tharoor194_Priyanka ParasharMint via Getty Images_india qork Priyanka Parashar/Mint via Getty Images
Overworked India

When there are more qualified young people than jobs, and when failure is not an option, workplace culture becomes cutthroat. This is certainly true in India, as the death of a young professional in July showed, and it demands action from both employers and policymakers.

NEW DELHI – The tragic death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old employee at the accounting firm Ernst & Young (EY), from cardiac arrest in July has shone a spotlight on India’s intensely competitive work culture. It has also sparked a broader conversation about the pressures faced by young professionals and the need for companies to place a higher priority on employees’ well-being.

