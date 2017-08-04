25

توقعات قاتمة لسياسات ترمب الاقتصادية

نيويورك ــ الآن وقد مضت ستة أشهر على تولي الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب منصبه، نستطيع أن نقيم بثقة أكبر الاحتمالات المتوقعة للاقتصاد الأمريكي وعملية صنع السياسة الاقتصادية في ظل حكم إدارته. وكما هي الحال بالنسبة لكل ما يتعلق برئاسة ترمب عموما، نجد الأمر يفيض بالتناقضات.

يتمثل اللغز الأكبر في الانفصال بين أداء الأسواق المالية والواقع الملموس. فبينما تواصل الأسواق تسجيل ارتفاعات جديدة، لم يتجاوز متوسط معدل نمو الاقتصاد الأمريكي في النصف الأول من 2017 نسبة 2% ــ وهو نمو أبطأ من المعدل المحقق في عهد الرئيس باراك أوباما ــ كما لا يُتوقع أن يتحسن الأداء كثيرا في القسم المتبقي من العام.

لكن لا يزال المستثمرون في سوق الأوراق المالية متعلقين بأمل أن يدفع ترمب بسياسات لتحفيز النمو وزيادة أرباح الشركات. كما أن النمو المتباطئ في الأجور يشير إلى أن التضخم لا يصل المعدل المستهدف للاحتياطي الفدرالي الأمريكي، مما يعني أن البنك سيقوم بتطبيع أسعار الفائدة بوتيرة أبطأ من المتوقع.

ويمثل انخفاض أسعار الفائدة طويلة الأجل وهبوط الدولار أخبارا سارة لأسواق الأوراق المالية، كما تَظَل أجندة ترمب المؤيدة للأعمال تصب في صالح الأسهم الفردية بشكل أساسي، حتى مع تلاشي الترويج لما يسمى صفقة ترمب لإنعاش الاقتصاد. كذلك قلّت دواعي القلق من أن يؤدي تطبيق برنامج ضخم للتحفيز المالي إلى رفع قيمة الدولار وإجبار بنك الاحتياطي الفدرالي على رفع أسعار الفائدة. وفي ظل الضعف السياسي الذي ظهرت به إدارة ترمب، يمكن القول بأنه في حال تبني أي خطة للتحفيز، فستكون أصغر من المتوقع.

ومن المستبعد أن يتغير عجز الإدارة عن التنفيذ على جبهة السياسات الاقتصادية. فقد فشلت محاولات أعضاء الحزب الجمهوري بالكونجرس في استبدال قانون الرعاية الصحية الميسرة (أوباما كير)، وكان السبب الرئيسي وراء ذلك رفض المعتدلين من الجمهوريين التصويت لصالح مشروع قانون كان سيحرم نحو 20 مليون أمريكي من التأمين الصحي الذي يستفيدون منه.

والآن تتحرك إدارة ترمب باتجاه سن قانون للإصلاح الضريبي لن يكون أقل صعوبة، إن لم يكن أصعب. وكانت مقترحات الإصلاح الضريبي توقعت في السابق توفير أموال من إلغاء قانون أوباما كير، ومن "ضريبة ضبط الحدود" المقترحة التي سرعان ما تم التخلي عنها.

من شأن هذه التطورات أن تؤدي إلى تضييق حيز المناورة المتاح الجمهوريين. فنظرا لمتطلبات قواعد تسوية وتعديل الميزانية التي أقرها مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي والتي تقضي بأن تكون كل التخفيضات الضريبية غير مؤثرة على إيرادات الدولة بعد عشر سنوات، فسيتحتم على الجمهوريين إما تقليل الخفض الذي كانوا ينوون إجراءه على المعدلات الضريبية بصورة كبيرة، أو القبول بتخفيضات ضريبية مؤقتة ومحدودة وغير ممولة.

ولكي تكون الإصلاحات الضريبية ذات جدوى للعمال الأمريكيين وذات تأثير في تحفيز النمو الاقتصادي، ينبغي لها أن تزيد العبء على الأغنياء وتقدم العون للعمال وأبناء الطبقة الوسطى. لكن من شأن مقترحات ترمب أن تؤدي إلى العكس: حيث ستذهب إلى أصحاب أعلى 10% من توزيع الدخول نسبة تتراوح من 80 إلى 90 بالمئة ــ بناء على نوع خطة الإصلاح الضريبي ــ من فوائد الإصلاحات الضريبية.

فضلا عن ذلك، فإن ما يدفع الشركات الأمريكية لتكديس تريليونات الدولارات في صورة أموال نقدية بدلا من استثمارها ليس ارتفاع معدل الضرائب، كما يدعي ترمب والجمهوريون في الكونجرس، بل يرجع السبب الحقيقي وراء إحجام الشركات عن الاستثمار إلى كساد الاستهلاك نتيجة لتباطؤ نمو الأجور، وبالتالي ضعف النمو الاقتصادي برمته.

وبعيدا عن الإصلاح الضريبي، لا تزال خطة ترمب لتحفيز النمو على المدى القصير من خلال ضخ تريليون دولار في الإنفاق على البنية التحتية غير واضحة ولم نر منها شيئا. وبدلا من الاستثمار الحكومي المباشر لهذا المبلغ، تريد الإدارة أن تقدم حوافز ضريبية بسيطة للقطاع الخاص لقيادة تنفيذ مشروعات مختلفة. لكن للأسف سيتطلب تنفيذ مشروعات البنية التحتية الضخمة من البداية للنهاية ما هو أكثر من التخفيضات الضريبية، أما المشروعات "الجاهزة للتنفيذ الفوري" فقليلة ونادرة.

فيما يتعلق بالتجارة، هناك جانب سار وآخر سيئ. أما الجانب السار فهو أن الإدارة لم تتبن سياسيات الحماية المتطرفة، مثل اتهام الدول بالتلاعب في سعر العملة، أو فرض رسوم جمركية شاملة، أو الضغط والإصرار على فرض ضريبة ضبط الحدود.

أما الجانب السيئ فهو تمسك ترمب بمبدأ "اشتري الأمريكي ووظف الأمريكي" الذي يؤمن به، إضافة إلى إشاراته المتكررة إلى سياسات الحماية التي ستلحق الضرر بالنمو أكثر من إسهامها في توفير الوظائف. فقد انسحب ترمب بالفعل من الشراكة عبر المحيط الهادئ ومن المفاوضات بشأن اتفاقية شراكة التجارة والاستثمار عبر الأطلسي مع الاتحاد الأوروبي. وها هو ذا الآن يعيد التفاوض بشأن اتفاقية التجارة الحرة بين دول أمريكا الشمالية، وربما يحاول إعادة التفاوض حول اتفاقيات التجارة الحرة الأخرى مثل الاتفاقية الثنائية مع كوريا الجنوبية. كما أنه قد يشن حربا تجارية ضد الصين بفرض رسوم جمركية على الصلب والمنتجات الأخرى ــ لا سيما بعد عدم التعاون الذي أظهرته الصين في الرد على تصاعد التهديد النووي من جانب كوريا الشمالية.

وقد يتسبب ترمب في الحد من إمكانيات نمو الولايات المتحدة بتقييد الهجرة. فبالإضافة إلى حظر دخول مواطني ست دول إسلامية، تعتزم الإدارة الأمريكية تقييد هجرة العمال ذوي المهارات العالية، وتكثيف ترحيلات المهاجرين غير الشرعيين، هذا بالإضافة إلى الجدار الحدودي (مع المكسيك) الذي صاحبته دعاية صاخبة. كل هذه الأمور ستؤدي إلى تقليل مصادر الإمداد بالعمالة في المستقبل، وبالتالي خفض النمو الاقتصادي، خاصة مع استمرار تقدم أعمار سكان الولايات المتحدة وخروجهم من نطاق القوى العاملة.

أخيرا، لن تسهم أجندة ترمب المتعلقة بتقليص القواعد التنظيمية في تعزيز النمو الاقتصادي، بل إنها قد تضعفه بالفعل بمرور الوقت، إذ يمكن أن يسفر إرخاء القواعد التنظيمية بشكل مبالغ فيه عن نشوء فقاعة أخرى في الائتمان والأصول، بل وأزمة مالية وركود اقتصادي مجددا.

في الوقت ذاته، سيؤدي قرار ترمب بالانسحاب من اتفاقية باريس للمناخ، مقرونا بتراجع عن بعض القواعد التنظيمية البيئية، إلى تدهور بيئي وتباطؤ في نمو صناعات الاقتصاد الأخضر مثل الطاقة الشمسية. كما سيفضي إضعاف تدابير الحماية العمالية إلى إضعاف القوة التفاوضية للعمال، وبالتالي تقييد نمو الأجور والاستهلاك الكلي.

لا عجب في أن يقف النمو الفعلي والمحتمل عند مستوى 2% تقريبا. صحيح أن التضخم منخفض وأرباح الشركات وأسواق الأوراق المالية تتصاعد بشكل كبير، لكن الفجوة تتسع بين وول ستريت (حيث أسواق المال وكبريات الشركات وصفوة الموظفين) ومين ستريت (حيث الأفراد العاديون من المستثمرين والموظفين ومكونات الاقتصاد الكلي). ولا يعكس ارتفاع القيم المقدرة في الأسواق والمدفوعة بالسيولة والوفرة المجنونة وقائع اقتصادية أساسية. ولابد حتما أن يحدث تصحيح لمسار الأسواق في نهاية الأمر. لكن السؤال الوحيد هنا هو: من سيحمله ترمب اللوم والمسؤولية عند حدوث ذلك؟

ترجمة: أيمن السملاوي                  Translated by: Ayman Al-Semellawi