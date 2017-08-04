特朗普经济学前景黯淡

纽约—美国总统特朗普履新已经六个月，我们可以带着更多的自信来评估美国经济的前景和他 政府的经济决策。与特朗普执政的总体情况一样，这方面充满着悖论。
最主要的谜团是金融市场表现和实体经济之间的脱节。股票市场高歌猛进，频创新高，而美国经济在2017年上半年平均增长率只有2%——慢于奥巴马总统任职期间的增长率——在今年余下的时间中也难有起色。
股市投资者仍然寄希望于特朗普能拿出刺激增长、提高公司利润的政策。此外，工资增长的停滞意味着通货膨胀不会达到美联储的目标率，而这又意味着美联储将不得不以慢于预期的速度实现利率正常化。
较低的长期利率和较弱的美元对美国股市来说是利好，而特朗普的亲商日程理论上对个股来说也是利好，即使目前的氛围让人们要退出所谓的特朗普再通胀交易。而现在，也不必担心大规模财政刺激计划会推高美元、迫使美联储提高利率。从特朗普政府的政治无能看，更安全的假设是，刺激将远远低于预期，甚至根本不会有刺激。
特朗普政府无力推动经济政策的状况不太可能会发生改变。国会共和党取代平价医疗法（奥巴马医保）的尝试以失败告终，因为温和派共和党拒绝投票支持将剥夺2,000万美国人医保的法案。
特朗普政府现在正在推行税收改革。而这场改革的难度同样巨大。早先的税改方案预期能够通过取消奥巴马医保和所谓的“边境调节税”（也已经被放弃）来节约支出。
这使得国会共和党没有多少施展空间。由于美国参议院预算协调规则要求所有减税计划都必须在十年后实现收入中性，因此共和党要么大幅降低最初的税率下调幅度，要么拿出一份得不偿失的临时性有限减税方案了事。
要想有利于美国工人并刺激经济增长，税收改革需要增加富人的负担，并为工人和中产阶级减负。但特朗普的方案反其道而行之：根据计划的不同，80—90%的好处将收入分布顶层10%的人的囊中。
更重要的是，美国公司并非如同特朗普和国会共和党所声称的那样，是因为税率太高而囤积了数万亿美元现金而拒绝进行资本投资。相反，企业之所以不愿意投资，是因为工资增长低迷抑制了消费，从而抑制了总体经济增长。
除了税收改革，特朗普通过1万亿美元基础设施支出刺激短期增长的计划也还没有水落石出。特朗普政府并不准备直接拿出如此巨大的投资，而是希望通过向私人部门提供些许税收激励，来让它们领衔各大项目。不幸的是，要让基础设施项目实现有始有终，光靠税收优惠是不够的，而“万事俱备”型项目又少之又少。
贸易方面则是喜忧参半。好消息是特朗普政府没有追求激进的保护主义政策，比如将某些国家列为货币操纵国、征收跨境关税，或推行边境调节税等。
坏消息是特朗普坚守其“买美国货、雇美国人”的信条，他的保护主义姿态给增长造成的伤害将甚于拯救的就业岗位。他已经抛弃了跨太平洋合作伙伴关系（TPP）和与欧盟进行的跨大西洋贸易和投资伙伴关系（TTIP）谈判。他正在重新进行北美自由贸易协定（NAFTA）谈判。他还可能试图重新进行其他自由贸易协定谈判，比如与韩国的双边协定。他还可能向中国发动贸易战，对钢铁和其他产品征收关税——特别是在考虑到如今中国应对朝鲜核威胁升级不力的情况下。
特朗普还可能限制移民，这会抑制美国的增长潜力。除了禁止来自六个穆斯林占多数国家的入境者，特朗普政府还准备限制高技能工人移民，加紧驱逐无证移民。这，以及大肆宣传的边境墙，将导致未来劳动力供给减少，从而抑制经济增长，特别是在美国人口持续老龄化、退出劳动力的情况下。
最后，特朗普的去监管化日程无法提振经济增长，假以时日，其中的许多措施实际上还将削弱增长。如果金融监管过度放松，其结果可能是又一场资产和信用泡沫乃至又一次金融危机和衰退。
与此同时，特朗普的退出巴黎气候协定的决定，以及放松环境监管的政策，将导致生态破坏、太阳能等绿色经济产业增长放缓。而劳动力保护的减弱将进一步削弱工人的议价能力，从而拉低工资增长和总体消费。
毫不奇怪，实际和潜在增长被限定在2%左右。诚然，通胀率较低，公司利润和股市节节攀升。但华尔街和普罗大众之前的鸿沟变得越来越大。受流动性和非理性繁荣驱动的高市场估值并没有反映基本经济现实。最终，市场修正将不可避免。唯一的问题是到时候特朗普会把谁当成替罪羊。
Dr Doom expressing a negative view. Well I never.
There is an alternative perspective. Trump is so incapable of getting anything done (the "outsider" has yet to learn that you need to bring people with you in order to achieve anything). that government stasis is a reality. Paradoxically, this is an environment in which business often thrives. Because, by counter-example, business is often so consumed with keeping up with new regulations that it doesn't get a chance to learn how to work with them before they change.
Perhaps a weak, incapable President is everything the USA needs, right now.
FOOTNOTE - I don't claim that Trump won't do anything. I argue that he will be reduced to fiddling around at the margins and that anything too extreme he does will likely be legislated against by Congress. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
My take is that as long as America remains so polarized, politically, little will come to fruition, even with full Republican prevalence in all government fora. Read more
Comment Commented Greg Kramer
Dr. Roubini wrote, "Yes, inflation is low...". Unfortunately, it is only low if you subscribe to the PCE, CPI data, which is a mish - mash of stats designed to low ball what the consumer actually pays.
I prefer to use inflation stats that reflect what I buy on a monthly basis. With that said, please read below link.
http://www.shadowstats.com/article/no-438-public-comment-on-inflation-measurement Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Donald Trump doesn't have an "economic policy." He has some slogans and some vague ideas, and the country can get by with that -- until an actual crisis befalls us.
And when it does, we will find that the only real experience base in the Trump administration is military, and even that base has been less than successful in delivering good results. So at best the nation will be at the mercy of amateurs -- especially if the crisis is economic. Read more
Comment Commented Packard Day
"There are only two kinds of forecasters: Those who don't know and those who don't know that they don't know."
John Kenneth Galbraith
_________________
Add to this group a spate of ideologically insulated economics/business academics who take comfort in the confident narration of their own convictions. Read more
Comment Commented Robert Goldschmidt
Roubini has it exactly right when he points to wages as an underlying weakness. We also need to consider monopolization which is also weakening family purchasing power with escalating costs for healthcare and communications.
We have a glut of corporate cash but weak demand. This has resulted in growth of personal debt, the repayment of which further eats into purchasing power.
Throughout our golden economic period from 1948 to 1972 wages hovered around 50% of GDP. Today wages have fallen to 43% of GDP and it requires a national deficit of about $1 trillion/year to keep our economy stable by compensating for that wage shortfall
We all know the problem is lack of wages but no one is proposing a plan to increase total wages in the face of continuing automation and globalization. I propose the following:
Corporations would be offered the irreversible choice to eliminate all federal income taxes in return for capping their ratio of earnings to wages to its historical ratio for their company. This is easily ascertained through inspection of W2's and SEC earnings filings. The government would have the ability to reduce their cap in future years but the cap could not be reduced by more than 1% per year.
Of course the next level of detail on this approach would be much more complicated such as only considering the first $250k of wages for determining the earnings to wages ratio, imputed earnings for private corporations and wage compensation tariffs for imports. Nevertheless this is the only viable approach I have seen that would protect our economy/democracy from the accelerating job loss due to automation in the age of learning machines. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The problem with populist economic policies is that when you actually implement them, the same mob who voted you in will use the same pitchforks to have you burned at the stake when they clearly don't work. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Who will be to blame? That is easy. The central bankers and if the author wasn't so biased and looked at his simple models he would know this is not the Trump rally but the Fed rally. We can't have the profits margins we have today without the current and unsustainable 1.6% of GDP increase in financial leverage. Why? Because the market believes the Fed are cowards and will bail out their elitist globalist friends again "for Main Street". I give my honest warning to many elitist like Dr. Roubini. The mob will say "Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me". Read more
Comment Commented Thomas Lloyd
You can bet the Donald will not be to blame. It will be fake figures fake economy fake president fake businessmen. God Help America
Read more
Comment Commented Gerry H
The billionaires club running the country is like the carpenter fixing the car. Wrong tools, wrong skills. It aint gonna work. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'Trump’s plan to stimulate short-term growth'
The latest State to join the United States is the Vegetative State.
How do you stimulate a Vegetative State? Use containment devices: Build a Wall? Deport? Sit on money? Give money to people who have it? Row with Europeans? Hug vegetables?
Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
Trump has succeeded in defeating Ryancare and Cruzcare, which he does not want. He will move on. Tax cuts are always easier, and obviously we need the kind of fake tax estimates that produce a big deficit and create the kind of fiscal stimulus that Reagan had.
Then we can get away from the crazy zero or near zero interest rates that have produced Tesla and bitcoin and the FANG stocks. I would not want to be in NASDAQ and hope it will not spill over too much. But Roubini should reread the old Roubini. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Jerry
Gottcha Jerry. So you fluff up the figures, spend against them and worry about it afterwards. If the game isnt working out you change the rules, an old trick. Bless you, there was I struggling to understand the logic when there doesnt need to be any. Inevitably burn baby burn on stocks, but the Guvnt basically becomes a gambler also using the National Debt, inevitably also no ceiling, above us only sky, imagine no possessions : ) Read more
