stephan Edwards JAN 5, 2017

Well, to start with Mr. Velasco, Democracy or representative government is deceased. The politicians long ago abandoned the voter for the big donor. Witness the "Freetrade" agreements that shipped those voters jobs to the 3rd world, didn't do much for the voters but it made the donors much, much richer. The politicians have chosen to represent the people who pay for their election, no dark conspiracy, just capitalism in action.

Now the Technocrats are worse they aren't just for sale they are actively evil. It pretty much says it all when the head of the treasury is previous job Goldman Sachs, Current job head of the treasury or whatever enforcement agencies you care to name, next job Goldman Sachs. Whose interests are we supposed to believehe represents the people's or Goldman Sachs?? Who surprise, surprise payed the the politician $ 50,000 for a twenty minute speech. Are we supposed to believe the politician is that brilliant or it was a legal bribe?

Mr. Velasco you ask us to believe that these people are acting in the voters interests when it is blatant that they are acting only in their own interests which are not even the interests of a plurality of the people ? Honest representation hardly, Legally corrupt obviously. The populists are no award winners they are hardly honest. But liberal democracy as practiced is merely government by and for the rich and coonected. No Mr. Velasco Democracy is very very dead. Our politicians may or may not be able, but no one with an IQ higher then that of a head of lettuce believes they are honest. Read more