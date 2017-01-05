5

被破坏的民主承诺

圣地亚哥——自由民主正处在重重包围之中。左翼和右翼民粹主义者不仅猛烈抨击全球化和中产阶级收入停滞不前；他们正在质疑自由民主制度的合法性以及管理上述制度的政治精英。

人们很容易将现状归咎于民粹主义分子奉行的后真实主义政治。如果当前民主实践没有问题，谎言和夸张将很难奏效。我们必须重新审视，如果可能的话，彻底解决意大利民主，也就是理论家诺贝尔托·博比奥所谓的“被破坏的民主承诺。”

任何曾经参加过竞选的人都曾听到过选民那种熟悉的疑虑：“我们只在选举的时候才能看到你们政治家。”政治家似乎遥远而且不值得信任，民众对民调组织这样说。民粹主义分子恰恰利用了这种距离。

现代民主采取代议制。当民选代表花费更多时间在议会而非与民众互动，他们并不是在忽略自己的职责；他们恰恰是在履职。但现代民主的陈词滥调却提出截然不同的说法：强调贴近选民，保持对他们的关注。当与现实的对比显得太过刺眼，政治领导人的信誉就会遭受损失。

在民主体制下，政治家是委托人（即选民）所授权的代理。而且，像经济领域一样，因为委托人可能无法分辨合格和无能代理而产生了民主的委托-代理问题。而且代理人自身利益可能与委托人不一致。结果是民众有很多理由不信任政界人士。

民主政体通过体制手段努力确保政客和选民的利益保持一致。在英国，选举议会议员的选区相对较小，而在美国，众议院议员必须每两年寻求连任。但这些方法本身并非没有问题，包括狭隘主义以及竞选频率过大所导致的政客受制于资助其竞选活动的特殊利益集团而非选民。

民主政治家也试图说服选民他们自身的利益与选民利益一致。这样的工作可能是健康的，比如当官员公开其竞选资金来源及可能的利益冲突。但这种做法也有可能产生不健康的后果，比方说当候选人迎合选民的恐惧和愤怒。

事实上，哈佛大学麻省理工学院研究人员最近发表的两篇引人入胜的论文从政客试图向选民证明他们并未受制于权势影响的角度解释了民粹主义的崛起。因此，尽管民粹主义政策牺牲整体经济福利，但理性的选民仍会选择它，因为它们是区分不同类型政治家所付出的代价。正如其中一篇论文所指出的那样：“一旦领导人不一定保持诚实，雇佣那些无能的领袖就似乎体现出价值。”

博比奥强调对民主政客信任的缺失同样源于另外两大难题。其一是现代社会极致多元化，众多利益竞相争夺代表资格；政客无法代表普遍意志。还有就是在代议制民主中，没有任何约束力量强制当选政治家以某种特定的方式行事。一旦当选，她就有权确定什么是社会利益，以及实行什么样的政策来推动它。

冲突的可能性是显而易见的。即使在政客所代表的意义并不相互冲突的不太可能的情况下，就最佳政策达成一致也并不容易。更糟的是，一名能干而且诚实的政治家可能确实选择了最佳政策；但在不完全信息环境下，她可能无法说服选民她做了正确的事。

假设目标是创造就业机会，而这位政治家选择了实现这一目标的最佳政策。但之后发生的外部冲击导致就业下降。选民们永远无法确定正确的政策是什么，但他们怀疑政治家夸大了外部冲击的影响，并借此来推卸工作机会丧失的责任。所有选民都知道在需要工作时无法找到工作，而他们将这个问题归咎于政治家。

随着社会复杂程度越来越高，评估和选择政策的难度不断加大，这种紧张局面发生的概率也随之不断增加。拥有做出复杂政治决策知识的技术专家们在社会地位上越来越重要，但公众评价却不断恶化。记得前英国司法部长迈克尔·戈夫在英国退欧辩论中说过：“这个国家的民众已经受够了专家。”或者，就像博比奥所说的那样，“专家执政和民主是对立的：如果专家还是工业社会的主人公，普通民众就将丧失核心作用。”

还有最后一个令事态变得更加复杂的因素：即技术导致民众传递多重需求的速度大幅增加。如果街角的垃圾没有被收走，一座城市的市长几乎立刻就会从推特和Facebook上了解情况。但现代的制衡体系拖慢了采取对策的速度。假设市长希望建立一套新的垃圾收集和处理系统，就需要进行详细的环境影响评估和漫长的公民协商。在新体系确立并运行所需的数年时间里，偶尔会出现垃圾无法收集的状况，这种状况几乎每天都在增加民众期望和民主成效之间可能产生的冲突。

也许问题不仅在于当前的民主实践，而且在于某些民主倡议者所提出的期望。民主的承诺确实已被打破。“但是”，博比奥质疑，“这些承诺是否真能兑现？我的答案是不能。”

这里可能适用丘吉尔古老的格言：民主是排除其它一切选择后最糟糕的政府制度。在现代代议制民主体制下，民众比人类历史上任何时候都享有更多的个人自由和物质繁荣。我们比以往任何时候都更可能实现赋予所有人自由和尊严的价值观。难道这些还不足以作为自由民主最有力的宣传？

