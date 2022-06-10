The Virus Is Still Winning

RE: "In the race to return to some semblance of normalcy..."

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/columnist/2022/06/10/covid-international-us-entry/7568274001/?gnt-cfr=1



A careful read actually alludes to whether any one will really be permitted to travel due to the "risk" factors after leaving any one country, and even having any hope of being permitted re-entry after traveling off shore from point "a" to point "b'.

The most vulnerable admittedly will not be in positions to even consider being able to travel anywhere. This is presently 2022, and still the real limitations are not necessarily indicating real changes to the "imagined" changes to any policies that either are still in effect or keep getting changed. The risks, and the extra funds, and more importantly the extra time constraints are limiting factors that any of all the vulnerable are having to consider, even in lieu of any real consequences to their own body if they do in fact "catch" covid any where, and at any time.

That writer is referencing having four COVID shots, and still "catching" COVID, and the resulting experience not of the disease but curtailments that of course then require the individual totally unplanned and unexpected confinement, and costs.



Just what is the normalcy that should be expected at any one time, when, where, how and why?



Maybe that article is just an AI sent selection to actually advertise some of the links in the context of the article. Be that as it may, the predicament is one of further effects on real Economies globally if travel predicaments are that precarious. Who can travel of the general public with such an onerous scenario that is presented? Maybe strategized writing style based on my individual interpreted psychological views based on some programmed AI feed?