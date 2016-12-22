遍布五大洲的废止货币流通

Steve Hurst DEC 23, 2016

There is some real Alice in Wonderland stuff going on here



Guvnts print money as suits in volumes as suits, even when doing so shows little positive effect, eg copious amounts of QE. This is a good thing



Guvnts dont like people hanging onto their money even though it is actually that individuals to hold. Such money will be removed with the argument it is nefarious. Such money should be held in banks - who in the UK have limited guarantee limits up to euro 100K for retail depositors, after that tough luck. So much for I promise to pay the bearer



Guvnts dont like big number bills and like to withdraw them, but where do these come from, why, guvnts. Why print them in the first place. Or am I just stupid. Yup that'll be it. Oh no I forgot. Its so they can airlift huge amounts of cash literally by the pallet load and lose them in places like Iraq, to facilitate re-something or other, reconstruction, that's it



Associated with this - Digital money is good unless it is bitcurrency. A bit like the dark web isnt good (but was created and is used by guvnt)



The boundary seems to shift about somewhat



No wonder the Indians buy gold Mr Modi Read more