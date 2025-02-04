ronde1_PhotosbypatrikGettyImages_apps Photosbypatrik/Getty Images
Danish Media’s United Stand Against Big Tech

Curbing Big Tech’s power over media outlets requires publishers, journalists, and photographers to speak with one voice. While the Danish news industry has led the way with a collective management organization, this effort would be bolstered by measures to improve enforcement of the European Union’s copyright law.

COPENHAGEN – As AI slop spreads across the internet, concerns about the future of high-quality information are growing. Without accurate and relevant human-generated data, model collapse – whereby generative artificial intelligence trains on its own output and gradually degrades – seems inevitable. The tech giants, well aware of this risk, have cut corners and skirted copyright law in their pursuit of training data for their large language models.

