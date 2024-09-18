The Need for Methane Targets

At last year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai, countries agreed to submit updated 2035 emissions-reduction targets by February 2025. These new targets must include methane and other super pollutants if the world hopes to achieve net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050.

SANTIAGO/BOSTON – As summer in the northern hemisphere draws to a close, hundreds of temperature records have been broken, and there is a roughly 95% chance that 2024 will beat 2023 as the hottest year since measurements began. But millions of people don’t need data to tell them that – they are living through it. In 2023, the United States suffered 28 climate-related disasters that each caused at least $1 billion worth of damage, while China experienced both extreme heat and devastating floods, with a typhoon displacing more than 120,000 people in Beijing.

It is clear that warming is occurring faster than expected, and that the world needs to pull an emergency brake on rising temperatures. China and the US, as global superpowers, could work together to drive change, and they recently held a high-level meeting to discuss opportunities for reducing greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions. As these conversations continue ahead of the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) and into 2025, they should focus on dealing with the climate crisis that has already arrived. To address it requires increased efforts to mitigate emissions of super pollutants, which are responsible for more than half of climate change.

Super pollutants, specifically warming agents like methane, N2O, tropospheric ozone, and hydrofluorocarbons are tens, hundreds, or even thousands of times more potent than carbon dioxide per ton. Methane, for example, is a GHG that is roughly 80 times more potent than CO 2 over a 20-year period and contributes to ozone smog. But it remains in the atmosphere for only around a decade, whereas CO 2 can last centuries. This means that reducing methane emissions is the fastest and most effective way to fight climate change and improve air quality.

Cleaner air is especially important for communities living or working near cattle farms, oil and gas infrastructure, landfills, and other pollution sources. Deteriorating air quality has become a pressing public-health problem, and reducing methane levels in the atmosphere would lower rates of death and asthma, and lessen the severity of wildfires, flooding, hurricanes, and other extreme weather events.

The good news is that there are ways to cut methane emissions by as much as 45%, which could reduce warming by 0.3° Celsius by 2040, bolster energy and food security, and put the world on a path to a healthier future. In addition to the broad public support for government intervention to address methane emissions, there is also global consensus on the need to address non-CO 2 GHGs. To date, 158 countries have signed the Global Methane Pledge to cut emissions by 30% by 2030. And at last year’s COP28 in Dubai, countries agreed to submit updated 2035 emissions-reduction targets, known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs), that are economy-wide, cover all GHGs, and are aligned with limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

Increased global attention to non-CO 2 GHGs could not come at a better time, as updated NDCs are due in February 2025. While current NDCs contain meaningful CO 2 -reduction targets, they often lack concrete, measurable goals for cutting super pollutants. Countries must recognize that this approach does not fully address the fight against climate change and raise their ambitions accordingly. Strong 2035 targets for methane and other super pollutants are necessary to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2050 and would reduce potentially irreversible planetary changes.

PS Events: Climate Week NYC 2024 PS Events: Climate Week NYC 2024 Project Syndicate is returning to Climate Week NYC with an even more expansive program. Join us live on September 22 as we welcome speakers from around the world at our studio in Manhattan to address critical dimensions of the climate debate.

Register Now

Methane has historically been hard to track, making it difficult to include specific targets in NDCs. But now, after addressing critical funding and technology gaps, methane-detecting satellites are improving data collection. Satellite programs launched after the previous NDC update, including MethaneSAT, Carbon Mapper, and the WasteMAP, have helped local authorities pinpoint and address emissions sources. Given these developments, there is no excuse for submitting NDCs that lack methane targets.

China and the US can build on the climate commitments they made in last year’s Sunnylands Statement by including robust super-pollutant targets in their updated NDCs. The Chinese government has already expressed its intention to do so, while the US has shown a willingness to implement ambitious climate policies, including support for research on emissions-reduction innovations.