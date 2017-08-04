Ponuré vyhlídky trumponomiky

NEW YORK – Teď, když už je americký prezident Donald Trump ve funkci šest měsíců, lze s větší jistotou posoudit vyhlídky americké ekonomiky a tvorby hospodářské politiky pod jeho správou. Jak je tomu s Trumpovým prezidentským působením obecněji, paradoxů je požehnaně.
Nejdůležitějším hlavolamem je disproporce mezi výkonem finančních trhů a realitou. Zatímco akciové trhy dál dosahují nových výší, americká ekonomika v první polovině roku 2017 rostla v průměru jen o 2 % – což je pomalejší růst než za prezidenta Baracka Obamy – a neočekává se, že by se jí po zbytek roku dařilo o mnoho lépe.
Burzovní investoři nadále chovají naději, že Trump dokáže prosadit politiky ke stimulaci růstu a zvýšení firemních zisků. Hlemýždí růst mezd navíc znamená, že inflace nedosahuje cílové míry Federálního rezervního systému USA, takže Fed bude nucen úrokové sazby normalizovat pomaleji, než se očekávalo.
Nižší dlouhodobé úrokové sazby a slabší dolar jsou pro americké akciové trhy dobrou zprávou a Trumpův program na podporu podnikání stále v zásadě jednotlivým akciím prospívá, byť takzvané Trumpovo reflační obchodování splasklo. Zeslábl přitom důvod k obavám, že mohutný program fiskální stimulace vytlačí dolar výš a donutí Fed zvýšit sazby. S ohledem na politickou neefektivitu Trumpovy administrativy lze bezpečně předpokládat, že pokud vůbec k nějaké stimulaci dojde, bude menší, než se očekávalo.
Neschopnost administrativy podat na poli hospodářské politiky výkon se těžko nezmění. Selhaly pokusy republikánských kongresmanů nahradit zákon o dostupné péči (Obamacare), v neposlední řadě proto, že umírnění republikáni odmítli hlasovat pro návrh, který by zhruba 20 milionům Američanů vzal zdravotní pojištění.
Teď se Trumpova administrativa přesouvá k daňové reformě, již bude stejně těžké uzákonit, ne-li ještě těžší. Dřívější návrhy reformy daní očekávaly úspory ze zrušení Obamacare a z navrhované „přeshraničně korekční daně“, od níž už bylo upuštěno.
Republikánům v Kongresu tak nezbývá mnoho manévrovacího prostoru. Jelikož pravidla Senátu USA o rozpočtové vyrovnanosti vyžadují, aby všechny daňové škrty byly po deseti letech příjmově neutrální, republikáni buď budou muset daňové sazby snížit mnohem méně, než původně zamýšleli, anebo se spokojit s dočasnými a omezenými daňovými škrty, které se nezaplatí.
Aby daňové reformy prospěly americkým pracujícím a podnítily hospodářský růst, musí víc zatížit bohaté a ulevit dělníkům a střední třídě. Trumpovy návrhy by ale udělaly pravý opak: podle toho, na který plán se podíváte, 80-90 % přínosů by získalo horních 10 % distribuce příjmů.
Ještě podstatnější je, že americké korporace nehromadí biliony dolarů v hotovosti a neodmítají dělat kapitálové investice proto, že je příliš vysoká daňová sazba, jak tvrdí Trump a republikánští kongresmani. Firmy jsou méně ochotné investovat spíš proto, že pomalý růst mezd sráží spotřebu, a tedy celkový hospodářský růst.
Mimo daňovou reformu stále není na obzoru Trumpův plán rozproudit krátkodobý růst výdaji do infrastruktury ve výši bilionu dolarů. Navíc vláda místo přímých vládních investic v této výši chce dát soukromému sektoru skromné daňové pobídky, aby razil cestu různým projektům. K uskutečnění velkých infrastrukturních projektů od začátku do konce bude bohužel zapotřebí víc než daňových úlev a projektů připravených na příjezd stavebních strojů je jako šafránu.
Co se týče obchodu, je tu dobrá a špatná zpráva. Dobrou zprávou je, že administrativa neuskutečňuje radikálně protekcionistické politiky, například označování zemí za měnové manipulátory, zavádění paušálních cel či prosazování přeshraničně korekční daně.
Špatnou zprávou je, že se Trump drží svého kréda „kupujte od Američanů, najímejte si Američany“ a jeho ochranářská gesta budou znamenat víc škody pro růst než užitku pro pracovní místa. Odstoupil už od Transpacifického partnerství a od vyjednání s Evropskou unií o Transatlantickém obchodním a investičním partnerství. Vyjednává o novém nastavení Severoamerické dohody o volném obchodu a může se pokusit o úpravu podmínek dalších dohod o volném obchodu, například bilaterální dohody s Jižní Koreou. A stále ještě by zavedením cel na ocel a další výrobky mohl vyvolat obchodní válku s Čínou – obzvlášť teď, kdy Čína neprojevila ochotu spolupracovat v reakci na vyhrocení severokorejské jaderné hrozby.
Trump by také mohl omezit růstový potenciál USA zpřísněním podmínek přistěhovalectví. Vedle zákazu vstupu pro návštěvníky ze šesti převážně muslimských zemí má vláda v úmyslu omezit migraci vysoce kvalifikovaných pracovníků a zesílit deportace přistěhovalců bez dokladů. To, společně s hraniční zdí, kolem níž se dělá tolik povyku, stlačí budoucí nabídku pracovní síly, a tedy hospodářský růst, především jak bude americká populace dál stárnout a odcházet z řad pracovních sil.
Konečně Trumpův program deregulace hospodářský růst nepovzbudí, ve skutečnosti by jej mohl časem oslabit. Pokud se finanční regulace uvolní přespříliš, výsledkem může být další bublina aktiv a úvěrů, ba dokonce další finanční krize a recese.
Zároveň Trumpovo rozhodnutí odstoupit od pařížské klimatické dohody, společně se zrušením předpisů na ochranu životního prostředí, povede k ekologické degradaci a pomalejšímu růstu v odvětvích zelené ekonomiky, jako je solární energetika. Slabší ochrana pracujících zase zmenší jejich vyjednávací sílu, takže bude dál držet růst mezd a celkovou spotřebu na nízké úrovni.
Není divu, že skutečný a potenciální růst ustrnul na zhruba 2 %. Ano, inflace je nízká a zisky firem a akciové trhy prudce rostou. Ale propast mezi Wall Street a obyčejnou ulicí se zvětšuje. Vysoká tržní ocenění, poháněná likviditou a iracionální rozjařeností, neodrážejí fundamenty ekonomické reality. Tržní korekce bude nakonec nevyhnutelná. Jedinou otázkou je, komu ji dá Trump za vinu, až k ní dojde.
Z angličtiny přeložil David Daduč
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
I hate to be the bearer of bad news if Trump fails and I think he will it will not be a return to business as usual in DC. That is a delusion Someone else will pick up the fallen banner and perhaps be competent or perhaps scarier for Wall street and DC. They May be both competent and a true believer. Do you people even faintly understand how much losers in this misbegotten mess you call globalization hate it??? Are our so called "Elites" that utterly clueless??? Tax cuts for corporations and people who only pay capital gains that ought to be popular with the voters kind of like a root canal or a double Orchiectomy. The powers that be really want trouble don't. All that will happen if you cut corporate taxes or cut YET ANOTHER deal on money held off shore. Is one they will invest it more factories in the 3rd world, 2 Shareholder buybacks or 3 Management bonus s. They aren't going invest in this country you people know it, I know it everyone with enough sense to poor urine out of men's footwear knows it. So why are we pretending it's anything but a gift to the big donors and the "Right" people??? Read more
Comment Commented Robert O'Regan
Paradoxes, ok, but like the guy said in Barfly...obviousness should be a sin...and we are in that neighborhood with Mr, Roubini' Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
REALIGNMENT OF ECONOMICS WITH DEMOCRACY
Instead of enhancing the wealth of the top 10 % - 90 % of the benefits of Trumponomics - those who voted Trump must be the focus.
Realignment of Economics with Democracy - is possible, if wealth creation is targeted for the benefit of The Trumpeteers.
Instead of bolstering Asset Prices in already wealthy enclaves, Infrastructure needs to create several new enclaves.
Those New Infrastructure Enclaves would in fact provide comparative advantage - working with lower land values.
With land prices in Hongkongs and Shanghais and Mumbais sky high, lower land values in New Infrastructure Enclaves serve twin goals.
Public Debt increases - Infrastructure Finance - can be designed to create Value Creation in these New Infrastructure Enclaves.
The QE program of the last ten years served to bolster Asset Prices of existing enclaves - instead of Enlargement.
The Rich got richer - The Trump Mandate must work differentially, if Realignment of Economics with Democracy is intended.
Fiscal Departures that Trump promises ought to ensure that The Trumpeteers are the real beneficiaries. Read more
Comment Commented Patrick Newman
No mention of a post Brexit trade deal with the UK! Read more
Comment Commented Bernard Fudim
It is apparent that easing restrictions on mining and non-renewable energy will create more immediate employment than subsidies for photo voltaics. Those jobs will have an immediate affect upon the economy and payroll taxes. Republican will claim that tax reductions will have an immediate resumption of business ventures in America that will justify a higher short term increase in National debt. It is quite possible that a more favorable tax for industry in America will encourage investment, because long term political and monetary investments are safer here than in China or elsewhere in Asia or Latin America. Read more
Comment Commented Larry Fish
1. Coal jobs aren't coming back unless you want to ban fracking and boost energy prices. Natural gas is cheaper, cleaner and doesn't destroy whole mountain tops. Coal currently costs $2.23/million BTU. Over the last year, natural gas has been as low as $1.73/million BTU.
https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/steo/report/prices.cfm
2. In 2008, 50% of electricity came from coal. Today it down to 25% because of natural gas.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-06-01/trump-s-exit-from-paris-climate-accord-won-t-revive-coal-jobs
3. Renewable energy produces more jobs
Renewables = 475,000 jobs
Oil/Natural Gas = 178,900 jobs
Coal = 76,572 jobs
https://www.bls.gov/iag/tgs/iag211.htm
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2017/03/31/8-surprisingly-small-industries-that-employ-more-people-than-coal/?utm_term=.97fb727006a0
4. Jobs in the fossil fuel industry fell by 4.5% between 2011 and 2015. Jobs in renewable energy increased by 6% over the same period.
5. This is in spite of the fact that fossil fuels receive 721 times more money from the government is subsidies. According to the IMF, the US provides $605 billion in subsidies, but only $839 million for solar and wind:
Oil Subsidies: $349 billion
Coal Subsidies: $178 billion
Natural Gas: $78 billion
Total = $605 Billion
Wind: $457-million
Solar: $382-million
Total = $839 million
http://www.imf.org/external/np/fad/subsidies/
6. China is beating the pants off us. They've beat us on solar technology, driving down the price by 80% in the last four years.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-china-is-dominating-the-solar-industry/
7. They're investing $361 billion in renewables that will create 13 million new jobs over the next three years.
That's 4.3 million jobs a year.
The best period of US job creation was 1993-1997 and we only created 3.0 million jobs per year.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-energy-renewables-idUSKBN14P06P Read more
Comment Commented Peter Ellis
"It is apparent that easing restrictions on mining and non-renewable energy will create more immediate employment than subsidies for photo voltaics." I may be wrong but I read this as you approving more mining. Are you crazy? Such thinking, like Trump's is so short-sighted, and highly destructive. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Mr. Roubini, I appreciate the article and the relative fairness. I'd propose to you that increase or decreasing personal income tax will do little. We need corporate tax reform along with removal of regulations. This will provide companies with increased profits to buyback shares (boost the market), increase dividends (increase CF to investors), lower the price of goods/services (increase consumption/cap inflation) or invest and create jobs (which will in turn increase tax revenues).
Trumponomics hasn't failed. Republicans have failed. 20MM Americans would not lose insurance - this is a lie. 20MM Americans have had insurance for 8 years because of a bill that has caused havoc for the market. Obamacare will fail if left alone and many more people will "lose" insurance as this faulty bill collapses.
Trump's economic plan my not succeed, but HRC would have been a disaster. 4-8 more years of regulations, taxes and economic slowing/killing government behavior. Trump might fail, but he was the best shot at actually having a pro-business government.
Kudos for the article though. Always great to read something fair and critical at the same time. Read more
Comment Commented The Syndicate
Dr Doom expressing a negative view. Well I never.
There is an alternative perspective. Trump is so incapable of getting anything done (the "outsider" has yet to learn that you need to bring people with you in order to achieve anything). that government stasis is a reality. Paradoxically, this is an environment in which business often thrives. Because, by counter-example, business is often so consumed with keeping up with new regulations that it doesn't get a chance to learn how to work with them before they change.
Perhaps a weak, incapable President is everything the USA needs, right now.
FOOTNOTE - I don't claim that Trump won't do anything. I argue that he will be reduced to fiddling around at the margins and that anything too extreme he does will likely be legislated against by Congress. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
My take is that as long as America remains so polarized, politically, little will come to fruition, even with full Republican prevalence in all government fora. Read more
Comment Commented Greg Kramer
Dr. Roubini wrote, "Yes, inflation is low...". Unfortunately, it is only low if you subscribe to the PCE, CPI data, which is a mish - mash of stats designed to low ball what the consumer actually pays.
I prefer to use inflation stats that reflect what I buy on a monthly basis. With that said, please read below link.
http://www.shadowstats.com/article/no-438-public-comment-on-inflation-measurement Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Donald Trump doesn't have an "economic policy." He has some slogans and some vague ideas, and the country can get by with that -- until an actual crisis befalls us.
And when it does, we will find that the only real experience base in the Trump administration is military, and even that base has been less than successful in delivering good results. So at best the nation will be at the mercy of amateurs -- especially if the crisis is economic. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Sour grapes doesn't move the discussion forward. Read more
Comment Commented Packard Day
"There are only two kinds of forecasters: Those who don't know and those who don't know that they don't know."
John Kenneth Galbraith
_________________
Add to this group a spate of ideologically insulated economics/business academics who take comfort in the confident narration of their own convictions. Read more
Comment Commented Robert Goldschmidt
Roubini has it exactly right when he points to wages as an underlying weakness. We also need to consider monopolization which is also weakening family purchasing power with escalating costs for healthcare and communications.
We have a glut of corporate cash but weak demand. This has resulted in growth of personal debt, the repayment of which further eats into purchasing power.
Throughout our golden economic period from 1948 to 1972 wages hovered around 50% of GDP. Today wages have fallen to 43% of GDP and it requires a national deficit of about $1 trillion/year to keep our economy stable by compensating for that wage shortfall
We all know the problem is lack of wages but no one is proposing a plan to increase total wages in the face of continuing automation and globalization. I propose the following:
Corporations would be offered the irreversible choice to eliminate all federal income taxes in return for capping their ratio of earnings to wages to its historical ratio for their company. This is easily ascertained through inspection of W2's and SEC earnings filings. The government would have the ability to reduce their cap in future years but the cap could not be reduced by more than 1% per year.
Of course the next level of detail on this approach would be much more complicated such as only considering the first $250k of wages for determining the earnings to wages ratio, imputed earnings for private corporations and wage compensation tariffs for imports. Nevertheless this is the only viable approach I have seen that would protect our economy/democracy from the accelerating job loss due to automation in the age of learning machines. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The problem with populist economic policies is that when you actually implement them, the same mob who voted you in will use the same pitchforks to have you burned at the stake when they clearly don't work. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
So listening to non-populist economics has seen wages stagnate, manufacturing leave the US and record levels of people out of the labor force. The market has fully rebounding, but there is limited consumer demand.
So please tell me how populist economics are clearly a failure to anyone but the wealthy, large company profits and international workers?
Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Who will be to blame? That is easy. The central bankers and if the author wasn't so biased and looked at his simple models he would know this is not the Trump rally but the Fed rally. We can't have the profits margins we have today without the current and unsustainable 1.6% of GDP increase in financial leverage. Why? Because the market believes the Fed are cowards and will bail out their elitist globalist friends again "for Main Street". I give my honest warning to many elitist like Dr. Roubini. The mob will say "Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me". Read more
Comment Commented Thomas Lloyd
You can bet the Donald will not be to blame. It will be fake figures fake economy fake president fake businessmen. God Help America
Read more
Comment Commented Gerry H
The billionaires club running the country is like the carpenter fixing the car. Wrong tools, wrong skills. It aint gonna work. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'Trump’s plan to stimulate short-term growth'
The latest State to join the United States is the Vegetative State.
How do you stimulate a Vegetative State? Use containment devices: Build a Wall? Deport? Sit on money? Give money to people who have it? Row with Europeans? Hug vegetables?
Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
Trump has succeeded in defeating Ryancare and Cruzcare, which he does not want. He will move on. Tax cuts are always easier, and obviously we need the kind of fake tax estimates that produce a big deficit and create the kind of fiscal stimulus that Reagan had.
Then we can get away from the crazy zero or near zero interest rates that have produced Tesla and bitcoin and the FANG stocks. I would not want to be in NASDAQ and hope it will not spill over too much. But Roubini should reread the old Roubini. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Anthony
Its easier to kick today's ball than yesterday's ball and Trump has said he has answers but in practice he is finding it difficult to run in a swamp. He will continue to be kicked by opponents and then by supporters if he doesnt deliver.
US debt has nominally doubled in order to get just above baseline and there is no sign the debt can be described as cyclic. It points to a failing model
Corps are not spending because the consumer is cashed out giving breaks to Corps does not change that. The colossal public and private debt overhang and insecurity for workers aka consumers is the problem. Whatever tax penalties are imposed on imports makes no real difference due to the labour cost differentials in place. In essence globalisation is breaking down as a model and advocates for it do not seem to understand much of what has gone on is a transitional shock wave and not sustainable. For the West it is a weight loss diet by amputation.
Globalisation is the consumer society maxed out and very simply the model has run out of consumers and global production capacity is already at overcapacity.
Providing more production capacity solves nothing. Supplying more labour solves nothing. Yet both are global plans.
The next likely step for Western economies is currency debasement which is what brought down the Roman Empire. Empire failure involves fragmentation and there are signs that is pending.
The situation is likely beyond Trump because the key issues involve global activity and are beyond POTUS control. Thats the implicit weakness in Trumps claims.
Attempting to control things within borders is actually quite a logical move and is likely to be widespread Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Good insight Jeff. Spot on. Our fake recovery has boosted equities and corporate profits. Sadly, workers haven't seen any help. But the readers of this site want to blame Trump as if HRC would have done anything but continued the failed Obama policies. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Jerry
Gottcha Jerry. So you fluff up the figures, spend against them and worry about it afterwards. If the game isnt working out you change the rules, an old trick. Bless you, there was I struggling to understand the logic when there doesnt need to be any. Inevitably burn baby burn on stocks, but the Guvnt basically becomes a gambler also using the National Debt, inevitably also no ceiling, above us only sky, imagine no possessions : ) Read more
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.