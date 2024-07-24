What Democrats Can Learn from the Science of Cooperation

While the Democrats have aired their dirty laundry in public, the Republicans have put on an ostentatious display of unity at their nominating convention. Evolutionary science shows that the former would do well to emulate the latter and unite quickly behind Kamala Harris.
CAMBRIDGE – In a fitting finale to one of the most upstanding and progressive political careers in modern American history, US President Joe Biden, once again, did the right thing. By deferring to his party’s preference that he drop out of the presidential race, he has provided a model of selflessness and decency not only for all Americans, but for democratically minded people around the world.
