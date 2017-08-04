特朗普经济学前景黯淡

Robert Goldschmidt AUG 4, 2017

Roubini has it exactly right when he points to wages as an underlying weakness. We also need to consider monopolization which is also weakening family purchasing power with escalating costs for healthcare and communications.



We have a glut of corporate cash but weak demand. This has resulted in growth of personal debt, the repayment of which further eats into purchasing power.



Throughout our golden economic period from 1948 to 1972 wages hovered around 50% of GDP. Today wages have fallen to 43% of GDP and it requires a national deficit of about $1 trillion/year to keep our economy stable by compensating for that wage shortfall



We all know the problem is lack of wages but no one is proposing a plan to increase total wages in the face of continuing automation and globalization. I propose the following:



Corporations would be offered the irreversible choice to eliminate all federal income taxes in return for capping their ratio of earnings to wages to its historical ratio for their company. This is easily ascertained through inspection of W2's and SEC earnings filings. The government would have the ability to reduce their cap in future years but the cap could not be reduced by more than 1% per year.



Of course the next level of detail on this approach would be much more complicated such as only considering the first $250k of wages for determining the earnings to wages ratio, imputed earnings for private corporations and wage compensation tariffs for imports. Nevertheless this is the only viable approach I have seen that would protect our economy/democracy from the accelerating job loss due to automation in the age of learning machines.