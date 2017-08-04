25

Ponuré vyhlídky trumponomiky

NEW YORK – Teď, když už je americký prezident Donald Trump ve funkci šest měsíců, lze s větší jistotou posoudit vyhlídky americké ekonomiky a tvorby hospodářské politiky pod jeho správou. Jak je tomu s Trumpovým prezidentským působením obecněji, paradoxů je požehnaně.

Nejdůležitějším hlavolamem je disproporce mezi výkonem finančních trhů a realitou. Zatímco akciové trhy dál dosahují nových výší, americká ekonomika v první polovině roku 2017 rostla v průměru jen o 2 % – což je pomalejší růst než za prezidenta Baracka Obamy – a neočekává se, že by se jí po zbytek roku dařilo o mnoho lépe.

Burzovní investoři nadále chovají naději, že Trump dokáže prosadit politiky ke stimulaci růstu a zvýšení firemních zisků. Hlemýždí růst mezd navíc znamená, že inflace nedosahuje cílové míry Federálního rezervního systému USA, takže Fed bude nucen úrokové sazby normalizovat pomaleji, než se očekávalo.

Nižší dlouhodobé úrokové sazby a slabší dolar jsou pro americké akciové trhy dobrou zprávou a Trumpův program na podporu podnikání stále v zásadě jednotlivým akciím prospívá, byť takzvané Trumpovo reflační obchodování splasklo. Zeslábl přitom důvod k obavám, že mohutný program fiskální stimulace vytlačí dolar výš a donutí Fed zvýšit sazby. S ohledem na politickou neefektivitu Trumpovy administrativy lze bezpečně předpokládat, že pokud vůbec k nějaké stimulaci dojde, bude menší, než se očekávalo.

Neschopnost administrativy podat na poli hospodářské politiky výkon se těžko nezmění. Selhaly pokusy republikánských kongresmanů nahradit zákon o dostupné péči (Obamacare), v neposlední řadě proto, že umírnění republikáni odmítli hlasovat pro návrh, který by zhruba 20 milionům Američanů vzal zdravotní pojištění.

Teď se Trumpova administrativa přesouvá k daňové reformě, již bude stejně těžké uzákonit, ne-li ještě těžší. Dřívější návrhy reformy daní očekávaly úspory ze zrušení Obamacare a z navrhované „přeshraničně korekční daně“, od níž už bylo upuštěno.

Republikánům v Kongresu tak nezbývá mnoho manévrovacího prostoru. Jelikož pravidla Senátu USA o rozpočtové vyrovnanosti vyžadují, aby všechny daňové škrty byly po deseti letech příjmově neutrální, republikáni buď budou muset daňové sazby snížit mnohem méně, než původně zamýšleli, anebo se spokojit s dočasnými a omezenými daňovými škrty, které se nezaplatí.

Aby daňové reformy prospěly americkým pracujícím a podnítily hospodářský růst, musí víc zatížit bohaté a ulevit dělníkům a střední třídě. Trumpovy návrhy by ale udělaly pravý opak: podle toho, na který plán se podíváte, 80-90 % přínosů by získalo horních 10 % distribuce příjmů.

Ještě podstatnější je, že americké korporace nehromadí biliony dolarů v hotovosti a neodmítají dělat kapitálové investice proto, že je příliš vysoká daňová sazba, jak tvrdí Trump a republikánští kongresmani. Firmy jsou méně ochotné investovat spíš proto, že pomalý růst mezd sráží spotřebu, a tedy celkový hospodářský růst.

Mimo daňovou reformu stále není na obzoru Trumpův plán rozproudit krátkodobý růst výdaji do infrastruktury ve výši bilionu dolarů. Navíc vláda místo přímých vládních investic v této výši chce dát soukromému sektoru skromné daňové pobídky, aby razil cestu různým projektům. K uskutečnění velkých infrastrukturních projektů od začátku do konce bude bohužel zapotřebí víc než daňových úlev a projektů připravených na příjezd stavebních strojů je jako šafránu.

Co se týče obchodu, je tu dobrá a špatná zpráva. Dobrou zprávou je, že administrativa neuskutečňuje radikálně protekcionistické politiky, například označování zemí za měnové manipulátory, zavádění paušálních cel či prosazování přeshraničně korekční daně.

Špatnou zprávou je, že se Trump drží svého kréda „kupujte od Američanů, najímejte si Američany“ a jeho ochranářská gesta budou znamenat víc škody pro růst než užitku pro pracovní místa. Odstoupil už od Transpacifického partnerství a od vyjednání s Evropskou unií o Transatlantickém obchodním a investičním partnerství. Vyjednává o novém nastavení Severoamerické dohody o volném obchodu a může se pokusit o úpravu podmínek dalších dohod o volném obchodu, například bilaterální dohody s Jižní Koreou. A stále ještě by zavedením cel na ocel a další výrobky mohl vyvolat obchodní válku s Čínou – obzvlášť teď, kdy Čína neprojevila ochotu spolupracovat v reakci na vyhrocení severokorejské jaderné hrozby.

Trump by také mohl omezit růstový potenciál USA zpřísněním podmínek přistěhovalectví. Vedle zákazu vstupu pro návštěvníky ze šesti převážně muslimských zemí má vláda v úmyslu omezit migraci vysoce kvalifikovaných pracovníků a zesílit deportace přistěhovalců bez dokladů. To, společně s hraniční zdí, kolem níž se dělá tolik povyku, stlačí budoucí nabídku pracovní síly, a tedy hospodářský růst, především jak bude americká populace dál stárnout a odcházet z řad pracovních sil.

Konečně Trumpův program deregulace hospodářský růst nepovzbudí, ve skutečnosti by jej mohl časem oslabit. Pokud se finanční regulace uvolní přespříliš, výsledkem může být další bublina aktiv a úvěrů, ba dokonce další finanční krize a recese.

Zároveň Trumpovo rozhodnutí odstoupit od pařížské klimatické dohody, společně se zrušením předpisů na ochranu životního prostředí, povede k ekologické degradaci a pomalejšímu růstu v odvětvích zelené ekonomiky, jako je solární energetika. Slabší ochrana pracujících zase zmenší jejich vyjednávací sílu, takže bude dál držet růst mezd a celkovou spotřebu na nízké úrovni.

Není divu, že skutečný a potenciální růst ustrnul na zhruba 2 %. Ano, inflace je nízká a zisky firem a akciové trhy prudce rostou. Ale propast mezi Wall Street a obyčejnou ulicí se zvětšuje. Vysoká tržní ocenění, poháněná likviditou a iracionální rozjařeností, neodrážejí fundamenty ekonomické reality. Tržní korekce bude nakonec nevyhnutelná. Jedinou otázkou je, komu ji dá Trump za vinu, až k ní dojde.

Z angličtiny přeložil David Daduč