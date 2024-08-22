Through the Political Looking Glass
With so many voters suffering financially and showing an eagerness to “throw the bums out,” delivering higher living standards appears to be a necessary condition for restoring political stability to the world’s democracies. But are today’s political leaders and their advisers up to the challenge?
STANFORD – In Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking-Glass, published more than 150 years ago as the sequel to Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, everything is reversed, like your reflection in a mirror. Running keeps you stationary, walking away from someone brings you closer to them, and inanimate objects like chess pieces are alive.