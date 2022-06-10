Economic Consequences of a Ukraine Peace

Barry Eichengreen's essay is a little strange.



Firstly, the Ukraine war has not ended. It is not clear how it will end. And there is no vanquished, decimated Russia (as it was with Bismark's Germany after WWI).



Even if Russia was pushed out of the Ukraine why would it entertain reparations?



The only bargaining chip the US/Europe has is the sanctions. The pressure could be increased on Russia by additional sanctions, if there is opportunity for more. It might be possible to trade sanctions relief for Russia taking at least some responsibility for restoring Ukraine's infrastructure and economic viability.



And what is the point of using Russia's sequestered foreign exchange reserves? They're are just numbers in a bank account somewhere. The Fed Reserve/ECB may as well just create a pile of dollars and euros and send them to the Ukraine or credit a Ukrainian bank account somewhere.



The sequestered Russian reserves are of more use to the Russians, presuming they be permitted to spend them in the West and presuming they would want to spend them in the West (and they probably would). Perhaps another bargaining chip.



And what kind of message to Xi Jinping would letting Russia off the hook send?



Eichengreen reminds us of Keynes' "Economic Consequences of the Peace" and Keynes' attempt to mollify the victors in WWI. However, Eichengreen seems to have forgotten Keynes was writing about a Germany that had been thoroughly defeated and a war that had decisively come to a conclusion.



Keynes wrote in the last pages of his book:



"The assertion of truth, the unveiling of illusion, the dissipation of hate, the enlargement and instruction of men's hearts and minds, must be the means."



Fine sentiments, but worthy of invocation only if they are shared by the aggressor.