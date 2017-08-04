توقعات قاتمة لسياسات ترمب الاقتصادية

نيويورك ــ الآن وقد مضت ستة أشهر على تولي الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب منصبه، نستطيع أن نقيم بثقة أكبر الاحتمالات المتوقعة للاقتصاد الأمريكي وعملية صنع السياسة الاقتصادية في ظل حكم إدارته. وكما هي الحال بالنسبة لكل ما يتعلق برئاسة ترمب عموما، نجد الأمر يفيض بالتناقضات.
يتمثل اللغز الأكبر في الانفصال بين أداء الأسواق المالية والواقع الملموس. فبينما تواصل الأسواق تسجيل ارتفاعات جديدة، لم يتجاوز متوسط معدل نمو الاقتصاد الأمريكي في النصف الأول من 2017 نسبة 2% ــ وهو نمو أبطأ من المعدل المحقق في عهد الرئيس باراك أوباما ــ كما لا يُتوقع أن يتحسن الأداء كثيرا في القسم المتبقي من العام.
لكن لا يزال المستثمرون في سوق الأوراق المالية متعلقين بأمل أن يدفع ترمب بسياسات لتحفيز النمو وزيادة أرباح الشركات. كما أن النمو المتباطئ في الأجور يشير إلى أن التضخم لا يصل المعدل المستهدف للاحتياطي الفدرالي الأمريكي، مما يعني أن البنك سيقوم بتطبيع أسعار الفائدة بوتيرة أبطأ من المتوقع.
ويمثل انخفاض أسعار الفائدة طويلة الأجل وهبوط الدولار أخبارا سارة لأسواق الأوراق المالية، كما تَظَل أجندة ترمب المؤيدة للأعمال تصب في صالح الأسهم الفردية بشكل أساسي، حتى مع تلاشي الترويج لما يسمى صفقة ترمب لإنعاش الاقتصاد. كذلك قلّت دواعي القلق من أن يؤدي تطبيق برنامج ضخم للتحفيز المالي إلى رفع قيمة الدولار وإجبار بنك الاحتياطي الفدرالي على رفع أسعار الفائدة. وفي ظل الضعف السياسي الذي ظهرت به إدارة ترمب، يمكن القول بأنه في حال تبني أي خطة للتحفيز، فستكون أصغر من المتوقع.
ومن المستبعد أن يتغير عجز الإدارة عن التنفيذ على جبهة السياسات الاقتصادية. فقد فشلت محاولات أعضاء الحزب الجمهوري بالكونجرس في استبدال قانون الرعاية الصحية الميسرة (أوباما كير)، وكان السبب الرئيسي وراء ذلك رفض المعتدلين من الجمهوريين التصويت لصالح مشروع قانون كان سيحرم نحو 20 مليون أمريكي من التأمين الصحي الذي يستفيدون منه.
والآن تتحرك إدارة ترمب باتجاه سن قانون للإصلاح الضريبي لن يكون أقل صعوبة، إن لم يكن أصعب. وكانت مقترحات الإصلاح الضريبي توقعت في السابق توفير أموال من إلغاء قانون أوباما كير، ومن "ضريبة ضبط الحدود" المقترحة التي سرعان ما تم التخلي عنها.
من شأن هذه التطورات أن تؤدي إلى تضييق حيز المناورة المتاح الجمهوريين. فنظرا لمتطلبات قواعد تسوية وتعديل الميزانية التي أقرها مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي والتي تقضي بأن تكون كل التخفيضات الضريبية غير مؤثرة على إيرادات الدولة بعد عشر سنوات، فسيتحتم على الجمهوريين إما تقليل الخفض الذي كانوا ينوون إجراءه على المعدلات الضريبية بصورة كبيرة، أو القبول بتخفيضات ضريبية مؤقتة ومحدودة وغير ممولة.
ولكي تكون الإصلاحات الضريبية ذات جدوى للعمال الأمريكيين وذات تأثير في تحفيز النمو الاقتصادي، ينبغي لها أن تزيد العبء على الأغنياء وتقدم العون للعمال وأبناء الطبقة الوسطى. لكن من شأن مقترحات ترمب أن تؤدي إلى العكس: حيث ستذهب إلى أصحاب أعلى 10% من توزيع الدخول نسبة تتراوح من 80 إلى 90 بالمئة ــ بناء على نوع خطة الإصلاح الضريبي ــ من فوائد الإصلاحات الضريبية.
فضلا عن ذلك، فإن ما يدفع الشركات الأمريكية لتكديس تريليونات الدولارات في صورة أموال نقدية بدلا من استثمارها ليس ارتفاع معدل الضرائب، كما يدعي ترمب والجمهوريون في الكونجرس، بل يرجع السبب الحقيقي وراء إحجام الشركات عن الاستثمار إلى كساد الاستهلاك نتيجة لتباطؤ نمو الأجور، وبالتالي ضعف النمو الاقتصادي برمته.
وبعيدا عن الإصلاح الضريبي، لا تزال خطة ترمب لتحفيز النمو على المدى القصير من خلال ضخ تريليون دولار في الإنفاق على البنية التحتية غير واضحة ولم نر منها شيئا. وبدلا من الاستثمار الحكومي المباشر لهذا المبلغ، تريد الإدارة أن تقدم حوافز ضريبية بسيطة للقطاع الخاص لقيادة تنفيذ مشروعات مختلفة. لكن للأسف سيتطلب تنفيذ مشروعات البنية التحتية الضخمة من البداية للنهاية ما هو أكثر من التخفيضات الضريبية، أما المشروعات "الجاهزة للتنفيذ الفوري" فقليلة ونادرة.
فيما يتعلق بالتجارة، هناك جانب سار وآخر سيئ. أما الجانب السار فهو أن الإدارة لم تتبن سياسيات الحماية المتطرفة، مثل اتهام الدول بالتلاعب في سعر العملة، أو فرض رسوم جمركية شاملة، أو الضغط والإصرار على فرض ضريبة ضبط الحدود.
أما الجانب السيئ فهو تمسك ترمب بمبدأ "اشتري الأمريكي ووظف الأمريكي" الذي يؤمن به، إضافة إلى إشاراته المتكررة إلى سياسات الحماية التي ستلحق الضرر بالنمو أكثر من إسهامها في توفير الوظائف. فقد انسحب ترمب بالفعل من الشراكة عبر المحيط الهادئ ومن المفاوضات بشأن اتفاقية شراكة التجارة والاستثمار عبر الأطلسي مع الاتحاد الأوروبي. وها هو ذا الآن يعيد التفاوض بشأن اتفاقية التجارة الحرة بين دول أمريكا الشمالية، وربما يحاول إعادة التفاوض حول اتفاقيات التجارة الحرة الأخرى مثل الاتفاقية الثنائية مع كوريا الجنوبية. كما أنه قد يشن حربا تجارية ضد الصين بفرض رسوم جمركية على الصلب والمنتجات الأخرى ــ لا سيما بعد عدم التعاون الذي أظهرته الصين في الرد على تصاعد التهديد النووي من جانب كوريا الشمالية.
وقد يتسبب ترمب في الحد من إمكانيات نمو الولايات المتحدة بتقييد الهجرة. فبالإضافة إلى حظر دخول مواطني ست دول إسلامية، تعتزم الإدارة الأمريكية تقييد هجرة العمال ذوي المهارات العالية، وتكثيف ترحيلات المهاجرين غير الشرعيين، هذا بالإضافة إلى الجدار الحدودي (مع المكسيك) الذي صاحبته دعاية صاخبة. كل هذه الأمور ستؤدي إلى تقليل مصادر الإمداد بالعمالة في المستقبل، وبالتالي خفض النمو الاقتصادي، خاصة مع استمرار تقدم أعمار سكان الولايات المتحدة وخروجهم من نطاق القوى العاملة.
أخيرا، لن تسهم أجندة ترمب المتعلقة بتقليص القواعد التنظيمية في تعزيز النمو الاقتصادي، بل إنها قد تضعفه بالفعل بمرور الوقت، إذ يمكن أن يسفر إرخاء القواعد التنظيمية بشكل مبالغ فيه عن نشوء فقاعة أخرى في الائتمان والأصول، بل وأزمة مالية وركود اقتصادي مجددا.
في الوقت ذاته، سيؤدي قرار ترمب بالانسحاب من اتفاقية باريس للمناخ، مقرونا بتراجع عن بعض القواعد التنظيمية البيئية، إلى تدهور بيئي وتباطؤ في نمو صناعات الاقتصاد الأخضر مثل الطاقة الشمسية. كما سيفضي إضعاف تدابير الحماية العمالية إلى إضعاف القوة التفاوضية للعمال، وبالتالي تقييد نمو الأجور والاستهلاك الكلي.
لا عجب في أن يقف النمو الفعلي والمحتمل عند مستوى 2% تقريبا. صحيح أن التضخم منخفض وأرباح الشركات وأسواق الأوراق المالية تتصاعد بشكل كبير، لكن الفجوة تتسع بين وول ستريت (حيث أسواق المال وكبريات الشركات وصفوة الموظفين) ومين ستريت (حيث الأفراد العاديون من المستثمرين والموظفين ومكونات الاقتصاد الكلي). ولا يعكس ارتفاع القيم المقدرة في الأسواق والمدفوعة بالسيولة والوفرة المجنونة وقائع اقتصادية أساسية. ولابد حتما أن يحدث تصحيح لمسار الأسواق في نهاية الأمر. لكن السؤال الوحيد هنا هو: من سيحمله ترمب اللوم والمسؤولية عند حدوث ذلك؟
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
I hate to be the bearer of bad news if Trump fails and I think he will it will not be a return to business as usual in DC. That is a delusion Someone else will pick up the fallen banner and perhaps be competent or perhaps scarier for Wall street and DC. They May be both competent and a true believer. Do you people even faintly understand how much losers in this misbegotten mess you call globalization hate it??? Are our so called "Elites" that utterly clueless??? Tax cuts for corporations and people who only pay capital gains that ought to be popular with the voters kind of like a root canal or a double Orchiectomy. The powers that be really want trouble don't. All that will happen if you cut corporate taxes or cut YET ANOTHER deal on money held off shore. Is one they will invest it more factories in the 3rd world, 2 Shareholder buybacks or 3 Management bonus s. They aren't going invest in this country you people know it, I know it everyone with enough sense to poor urine out of men's footwear knows it. So why are we pretending it's anything but a gift to the big donors and the "Right" people??? Read more
Comment Commented Robert O'Regan
Paradoxes, ok, but like the guy said in Barfly...obviousness should be a sin...and we are in that neighborhood with Mr, Roubini' Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
REALIGNMENT OF ECONOMICS WITH DEMOCRACY
Instead of enhancing the wealth of the top 10 % - 90 % of the benefits of Trumponomics - those who voted Trump must be the focus.
Realignment of Economics with Democracy - is possible, if wealth creation is targeted for the benefit of The Trumpeteers.
Instead of bolstering Asset Prices in already wealthy enclaves, Infrastructure needs to create several new enclaves.
Those New Infrastructure Enclaves would in fact provide comparative advantage - working with lower land values.
With land prices in Hongkongs and Shanghais and Mumbais sky high, lower land values in New Infrastructure Enclaves serve twin goals.
Public Debt increases - Infrastructure Finance - can be designed to create Value Creation in these New Infrastructure Enclaves.
The QE program of the last ten years served to bolster Asset Prices of existing enclaves - instead of Enlargement.
The Rich got richer - The Trump Mandate must work differentially, if Realignment of Economics with Democracy is intended.
Fiscal Departures that Trump promises ought to ensure that The Trumpeteers are the real beneficiaries. Read more
Comment Commented Patrick Newman
No mention of a post Brexit trade deal with the UK! Read more
Comment Commented Bernard Fudim
It is apparent that easing restrictions on mining and non-renewable energy will create more immediate employment than subsidies for photo voltaics. Those jobs will have an immediate affect upon the economy and payroll taxes. Republican will claim that tax reductions will have an immediate resumption of business ventures in America that will justify a higher short term increase in National debt. It is quite possible that a more favorable tax for industry in America will encourage investment, because long term political and monetary investments are safer here than in China or elsewhere in Asia or Latin America. Read more
Comment Commented Larry Fish
1. Coal jobs aren't coming back unless you want to ban fracking and boost energy prices. Natural gas is cheaper, cleaner and doesn't destroy whole mountain tops. Coal currently costs $2.23/million BTU. Over the last year, natural gas has been as low as $1.73/million BTU.
https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/steo/report/prices.cfm
2. In 2008, 50% of electricity came from coal. Today it down to 25% because of natural gas.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-06-01/trump-s-exit-from-paris-climate-accord-won-t-revive-coal-jobs
3. Renewable energy produces more jobs
Renewables = 475,000 jobs
Oil/Natural Gas = 178,900 jobs
Coal = 76,572 jobs
https://www.bls.gov/iag/tgs/iag211.htm
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2017/03/31/8-surprisingly-small-industries-that-employ-more-people-than-coal/?utm_term=.97fb727006a0
4. Jobs in the fossil fuel industry fell by 4.5% between 2011 and 2015. Jobs in renewable energy increased by 6% over the same period.
5. This is in spite of the fact that fossil fuels receive 721 times more money from the government is subsidies. According to the IMF, the US provides $605 billion in subsidies, but only $839 million for solar and wind:
Oil Subsidies: $349 billion
Coal Subsidies: $178 billion
Natural Gas: $78 billion
Total = $605 Billion
Wind: $457-million
Solar: $382-million
Total = $839 million
http://www.imf.org/external/np/fad/subsidies/
6. China is beating the pants off us. They've beat us on solar technology, driving down the price by 80% in the last four years.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-china-is-dominating-the-solar-industry/
7. They're investing $361 billion in renewables that will create 13 million new jobs over the next three years.
That's 4.3 million jobs a year.
The best period of US job creation was 1993-1997 and we only created 3.0 million jobs per year.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-energy-renewables-idUSKBN14P06P Read more
Comment Commented Peter Ellis
"It is apparent that easing restrictions on mining and non-renewable energy will create more immediate employment than subsidies for photo voltaics." I may be wrong but I read this as you approving more mining. Are you crazy? Such thinking, like Trump's is so short-sighted, and highly destructive. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Mr. Roubini, I appreciate the article and the relative fairness. I'd propose to you that increase or decreasing personal income tax will do little. We need corporate tax reform along with removal of regulations. This will provide companies with increased profits to buyback shares (boost the market), increase dividends (increase CF to investors), lower the price of goods/services (increase consumption/cap inflation) or invest and create jobs (which will in turn increase tax revenues).
Trumponomics hasn't failed. Republicans have failed. 20MM Americans would not lose insurance - this is a lie. 20MM Americans have had insurance for 8 years because of a bill that has caused havoc for the market. Obamacare will fail if left alone and many more people will "lose" insurance as this faulty bill collapses.
Trump's economic plan my not succeed, but HRC would have been a disaster. 4-8 more years of regulations, taxes and economic slowing/killing government behavior. Trump might fail, but he was the best shot at actually having a pro-business government.
Kudos for the article though. Always great to read something fair and critical at the same time. Read more
Comment Commented The Syndicate
Dr Doom expressing a negative view. Well I never.
There is an alternative perspective. Trump is so incapable of getting anything done (the "outsider" has yet to learn that you need to bring people with you in order to achieve anything). that government stasis is a reality. Paradoxically, this is an environment in which business often thrives. Because, by counter-example, business is often so consumed with keeping up with new regulations that it doesn't get a chance to learn how to work with them before they change.
Perhaps a weak, incapable President is everything the USA needs, right now.
FOOTNOTE - I don't claim that Trump won't do anything. I argue that he will be reduced to fiddling around at the margins and that anything too extreme he does will likely be legislated against by Congress. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
My take is that as long as America remains so polarized, politically, little will come to fruition, even with full Republican prevalence in all government fora. Read more
Comment Commented Greg Kramer
Dr. Roubini wrote, "Yes, inflation is low...". Unfortunately, it is only low if you subscribe to the PCE, CPI data, which is a mish - mash of stats designed to low ball what the consumer actually pays.
I prefer to use inflation stats that reflect what I buy on a monthly basis. With that said, please read below link.
http://www.shadowstats.com/article/no-438-public-comment-on-inflation-measurement Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Donald Trump doesn't have an "economic policy." He has some slogans and some vague ideas, and the country can get by with that -- until an actual crisis befalls us.
And when it does, we will find that the only real experience base in the Trump administration is military, and even that base has been less than successful in delivering good results. So at best the nation will be at the mercy of amateurs -- especially if the crisis is economic. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Sour grapes doesn't move the discussion forward. Read more
Comment Commented Packard Day
"There are only two kinds of forecasters: Those who don't know and those who don't know that they don't know."
John Kenneth Galbraith
_________________
Add to this group a spate of ideologically insulated economics/business academics who take comfort in the confident narration of their own convictions. Read more
Comment Commented Robert Goldschmidt
Roubini has it exactly right when he points to wages as an underlying weakness. We also need to consider monopolization which is also weakening family purchasing power with escalating costs for healthcare and communications.
We have a glut of corporate cash but weak demand. This has resulted in growth of personal debt, the repayment of which further eats into purchasing power.
Throughout our golden economic period from 1948 to 1972 wages hovered around 50% of GDP. Today wages have fallen to 43% of GDP and it requires a national deficit of about $1 trillion/year to keep our economy stable by compensating for that wage shortfall
We all know the problem is lack of wages but no one is proposing a plan to increase total wages in the face of continuing automation and globalization. I propose the following:
Corporations would be offered the irreversible choice to eliminate all federal income taxes in return for capping their ratio of earnings to wages to its historical ratio for their company. This is easily ascertained through inspection of W2's and SEC earnings filings. The government would have the ability to reduce their cap in future years but the cap could not be reduced by more than 1% per year.
Of course the next level of detail on this approach would be much more complicated such as only considering the first $250k of wages for determining the earnings to wages ratio, imputed earnings for private corporations and wage compensation tariffs for imports. Nevertheless this is the only viable approach I have seen that would protect our economy/democracy from the accelerating job loss due to automation in the age of learning machines. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The problem with populist economic policies is that when you actually implement them, the same mob who voted you in will use the same pitchforks to have you burned at the stake when they clearly don't work. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
So listening to non-populist economics has seen wages stagnate, manufacturing leave the US and record levels of people out of the labor force. The market has fully rebounding, but there is limited consumer demand.
So please tell me how populist economics are clearly a failure to anyone but the wealthy, large company profits and international workers?
Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Who will be to blame? That is easy. The central bankers and if the author wasn't so biased and looked at his simple models he would know this is not the Trump rally but the Fed rally. We can't have the profits margins we have today without the current and unsustainable 1.6% of GDP increase in financial leverage. Why? Because the market believes the Fed are cowards and will bail out their elitist globalist friends again "for Main Street". I give my honest warning to many elitist like Dr. Roubini. The mob will say "Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me". Read more
Comment Commented Thomas Lloyd
You can bet the Donald will not be to blame. It will be fake figures fake economy fake president fake businessmen. God Help America
Read more
Comment Commented Gerry H
The billionaires club running the country is like the carpenter fixing the car. Wrong tools, wrong skills. It aint gonna work. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'Trump’s plan to stimulate short-term growth'
The latest State to join the United States is the Vegetative State.
How do you stimulate a Vegetative State? Use containment devices: Build a Wall? Deport? Sit on money? Give money to people who have it? Row with Europeans? Hug vegetables?
Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
Trump has succeeded in defeating Ryancare and Cruzcare, which he does not want. He will move on. Tax cuts are always easier, and obviously we need the kind of fake tax estimates that produce a big deficit and create the kind of fiscal stimulus that Reagan had.
Then we can get away from the crazy zero or near zero interest rates that have produced Tesla and bitcoin and the FANG stocks. I would not want to be in NASDAQ and hope it will not spill over too much. But Roubini should reread the old Roubini. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Anthony
Its easier to kick today's ball than yesterday's ball and Trump has said he has answers but in practice he is finding it difficult to run in a swamp. He will continue to be kicked by opponents and then by supporters if he doesnt deliver.
US debt has nominally doubled in order to get just above baseline and there is no sign the debt can be described as cyclic. It points to a failing model
Corps are not spending because the consumer is cashed out giving breaks to Corps does not change that. The colossal public and private debt overhang and insecurity for workers aka consumers is the problem. Whatever tax penalties are imposed on imports makes no real difference due to the labour cost differentials in place. In essence globalisation is breaking down as a model and advocates for it do not seem to understand much of what has gone on is a transitional shock wave and not sustainable. For the West it is a weight loss diet by amputation.
Globalisation is the consumer society maxed out and very simply the model has run out of consumers and global production capacity is already at overcapacity.
Providing more production capacity solves nothing. Supplying more labour solves nothing. Yet both are global plans.
The next likely step for Western economies is currency debasement which is what brought down the Roman Empire. Empire failure involves fragmentation and there are signs that is pending.
The situation is likely beyond Trump because the key issues involve global activity and are beyond POTUS control. Thats the implicit weakness in Trumps claims.
Attempting to control things within borders is actually quite a logical move and is likely to be widespread Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Good insight Jeff. Spot on. Our fake recovery has boosted equities and corporate profits. Sadly, workers haven't seen any help. But the readers of this site want to blame Trump as if HRC would have done anything but continued the failed Obama policies. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Jerry
Gottcha Jerry. So you fluff up the figures, spend against them and worry about it afterwards. If the game isnt working out you change the rules, an old trick. Bless you, there was I struggling to understand the logic when there doesnt need to be any. Inevitably burn baby burn on stocks, but the Guvnt basically becomes a gambler also using the National Debt, inevitably also no ceiling, above us only sky, imagine no possessions : ) Read more
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.