Our Debt to Future Generations

Dear Professor Stiglitz, I have written a short review on your article as follows.





Who will Convince Leaders to be United for A Climate Resilient Future of Our Children: Dialogue with Professor Joseph Stiglitz, Nobel Laureate in Economics



by



Dawood Mamoon



Abstract:



In every generation, noble Men and Women would stand with their Children for their bright future. In 21st century, it is high time that we all Men and Women stand with every child of today and the future by helping their governments introduce laws that have a favorable effect on environment and further degradation in Environment is thereby stopped and reversed for the good of humanity and its future. Adhering to SDGs is probably the most common agenda for ever one to meet by 2030.



1. Every One Matters



Dear Professor Stiglitz amazing article and I appreciate your wise words that you have written especially when you conclude your article with these lines.



We could also view the matter from the perspective of “future generations.” What value do we place on our children? What are their rights? If we value them as much as we value ourselves (and there is no ethical reason not to), we must account for how damage done to the environment today will affect their well-being. Since we are obviously living beyond planetary limits, we have an urgent moral obligation to reduce all forms of pollution.



Around the world, children and young adults are demanding that today’s leaders enact the policies needed to preserve their future. They are claiming this as a basic right, and in some jurisdictions – including the United States, where a federal judge in Oregon recently ruled that a constitutional climate lawsuit filed by 21 young Americans can proceed and a similar suit is already proceeding against the State of Montana – children are going to court to fight for their interests. Shouldn’t their elders be doing the same? (Stiglitz, 2023)



Yes the debate should start from how much we have valued our present to know what we will value for our coming generations. What is the definition of a civilized society that leads to a present where rights of every citizen is ensured in not only the United States but across the globe where fundamental rights be upheld for the welfare and prosperity of every one. Are we a civilized world to have ensured the rights of every one of us and it doesn't matter whether we are young or old or man or woman or a Child, but the economic and political system caters to our basic needs where we become one voice in participating to ensure a Climate Resilient future for not only ourselves, our children but our future generations. Do we understand ourselves and our childhood in say the United States of America where the economic system has more or less ensured the welfare of every one as a child few decades ago. Yes our great great grandfathers some good centuries ago and a millennium ago were referred to as Children of God by Prophets to accompany them to bring peace and prosperity to this world. It is a long story of adults leaving a better world behind and most was an outcome of few amongst our fore fathers but today every one of us needs to become the participant to work on the wise words you have written. What should convince us to all say what you have written and all commit to what you have recommended for the Climate Resilient future of ourselves, our Children and their Children? Why the leaders who lead the debate on Climate Change cannot convince the economic system to adhere to laws that favor the future of our Children through laws that are help ful in curtailing global warming. You provide un contested data on the challenges that the world faces with its policies lead by United States of America and you set the priority right.



To become one voice that Eco from every citizen and every leader and every political party in favor of Resilient Climate Policies should be an easy task but it has been easier said than done. Why so? I think the ones who feel and do best for themselves need to be asked about their childhood and how simple and full of good deeds it was. Why the Children of the past started thinking so differently from each other? We were the same and we are the same and we will be the same and that is because we are all Children of God to turn the tide of economic system in welfare of human civilization for the present and future generations.



Any psychologist would tell that we who are adults and may very well be above 80 years of age - all have a child inside irrespective of our color, gender and tribe. That Child reminds us of our duty to the future of this world so the prosperity of every one across the globe is achieved and sustained well ahead in coming centuries so that our future generations can look at today with great pride and we all become proud fore fathers to our coming generations when every thing in benefit of life on planet Earth was achieved.



I think if anything, it is Sustainable Development Goals and its adherence that can achieve all the glory that awaits human civilization to become one nation for the good of the future of this world. United Nations and the leaders among United Nations where United States of America has a prominence has a very important role to play. Why should the Children of USA and their future be defined based on some color or creed like in case of White Supremacy movement. Republican partly should avoid any support to any such movement that discriminate against the future of our Children based on color.



The challenges should be same for every one and should be realized by every one and the biggest of them all is Global Warming. The thought leaders like you, with your wise words can lead the movement where every one becomes a participant to the debate you have started among political class of United States regarding urgency and priority setting for Climate Resilient economic policies.



References:



Stiglitz, Joseph, ‘Our Debt to Future Generations’, Project Syndicate, 14 June, 2023