Daniel Beltrá at Forsaken Futures

Photographer Daniel Beltrá has traveled the world documenting the devastating effects of human activity on our planet. From oil-soaked pelicans in Louisiana to depleted sea ice in the Arctic, his haunting images highlight the exorbitant costs of business as usual.
At Forsaken Futures, Daniel Beltrá reflected on his experiences documenting the devastating effects of human activity on our planet. Watch his address and view his photos below.
