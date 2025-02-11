The Dark Side of EU Deregulation

Over the past two years, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been distancing herself from her signature legislative achievement, the European Green Deal. Instead, she has launched a sweeping deregulatory push that risks undermining the EU’s role as a global standard-setter.
CAMBRIDGE – The winds of deregulation are blowing across the Atlantic, with the European Union following in America’s footsteps and launching its own push to unleash the magic of the market. At first glance, this shift might seem like a direct consequence of US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House. But that interpretation overlooks the deeper structural forces at work.
