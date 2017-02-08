伯克利—放眼全球，各国都在重新思考参与全球贸易的条件。这并不完全是一件坏事；事实上，我们早就应该承认全球化对数百万发达经济体工人所造成的破坏效应。但新贸易政策必须建立在清楚地理解全球化如何演变的基础上，而不是建立在基于过去30年的后瞻性愿景的基础上。
全球化给世界带来了无数好处。麦肯锡全球研究所（MGI）的研究表明，拜商品、服务、金融、数据和人力的全球流动所赐，世界GDP要比各经济体保持封闭的状态增加10%——光是2014年就增加了7.8万亿美元。
更加互联的国家取得了这一增加值的大头。比如，在MGI的互联指数上位居第三（共195个国家）的美国表现十分出色。新兴市场经济体也获得了巨大的收益，它们用出口导向型工业化作为高速增长的跳板。
但是，尽管全球化降低了国与国之间的不平等性，却放大了各国内部的收入不平等性。1998—2008年间，发达经济体中产阶级收入毫无增长，而全球收入分布顶层群体的收入大增近70%。美国顶层收入群体——占全球顶层收入群体的1%——拿走了全球化收益的巨大份额。
平心而论，这并非完全由全球化造成，甚至全球化并不是主要原因。罪魁是是技术变化让常规体力和脑力工作实现了自动化，同时增加了高技能工人的需求（和薪资）。但从新兴市场输入竞争和劳动力套利也在其中起了作用。也许更重要的是，它们成为选民的恐慌和怨恨的更加显著的目标。
事实上，在受输入竞争冲击最严重的行业和地区，酝酿多年的民怨终于沸腾，助长了承诺逆转全球化的民粹主义。但是，在发达经济体重新制定贸易政策时，一个关键点是必须明白全球化已经开始了一次重大的结构性转变。
自全球金融危机以来，跨境资本流大幅下降，银行为了应对新的监管规则而收缩战线。1990—2007年间，全球贸易增长速度与全球GDP等量齐观；2010年以来，GDP增长大大超过了贸易。
贸易减速背后既有周期性因素，也有长期因素。投资已经多年萎靡不振。中国增长有所放缓——这是一个难以扭转的长期趋势。全球供给链的扩张似乎已经触及效率前沿。简言之，全球贸易放缓可能成为新常态。
所有这些都不能说明全球化正在倒退。相反，全球化正在日益数字化。15年前，跨境数字流几乎不存在；如今，它们对全球经济增长的影响比传统贸易商品流更大。
2005年以来，跨境数据流规模增加了45倍，未来五年预计还将增加五倍。碧昂斯新歌一发布，全世界歌迷立刻就可以听到。南加州的制造商可以使用电商平台阿里巴巴从中国供应商购买元件。肯尼亚女孩可以通过可汗学院学习数学。学习Coursera在线课程的学生中有八成生活在美国之外。
这一新形式的数字全球化更加知识密集，而不是资本或劳动密集。它要求宽带接入，而不是航线。它降低准入门槛，强调竞争，改变商业管理规则。
以出口活动为例，曾几何时，缺少资源、无法掌握国际形势或驾驭跨境流程的小企业只能望出口兴叹。如今，阿里巴巴和亚马逊等平台让小规模企业家也能够直接与全世界的客户和供应商取得联系，让自己变身为“微型跨国公司”。Facebook估计，其平台上入驻了5,000万家小企业，而2013年只有2,500万家；平均而言，这些公司的Facebook粉丝中有30%来自外国。
数字技术为小公司和个人参与全球经济打开了大门，但不能保证有足够多的小公司和个人会走进去。这需要帮助他们抓住新全球市场机会的政策。
美国已经退出了跨太平洋合作伙伴关系（TPP）协议，但TPP所解决的诸多问题仍然需要全球规则。数据本地化要求和保护主义正在日益兴起，数据盗版和网络安全都是当务之急。没有了TPP，找到其他载体为二十一世纪数字贸易制定原则就变得至关重要，其中必须着重强调知识产权保护、跨境数据流和服务贸易。
与此同时，发达经济体必须帮助工人获得在胜任数字经济的高质量工作所需要的技能。终身学习不能只作为一个口号；而必须成为现实。职业中期不但要在因为外国竞争而失去工作的人中间普及，也要在自动化征程演进过程中面临冲击的人中间普及。培训计划应该在几个月而不是几年的时间内教授新技能，并且应该做成能够在再培训过程中支持工人收入、帮助他们更换到生产率更高的工作的项目。
包括美国在内的大部分发达经济体尚未对觉得因为全球化而落后的社区和个人的需要做出充分反应。如今，解决这些需要已经变得至关重要。有效的反应需要采取帮助人们适应现状、抓住下一阶段的数字全球化的未来机会的政策。
Comment Commented bb k
Rich people's intangible property needs stronger protections! They don't need to keep innovating because we will make sure their one good idea is protected for years and years from any competition.
Poor losers need to make their own way and always stay on the bleeding edge, ready to shift, and change at the whims of international capital. New skills forever (so always at the bottom of the ladder)! Move to wherever capital needs us to be! Who cares about families and communities?! What a glorious future!
Seriously. If you are going to advocate for stringer IP protection then you need to shut your mouth stronger about non-property owners embracing change and new skills. I don't know if you know how Dickensian (are there no adult Java Script courses? Are there no relocation vouchers?) you all sound or maybe you guys just don't care. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The problem is the losers are told tough luck the invisible hand of the market will make all better. It never does. Effectively we have a very small group of really big winners, a group of middle winners their doing better but not great. Then there are the losers who a a large mass and growing larger every day. Just speaking for myself having watched one job shipped to Mexico, a second to Vietnam and being forced to train my H!B replacement at a 3rd. I can honestly say from experience that absolutely nothing is done for the losers. Six months of unemployment and wiped out savings and a loss of hope. With all due respect to the authors we all know nothing has ever been done for the losers beyond tokens to look good for the press. And we all know that it is NOT going to change nothing is going to be done for the losers now or ever. So why exactly should I view globalization with anything but hate and spite? Read more
Comment Commented B Wilds
Over the last several years the "stop globalization" movement has gained support in developed countries across the world. The subject of globalization is made up of many threads interwoven in a complex way, the discussion can include several issues such as, but not limited to, immigration and free trade.
Other social concerns also feed into the mix, things like global warming, nationalism, inequality, even population growth. The article below explores this complex issue and questions whether it is justified.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2016/07/is-stop-globalization-movement-justified.html Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Balancing trade would be the best thing to happen to globalization. Then globalization would be sustainable and we wouldn't need income redistribution. Read more
Comment Commented Lucas Soorholtz
You always need income redistribution. It was always, right from the start, a precondition in the theoretical formulation of why trade brings benefits: Losers have to be compensated. This is to the way markets work in the real work. They are not Pareto-efficient. What you term "balancing" is exactly what you say should not happen: redistribution.
But rest assured that it never happened. Losers were never really compensated. That is what has gotten us into this mess. You, along with most US-Americans (don't want to assume to much - but that's where the wind blows out of) would be well advised to forget about your notions of negative freedom. Putting the individual first in your argumentation is not always a good idea. All riches an individual amasses belong to society first. That is because things have never worth in itself, but only because the society as a whole deems them to have worth. Money, for example, is better viewed as a social construct. That way you would have fewer qualms about redistribution. Read more
