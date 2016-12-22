6

遍布五大洲的废止货币流通

坎布里奇——在世界各地，若干国家正在“废止货币流通”，或者推行由政府出面废除特定面额纸钞流通并代之以新钞的货币改革。各国政府废止货币流通的原因很多，最近某些举措比其他举措取得了更好的效果。

当废止货币流通尤其具有戏剧性和破坏力的时候，它往往构成通往恶性通胀的路标。委内瑞拉似乎就是这种情况，总统尼古拉斯·马杜罗最近回收了面值为100的玻利瓦尔，并代之以500-20,000玻利瓦尔的纸钞。

经济学家将每月价格上涨50%定义为恶性通胀，委内瑞拉可能在未来几个月陷入到恶性通胀的局势当中。恶性通胀在本世纪比二十世纪更为罕见，委内瑞拉将成为继2008-09年津巴布韦后首个体验到恶性通胀的国家。

目前委内瑞拉的局势延续了拉丁美洲及前苏联集团国家货币管理总体不善的长期传统，这些国家过去的政府利用废止货币流通将财富从公众转移到自己手中。在所有情况下，根本问题都在于政府无法通过税收或借款支撑其不可持续的支出，因此被迫采用货币贬值的方式来摆脱困境。

委内瑞拉政府最新的“货币改革”表面目的可能是抑制高通胀。但根本宏观经济改革要求政府控制过度基本预算赤字，从而不必持续印钞。除此之外，每项新的货币废止计划都进一步证明了管理不善的现状。

但政府也会出于更善意的技术性原因废止或替代货币，比方说废止不受欢迎的纸钞；采用全新防伪货币；更换国家货币，比方说在某个国家加入欧元区的时候；更换货币也有可能是为纪念某位民族英雄。比如在4月，美国财政部部长杰克·卢宣布5、10和20美元的纸币将采用全新图案，上述全新图案包括女性及人权运动领袖。

在这种形式的货币替代下，民众有充分的时间将旧钞换成新钞，而且货币当局都会提前策划，确保新币供应充足。在这样的情况下，经济和社会受到的损害最小。当立陶宛2015年废除立特并代之以欧元时，其货币转换进展得十分顺利，2002年德法两国和加入欧元区的所有十九国采用欧元现钞时也是一样。

印度总理纳伦德拉·莫迪11月8日宣布废除占印度现金流通86%的500及1000卢比纸钞代表了第三种形式的去货币化，莫迪宣布相关面额将不再构成法定货币并应在年底前兑换成新发行纸钞。自那以后，印度局势就陷入动荡。印度人在银行门口排起长队，却发现银行并没有拿到足够的新钞。有些企业经营受到很大的影响。

印度的废止货币流通计划旨在打击非法活动。但该计划的突然实施却导致印度经济付出了不必要的惨重代价。1969年美国废止500及更大面额的纸币时也曾有类似的目标。想达到类似目的的还有欧洲央行，欧央行于5月决定废止500欧元的纸钞。高面额纸币往往普遍用于逃税、贿赂、毒品贩运甚至恐怖主义，因此政府打击犯罪集团的一种方式是废止货币流通。说来凑巧，像肯尼思·罗格夫拉里·萨默斯彼得·沙德这样的著名观察家认为美国甚至应逐步淘汰100美元的钞票。

这种形式的废止货币流通往往逐步进行，而且在某些情况下通过让目标纸币自己逐渐消失，从而实现无限期废钞的目标。如果领导人足够勇敢，想要在不到一年的时间里废止大面额纸币，他们可以向试图大量兑换纸币的任何人提出尖锐的问题。这样做不仅可以使未来的违法活动变得更加困难，也可以对那些从过去的违法活动中囤积现金的人进行打击。但强制在短时间内完成兑换需要坚定的政治意愿。从生存主义者到祖父母辈的老年人等非犯罪分子或将抵制这样的决定，因为爷爷奶奶们希望在特殊场合给孙辈一张簇新的100美元纸钞。

印度快速废止货币的策略显然已经落空，因为实际操作过程中的突然性和秘密性完全没有必要。此外，莫迪政府将目标指向相对小额的纸币（分别价值约7美元和15美元），上述面额印度人在日常生活中处处都要用到。莫迪政府应当留出更多时间印刷数量充足的新币，并帮助企业切换到非现金支付方式，比方说电子资金转账。

即便给予了更多警告，如果无法向银行证明资金的来路，那些因非法目的而囤积目标货币的人也一样会受到损失。在非官方市场打折处理相关纸币或将成为他们的另一种选项。更重要的是，如果延长准备时间，政府或可避免为普通民众造成不便及对经济造成破坏性后果。

莫迪如此急不可耐采取行动的一个可能解释是面对2017年的北方邦选举，他试图打乱用现金从事竞选活动的竞争政党的步骤。如若果真如此，这或将成为本该是善政改革之举的一个相当愤世嫉俗的理由。

西方领导人或许可以放大胆量，加快废止大额纸币的步伐。但莫迪的胆子却实在太大。

翻译：Xu Binbin