neutre sur le plan budgétaire au bout de 10 ans, aussi les républicains devront-ils procéder à une baisse d'impôt très inférieure à ce qui était prévu, ou bien accepter qu'elle soit temporaire et restreinte.
Pour qu'une réforme fiscale bénéficie aux travailleurs américains et stimule la croissance, elle doit reposer sur les riches et alléger la charge des travailleurs et de la classe moyenne. Mais le projet de Trump va en sens inverse : 80 à 90% des baisses d'impôt bénéficiera aux 10% des citoyens disposant des revenus les plus élevés.
Contrairement à ce que proclament Trump et les républicains du Congrès, les entreprises américaines n'entassent pas des milliers de milliards de dollars en liquide tout en refusant d'investir parce que leur taux d'imposition serait trop élevé. Elles sont réticentes à investir parce que la faible croissance des salaires limite la consommation et de ce fait, la croissance de l'économie.
Par ailleurs le projet d'investissement de 1000 milliards de dollars dans les infrastructures pour stimuler à court terme la croissance n'est pas encore à l'ordre du jour. Plutôt que d'investir directement pour ce montant, le gouvernement veut inciter le secteur privé à développer divers projets au moyen d'une modeste incitation fiscale. Malheureusement cela ne suffira pas pour développer de grands projets d'infrastructure depuis leur conception jusqu'à leur réalisation, tandis que les projets prêts à démarrer sont rares.
Venons-en à la politique commerciale. Elle comporte un élément positif : le non-recours à un protectionnisme radical, qu'il s'agisse de la stigmatisation de tel ou tel pays qualifié de manipulateur de devises, de l'introduction de barrières douanières généralisées ou de l'application d'une taxe d'ajustement frontalier.
Par contre, Trump s'en tient à son credo, "Acheter Américain, embaucher Américain", ce qui nuira à la croissance plutôt que de sauver des emplois. Il a déjà abandonné le Partenariat transpacifique, de même que les négociations avec l'UE sur le Partenariat transatlantique de commerce et d'investissement. Il renégocie l'Accord de libre-échange nord-américain et pourrait essayer de renégocier d'autres accords de libre-échange, comme celui avec la Corée du Sud. Il peut encore déclencher une guerre commerciale avec la Chine en imposant des taxes sur les importations d'acier et d'autres produits - d'autant que la Chine ne coopère pas comme il le souhaiterait face à la menace nucléaire croissante de la Corée du Nord.
Il pourrait aussi limiter le potentiel de croissance des USA en restreignant l'immigration. Non content d'interdire l'entrée du territoire des USA aux citoyens de six pays à majorité musulmane, il veut restreindre l'immigration des travailleurs hautement qualifiés et accroître l'expulsion des immigrés sans-papiers. Tout cela, et on peut y ajouter son fameux projet de mur à la frontière mexicaine, limitera la main d'œuvre disponible, et de ce fait la croissance, d'autant que la population américaine vieillit et que beaucoup d'Américains atteignent l'âge de la retraite.
Enfin, le projet de déréglementation de Trump ne facilitera pas la croissance économique, et pourrait même la freiner à long terme. Si la déréglementation va trop loin dans le domaine financier, elle pourrait générer une nouvelle bulle des actifs et du crédit, voire même une nouvelle crise financière accompagnée d'une récession.
La décision de Trump de se retirer de l'accord de Paris sur le climat, combinée avec une régression réglementaire en matière de protection de l'environnement conduiront à un ralentissement de la croissance des secteurs industriels verts comme celui de l'énergie solaire. Et une moindre protection des travailleurs réduira encore le pouvoir de négociation de ces derniers, ce qui freinera la hausse des salaires et la consommation.
Il n'est donc pas étonnant que la croissance réelle et la croissance potentielle ne soient que de l'ordre de 2%. Certes l'inflation est faible, tandis que la Bourse et les profits des entreprises sont à la hausse. Mais le fossé entre la finance et l'économie réelle se creuse. Le haut niveau de la Bourse alimenté par les liquidités et une exubérance irrationnelle donnent une image déformée de l'économie réelle ; une correction est inévitable. Qui Trump accusera-t-il lorsque cela se produira ?
Traduit de l’anglais par Patrice Horovitz
jagjeet sinha
REALIGNMENT OF ECONOMICS WITH DEMOCRACY
Instead of enhancing the wealth of the top 10 % - 90 % of the benefits of Trumponomics - those who voted Trump must be the focus.
Realignment of Economics with Democracy - is possible, if wealth creation is targeted for the benefit of The Trumpeteers.
Instead of bolstering Asset Prices in already wealthy enclaves, Infrastructure needs to create several new enclaves.
Those New Infrastructure Enclaves would in fact provide comparative advantage - working with lower land values.
With land prices in Hongkongs and Shanghais and Mumbais sky high, lower land values in New Infrastructure Enclaves serve twin goals.
Public Debt increases - Infrastructure Finance - can be designed to create Value Creation in these New Infrastructure Enclaves.
The QE program of the last ten years served to bolster Asset Prices of existing enclaves - instead of Enlargement.
The Rich got richer - The Trump Mandate must work differentially, if Realignment of Economics with Democracy is intended.
Fiscal Departures that Trump promises ought to ensure that The Trumpeteers are the real beneficiaries. Read more
Patrick Newman
No mention of a post Brexit trade deal with the UK! Read more
Bernard Fudim
It is apparent that easing restrictions on mining and non-renewable energy will create more immediate employment than subsidies for photo voltaics. Those jobs will have an immediate affect upon the economy and payroll taxes. Republican will claim that tax reductions will have an immediate resumption of business ventures in America that will justify a higher short term increase in National debt. It is quite possible that a more favorable tax for industry in America will encourage investment, because long term political and monetary investments are safer here than in China or elsewhere in Asia or Latin America. Read more
Larry Fish
1. Coal jobs aren't coming back unless you want to ban fracking and boost energy prices. Natural gas is cheaper, cleaner and doesn't destroy whole mountain tops. Coal currently costs $2.23/million BTU. Over the last year, natural gas has been as low as $1.73/million BTU.
https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/steo/report/prices.cfm
2. In 2008, 50% of electricity came from coal. Today it down to 25% because of natural gas.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-06-01/trump-s-exit-from-paris-climate-accord-won-t-revive-coal-jobs
3. Renewable energy produces more jobs
Renewables = 475,000 jobs
Oil/Natural Gas = 178,900 jobs
Coal = 76,572 jobs
https://www.bls.gov/iag/tgs/iag211.htm
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2017/03/31/8-surprisingly-small-industries-that-employ-more-people-than-coal/?utm_term=.97fb727006a0
4. Jobs in the fossil fuel industry fell by 4.5% between 2011 and 2015. Jobs in renewable energy increased by 6% over the same period.
5. This is in spite of the fact that fossil fuels receive 721 times more money from the government is subsidies. According to the IMF, the US provides $605 billion in subsidies, but only $839 million for solar and wind:
Oil Subsidies: $349 billion
Coal Subsidies: $178 billion
Natural Gas: $78 billion
Total = $605 Billion
Wind: $457-million
Solar: $382-million
Total = $839 million
http://www.imf.org/external/np/fad/subsidies/
6. China is beating the pants off us. They've beat us on solar technology, driving down the price by 80% in the last four years.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-china-is-dominating-the-solar-industry/
7. They're investing $361 billion in renewables that will create 13 million new jobs over the next three years.
That's 4.3 million jobs a year.
The best period of US job creation was 1993-1997 and we only created 3.0 million jobs per year.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-energy-renewables-idUSKBN14P06P Read more
Peter Ellis
"It is apparent that easing restrictions on mining and non-renewable energy will create more immediate employment than subsidies for photo voltaics." I may be wrong but I read this as you approving more mining. Are you crazy? Such thinking, like Trump's is so short-sighted, and highly destructive. Read more
Anthony DeAngelis
Mr. Roubini, I appreciate the article and the relative fairness. I'd propose to you that increase or decreasing personal income tax will do little. We need corporate tax reform along with removal of regulations. This will provide companies with increased profits to buyback shares (boost the market), increase dividends (increase CF to investors), lower the price of goods/services (increase consumption/cap inflation) or invest and create jobs (which will in turn increase tax revenues).
Trumponomics hasn't failed. Republicans have failed. 20MM Americans would not lose insurance - this is a lie. 20MM Americans have had insurance for 8 years because of a bill that has caused havoc for the market. Obamacare will fail if left alone and many more people will "lose" insurance as this faulty bill collapses.
Trump's economic plan my not succeed, but HRC would have been a disaster. 4-8 more years of regulations, taxes and economic slowing/killing government behavior. Trump might fail, but he was the best shot at actually having a pro-business government.
Kudos for the article though. Always great to read something fair and critical at the same time. Read more
The Syndicate
Dr Doom expressing a negative view. Well I never.
There is an alternative perspective. Trump is so incapable of getting anything done (the "outsider" has yet to learn that you need to bring people with you in order to achieve anything). that government stasis is a reality. Paradoxically, this is an environment in which business often thrives. Because, by counter-example, business is often so consumed with keeping up with new regulations that it doesn't get a chance to learn how to work with them before they change.
Perhaps a weak, incapable President is everything the USA needs, right now.
FOOTNOTE - I don't claim that Trump won't do anything. I argue that he will be reduced to fiddling around at the margins and that anything too extreme he does will likely be legislated against by Congress. Read more
Ariel Tejera
My take is that as long as America remains so polarized, politically, little will come to fruition, even with full Republican prevalence in all government fora. Read more
Greg Kramer
Dr. Roubini wrote, "Yes, inflation is low...". Unfortunately, it is only low if you subscribe to the PCE, CPI data, which is a mish - mash of stats designed to low ball what the consumer actually pays.
I prefer to use inflation stats that reflect what I buy on a monthly basis. With that said, please read below link.
http://www.shadowstats.com/article/no-438-public-comment-on-inflation-measurement Read more
Curtis Carpenter
Donald Trump doesn't have an "economic policy." He has some slogans and some vague ideas, and the country can get by with that -- until an actual crisis befalls us.
And when it does, we will find that the only real experience base in the Trump administration is military, and even that base has been less than successful in delivering good results. So at best the nation will be at the mercy of amateurs -- especially if the crisis is economic. Read more
Anthony DeAngelis
Sour grapes doesn't move the discussion forward. Read more
Packard Day
"There are only two kinds of forecasters: Those who don't know and those who don't know that they don't know."
John Kenneth Galbraith
_________________
Add to this group a spate of ideologically insulated economics/business academics who take comfort in the confident narration of their own convictions. Read more
Robert Goldschmidt
Roubini has it exactly right when he points to wages as an underlying weakness. We also need to consider monopolization which is also weakening family purchasing power with escalating costs for healthcare and communications.
We have a glut of corporate cash but weak demand. This has resulted in growth of personal debt, the repayment of which further eats into purchasing power.
Throughout our golden economic period from 1948 to 1972 wages hovered around 50% of GDP. Today wages have fallen to 43% of GDP and it requires a national deficit of about $1 trillion/year to keep our economy stable by compensating for that wage shortfall
We all know the problem is lack of wages but no one is proposing a plan to increase total wages in the face of continuing automation and globalization. I propose the following:
Corporations would be offered the irreversible choice to eliminate all federal income taxes in return for capping their ratio of earnings to wages to its historical ratio for their company. This is easily ascertained through inspection of W2's and SEC earnings filings. The government would have the ability to reduce their cap in future years but the cap could not be reduced by more than 1% per year.
Of course the next level of detail on this approach would be much more complicated such as only considering the first $250k of wages for determining the earnings to wages ratio, imputed earnings for private corporations and wage compensation tariffs for imports. Nevertheless this is the only viable approach I have seen that would protect our economy/democracy from the accelerating job loss due to automation in the age of learning machines. Read more
Michael Public
The problem with populist economic policies is that when you actually implement them, the same mob who voted you in will use the same pitchforks to have you burned at the stake when they clearly don't work. Read more
Anthony DeAngelis
So listening to non-populist economics has seen wages stagnate, manufacturing leave the US and record levels of people out of the labor force. The market has fully rebounding, but there is limited consumer demand.
So please tell me how populist economics are clearly a failure to anyone but the wealthy, large company profits and international workers?
Read more
Rick Puglisi
Who will be to blame? That is easy. The central bankers and if the author wasn't so biased and looked at his simple models he would know this is not the Trump rally but the Fed rally. We can't have the profits margins we have today without the current and unsustainable 1.6% of GDP increase in financial leverage. Why? Because the market believes the Fed are cowards and will bail out their elitist globalist friends again "for Main Street". I give my honest warning to many elitist like Dr. Roubini. The mob will say "Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me". Read more
Thomas Lloyd
You can bet the Donald will not be to blame. It will be fake figures fake economy fake president fake businessmen. God Help America
Read more
Gerry H
The billionaires club running the country is like the carpenter fixing the car. Wrong tools, wrong skills. It aint gonna work. Read more
Steve Hurst
'Trump’s plan to stimulate short-term growth'
The latest State to join the United States is the Vegetative State.
How do you stimulate a Vegetative State? Use containment devices: Build a Wall? Deport? Sit on money? Give money to people who have it? Row with Europeans? Hug vegetables?
Read more
Jerry F. Hough
Trump has succeeded in defeating Ryancare and Cruzcare, which he does not want. He will move on. Tax cuts are always easier, and obviously we need the kind of fake tax estimates that produce a big deficit and create the kind of fiscal stimulus that Reagan had.
Then we can get away from the crazy zero or near zero interest rates that have produced Tesla and bitcoin and the FANG stocks. I would not want to be in NASDAQ and hope it will not spill over too much. But Roubini should reread the old Roubini. Read more
Steve Hurst
Anthony
Its easier to kick today's ball than yesterday's ball and Trump has said he has answers but in practice he is finding it difficult to run in a swamp. He will continue to be kicked by opponents and then by supporters if he doesnt deliver.
US debt has nominally doubled in order to get just above baseline and there is no sign the debt can be described as cyclic. It points to a failing model
Corps are not spending because the consumer is cashed out giving breaks to Corps does not change that. The colossal public and private debt overhang and insecurity for workers aka consumers is the problem. Whatever tax penalties are imposed on imports makes no real difference due to the labour cost differentials in place. In essence globalisation is breaking down as a model and advocates for it do not seem to understand much of what has gone on is a transitional shock wave and not sustainable. For the West it is a weight loss diet by amputation.
Globalisation is the consumer society maxed out and very simply the model has run out of consumers and global production capacity is already at overcapacity.
Providing more production capacity solves nothing. Supplying more labour solves nothing. Yet both are global plans.
The next likely step for Western economies is currency debasement which is what brought down the Roman Empire. Empire failure involves fragmentation and there are signs that is pending.
The situation is likely beyond Trump because the key issues involve global activity and are beyond POTUS control. Thats the implicit weakness in Trumps claims.
Attempting to control things within borders is actually quite a logical move and is likely to be widespread Read more
Anthony DeAngelis
Good insight Jeff. Spot on. Our fake recovery has boosted equities and corporate profits. Sadly, workers haven't seen any help. But the readers of this site want to blame Trump as if HRC would have done anything but continued the failed Obama policies. Read more
Steve Hurst
Jerry
Gottcha Jerry. So you fluff up the figures, spend against them and worry about it afterwards. If the game isnt working out you change the rules, an old trick. Bless you, there was I struggling to understand the logic when there doesnt need to be any. Inevitably burn baby burn on stocks, but the Guvnt basically becomes a gambler also using the National Debt, inevitably also no ceiling, above us only sky, imagine no possessions : ) Read more
