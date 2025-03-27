Developing Countries Need a New Strategy
US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs will expose developing countries to a series of interconnected threats. To protect themselves, they must navigate today’s Trumpian chaos while still responding to their rapidly growing youth populations' demand for decent jobs and opportunities.
PARIS – US President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to impose reciprocal tariffs on goods from nearly every country have set off alarm bells around the world. Trump’s tariffs are likely to accelerate the ongoing fragmentation of the global economy. And, as is often the case, developing economies will bear the brunt of the fallout.