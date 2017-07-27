Democratic Resilience for a Populist Age

BERLIN – The enemies of open, liberal societies have gained disconcerting influence in recent years, demonstrated most recently by the Polish government’s bid to place the country’s courts under political control. Although many democracies are plagued by serious maladies – such as electoral gerrymandering, voter suppression, fraud and corruption, violations of the rule of law, and threats to judicial independence and press freedom – there is little agreement about which solutions should be pursued.
How to make our democracies more resilient, if not altogether immune, to anti-democratic threats is a central question of our time. Fortunately, we have not yet reached William Butler Yeats’s bleak scenario, in which “the best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity.” On the contrary, many citizens and some governments have been actively standing up against authoritarian challenges, and are discovering new ways to defend democratic values and institutions. After massive protests, Polish President Andrzej Duda vetoed two of the three bills that sought to curtail the courts’ independence.
Today’s defenders of liberal democracy recognize that nothing can be taken for granted. Any democratic system can develop deficiencies over time. No democracy is perfect or constant. It is a dynamic system that requires calibration and innovation to adapt to changing circumstances and emerging threats. After all, as former US Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson once put it, a “constitution is not a suicide pact.”
Democratic resilience demands that citizens do more than bemoan deficiencies and passively await constitutional reform. It requires openness to change and innovation. Such changes may occur incrementally, but their aggregate effect can be immense.
One can find powerful examples of democratic resilience in Central and Eastern Europe, which is also home to brazenly populist regimes, not least in Hungary and Poland. In this region, mass protests have traditionally been a weapon of last resort. Today, they have become a primary vehicle for citizens to speak out against overweening and abusive governments.
Earlier this year, tens of thousands of Romanians took to the streets to protest a government decree that would have decriminalized certain forms of corruption committed by public officials. Not long after, Hungarian citizens congregated in Budapest’s public squares to protest Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s attacks on civil-society institutions, particularly Central European University.
And in 2016, Poland’s right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) government faced mass demonstrations in response to many of its policies, including measures aimed at banning abortion and limiting the independence of the Constitutional Court. When such protests have been large enough, and sustained over a long enough period of time, they have forced governments to withdraw or soften their proposals.
Beyond protests, another way to improve democratic resilience is to equip political institutions with internal safeguards. For example, the United States has term limits and sunset provisions for the appropriation of funds; and the United Kingdom has the Investigatory Powers Tribunal and other special agencies to hold the government accountable for its actions. Such mechanisms are crucial for ensuring that civil and political rights are protected, especially when governments are responding to multiple safety and security threats simultaneously.
These mechanisms can take different forms, depending on the country. Some actions are appropriately initiated by governments “from above,” in response to pleas by political movements and civil-society groups. Other actions are taken by citizens “from below,” to give a voice to excluded groups, improve access to voting, and strengthen democratic processes.
Governments and citizens thus have a rich set of options – such as diversity quotas, automatic voter registration, and online referenda – for addressing democratic deficiencies. Moreover, there are measures that can also help citizens mount a defense of democracy against authoritarian assaults.
To that end, organizations can be created to channel protest and dissent into the democratic process, so that certain voices are not driven to the political fringe. And watchdog groups can oversee deliberative assemblies and co-governance efforts – such as participatory budgeting – to give citizens more direct access to decision-making. At the same time, core governance institutions, like central banks and electoral commissions, should be depoliticized, to prevent their capture by populist opportunists.
When properly applied, these measures can encourage consensus building and thwart special interests. Moreover, such policies can boost public trust and give citizens a greater sense of ownership vis-à-vis their government.
Of course, some political innovations that work in one context may cause real damage in another. Referenda, for example, are easily manipulated by demagogues. Assemblies can become gridlocked, and quotas can restrict voters’ choices. Fixing contemporary democracy will inevitably require experimentation and adaptation.
Still, recent research can help us along the way. The Governance Report 2017 has compiled a diverse list of democratic tools that can be applied in different contexts around the globe – by governments, policymakers, civil-society leaders, and citizens.
In his contribution to the report, German sociologist Claus Offe, Professor Emeritus of the Hertie School and Humboldt University identifies two fundamental priorities for all democracies. The first is to secure all citizens’ basic rights and ability to participate in civic life; the second is to provide a just and open society with opportunities for all citizens. As it happens, these two imperatives are linked: democratic government should be “of,” “by,” and for the people.
Many of the innovations highlighted in the report are meant to enhance citizen engagement. The goal is to encourage citizens to defend not just their own interests, but also those of the larger civic community.
Some might think that this is asking too much. But democracies fail when citizens become complacent or alienated, and when populists are allowed to exploit such sentiments. Democracy will always have imperfections. Only by working together can citizens inoculate it against the most dangerous threats to its survival.
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
People who champion these types of "liberal" (aka if you disagree with "liberal" society you are subject to laws against your speech - see Germany and the UK) need to show the people the benefits of this.
The benefits are clear. Increase profits as wages are outsources. Higher margins from lower Opex and COGS. Increased dividends or share prices for the shareholders. Increased standard of living in countries that have manufacturing jobs from these companies outsourcing. Cheaper goods for consumers.
The negative are also clear. Lose of jobs, replaced with service jobs which cannot be outsourced. Reduced incomes as manufacturing typically pays more than service jobs. Industry moving to foreign countries and one important leg of a countries employment base being cut off.
So you have someone losing say a substantial amount of income to save a minimum amount of money on goods. Because the reality is the biggest expenditures for those impacted the most from globalism and "liberal" society are local - shelter (apartments/homes), food (largely grown locally or semi-locally), entertainment (think eating out and pubs).
So the benefits are when someone buys a shirt made in asia. A TV made in Korea. A car made with cheaper labor. Something of the sort.
A raw deal for the person who lost their good paying job.
And about immigration. If the people of Poland and Hungary do not want millions of people from a very different country to just come to their country, isn't that democracy and the will of the people? If France and Germany want these millions, why force others to take them? That doesn't seem like any form of Democracy.
In reality, "liberal" society is fascism masked under tolerance (that is until you disagree with the government message). Then you are arrested for "hate" speech, have ANTIFA attack you or other forms of thuggery.
We will see how Western Europe does in the future compared with Eastern Europe. Germany has a poor history of integrating their Turkish immigrants from over a decade ago. I am sure things will change now. Or look at France with their ghettos that continue to increase as the "liberal" government welcomes immigrants and the people silently funnel these foreigners into compounds and cities away from the populace. That is called creating a powder keg.
This site isn't the worlds opinion page. This site is an endless stream of only one opinion. I used to come here for informative readings, now it is clearly a joke. Foreign Affairs at least makes an attempt to show the other side. This site does not. What is good though is I will keep an eye out for any of the various authors who post on this site and if they come to my local speaking events, I will surely avoid them. Gotta love the "experts". Read more
Comment Commented Hank Bones
I wonder... is a "diversity quota" democracy? Is abortion something to mandate, rather than allow a nation to follow its own moral compass on? Are mass protests made up of foreigners bussed in from other countries and bankrolled by the wealthy all part of being open and liberal?
I've noticed something uncanny about liberal, open democracies. Most of these places have strict anti-speech laws. Some of them, like the U.K. and Germany, will imprison individuals who state the wrong opinions in a public forum. Some political groups are outlawed altogether. And the majorities have policies they do not approve of imposed on them from above... then are told they must accept these policies, because not to do so is a violation of the state multicultural religion.
It's almost like liberal, open democracies are actually illiberal, tightly held quasi-theological plutocracies. But we keep calling them "liberal, open democracies" out of habit. Or tradition. Since at one point before the present owners got their tentacled grip on the power structures, they were liberal, open democracies.
I wonder what the solution is. The people are rebelling, and their governments can't import replacement citizens fast enough. And those replacement citizens they import are even less compliant than the natives, to boot.
For all the fear-mongering about populists, they may yet restore something we've claimed to have all these years, yet have been lacking. Namely, liberal, open democracies. Not nations that exist to serve the wealthy few, multinational corporations, big banks, and foreign lobbies. Wouldn't that be something, if the serfs gained control of the governments? Perhaps even the lords would discover real democracy is not as bad as they'd feared. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
There are not any tools presented to comparatively measure the democratic content of democracies so it becomes just a matter of opinion.
The idea seems to be to use Germany as a benchmark without defining just what democracy is present in Germany, nor how a national democracy works in the democratic framework for the whole EU; since by definition German democratic policy focuses on German citizens wants.
It is widely acknowledged Germany has considerable influence in the EU so it can be considered that influence by definition is undemocratic within the framework of the EU.
The main beneficial characteristic of democracy is the ability to evolve policy whereas the EU appears to have a construct that allows the blockage of evolution thus the question becomes just what is the nature of democracy in the EU not just how democratic the EU members are.
You cannot have different definitions of democracy in individual members who take those democratic outcomes forward into the EU democracy. That seems to be the underlying scenario detailed by the author. I am drawn to concern that the basic problem is the EU structure which can only be sorted by Federalisation which just does not appear to be on the horizon at the moment. If the EU structure is a problem and cannot federalise then you are left with the jerry-building of annexes. to try and accommodate issues
Read more
Comment Commented M M
Since when exercising one's democratic right, like voting, becomes a populist matter, a sin, other than of course in the German mind set. The judiciary, like central bankers, in any country, including Germany, are not truly independent. As long as there is no accountability, there can never be true democracies. The author should have proposed the abolishment of the immunity system that the current politicians have granted to themselves and proposed the introduction of full transparency in governance and full accountability to the citizenry. Read more
