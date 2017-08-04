13

特朗普经济学前景黯淡

纽约—美国总统特朗普履新已经六个月，我们可以带着更多的自信来评估美国经济的前景和他 政府的经济决策。与特朗普执政的总体情况一样，这方面充满着悖论。

最主要的谜团是金融市场表现和实体经济之间的脱节。股票市场高歌猛进，频创新高，而美国经济在2017年上半年平均增长率只有2%——慢于奥巴马总统任职期间的增长率——在今年余下的时间中也难有起色。

股市投资者仍然寄希望于特朗普能拿出刺激增长、提高公司利润的政策。此外，工资增长的停滞意味着通货膨胀不会达到美联储的目标率，而这又意味着美联储将不得不以慢于预期的速度实现利率正常化。

较低的长期利率和较弱的美元对美国股市来说是利好，而特朗普的亲商日程理论上对个股来说也是利好，即使目前的氛围让人们要退出所谓的特朗普再通胀交易。而现在，也不必担心大规模财政刺激计划会推高美元、迫使美联储提高利率。从特朗普政府的政治无能看，更安全的假设是，刺激将远远低于预期，甚至根本不会有刺激。

特朗普政府无力推动经济政策的状况不太可能会发生改变。国会共和党取代平价医疗法（奥巴马医保）的尝试以失败告终，因为温和派共和党拒绝投票支持将剥夺2,000万美国人医保的法案。

特朗普政府现在正在推行税收改革。而这场改革的难度同样巨大。早先的税改方案预期能够通过取消奥巴马医保和所谓的“边境调节税”（也已经被放弃）来节约支出。

这使得国会共和党没有多少施展空间。由于美国参议院预算协调规则要求所有减税计划都必须在十年后实现收入中性，因此共和党要么大幅降低最初的税率下调幅度，要么拿出一份得不偿失的临时性有限减税方案了事。

要想有利于美国工人并刺激经济增长，税收改革需要增加富人的负担，并为工人和中产阶级减负。但特朗普的方案反其道而行之：根据计划的不同，80—90%的好处将收入分布顶层10%的人的囊中

更重要的是，美国公司并非如同特朗普和国会共和党所声称的那样，是因为税率太高而囤积了数万亿美元现金而拒绝进行资本投资。相反，企业之所以不愿意投资，是因为工资增长低迷抑制了消费，从而抑制了总体经济增长。

除了税收改革，特朗普通过1万亿美元基础设施支出刺激短期增长的计划也还没有水落石出。特朗普政府并不准备直接拿出如此巨大的投资，而是希望通过向私人部门提供些许税收激励，来让它们领衔各大项目。不幸的是，要让基础设施项目实现有始有终，光靠税收优惠是不够的，而“万事俱备”型项目又少之又少。

贸易方面则是喜忧参半。好消息是特朗普政府没有追求激进的保护主义政策，比如将某些国家列为货币操纵国、征收跨境关税，或推行边境调节税等。

坏消息是特朗普坚守其“买美国货、雇美国人”的信条，他的保护主义姿态给增长造成的伤害将甚于拯救的就业岗位。他已经抛弃了跨太平洋合作伙伴关系（TPP）和与欧盟进行的跨大西洋贸易和投资伙伴关系（TTIP）谈判。他正在重新进行北美自由贸易协定（NAFTA）谈判。他还可能试图重新进行其他自由贸易协定谈判，比如与韩国的双边协定。他还可能向中国发动贸易战，对钢铁和其他产品征收关税——特别是在考虑到如今中国应对朝鲜核威胁升级不力的情况下。

特朗普还可能限制移民，这会抑制美国的增长潜力。除了禁止来自六个穆斯林占多数国家的入境者，特朗普政府还准备限制高技能工人移民，加紧驱逐无证移民。这，以及大肆宣传的边境墙，将导致未来劳动力供给减少，从而抑制经济增长，特别是在美国人口持续老龄化、退出劳动力的情况下。

最后，特朗普的去监管化日程无法提振经济增长，假以时日，其中的许多措施实际上还将削弱增长。如果金融监管过度放松，其结果可能是又一场资产和信用泡沫乃至又一次金融危机和衰退。

与此同时，特朗普的退出巴黎气候协定的决定，以及放松环境监管的政策，将导致生态破坏、太阳能等绿色经济产业增长放缓。而劳动力保护的减弱将进一步削弱工人的议价能力，从而拉低工资增长和总体消费。

毫不奇怪，实际和潜在增长被限定在2%左右。诚然，通胀率较低，公司利润和股市节节攀升。但华尔街和普罗大众之前的鸿沟变得越来越大。受流动性和非理性繁荣驱动的高市场估值并没有反映基本经济现实。最终，市场修正将不可避免。唯一的问题是到时候特朗普会把谁当成替罪羊。