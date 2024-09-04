Crypto Policy Needs to Empower Builders, Not Speculators
If the United States is to lead in crypto, AI, and other cutting-edge technologies, it needs clear rules that recognize the value these innovations can bring to the economy, not least by restoring competition to the technology sector. Unfortunately, neither presidential candidate seems to understand this.
CAMBRIDGE – The cryptocurrency industry is going all in on November’s US presidential election, channeling hundreds of millions of dollars to promote candidates who may support sensible regulation. But for all the investment – the sector tops all others as a source of funds this cycle – it remains unclear how either candidate would approach the issue and prioritize builders over speculators.