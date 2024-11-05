To Prosper, India Must Close Its Gender Employment Gap
Female workforce participation in India remains far below male employment rates, widening gender disparities and hindering economic growth. To reverse this trend, it is critical to understand its root causes and address the barriers facing women in housing, education, and health care.
NEW DELHI – While female workforce participation consistently lags behind men’s globally, there are deep regional disparities, with the largest gender employment gaps found in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and South Asia.