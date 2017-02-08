Lucas Soorholtz FEB 9, 2017

You always need income redistribution. It was always, right from the start, a precondition in the theoretical formulation of why trade brings benefits: Losers have to be compensated. This is to the way markets work in the real work. They are not Pareto-efficient. What you term "balancing" is exactly what you say should not happen: redistribution.



But rest assured that it never happened. Losers were never really compensated. That is what has gotten us into this mess. You, along with most US-Americans (don't want to assume to much - but that's where the wind blows out of) would be well advised to forget about your notions of negative freedom. Putting the individual first in your argumentation is not always a good idea. All riches an individual amasses belong to society first. That is because things have never worth in itself, but only because the society as a whole deems them to have worth. Money, for example, is better viewed as a social construct. That way you would have fewer qualms about redistribution. Read more