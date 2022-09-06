Will Truss Rehabilitate Keynes?

The arguments of Keynesian economics and the printing of money and inflation can be viewed from a budget. On budget day when a budget is presented it represents a certain portion of the GDP. The first inherent concept is that a budget is “time-dependent” to a 365 day journey. These notions of “time states” are derived from Schrödinger Equation as propounded by Austrian-Irish physicist Professor Erwin Rudolf Schrödinger (1887-1961).

It is here that a presented places a value caveat which for example is estimated £173 billion budget being 37.1 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) over 365 day, against which he indirectly is stating that the value of all the goods and services produced over a period of 365 days will be worth £466.3 billion.

Therefore if government was to tax British citizens monthly at 3.09 percent against the GDP, being £14.40 billion a month, then within twelve months government would have got its budget. (It is not rocket PhD science its 37.1 percent divided by 12 being 12 months).

The maximum “time-dependent” tax rate at 8.3 percent per month over twelve months indicates that the government would have collected all the GDP in the 365 day region.

At this point the budget would represent 100 percent of the GDP leaving no value for the British Sterling Pound as the budget cycle ends.

Thus the threshold 8.3 percent per month tax sets the divide numerically between what can be described as the “formal” or “time-dependent and “informal” or “time-independent” sector of an economy. This marks the first boundary of three.

The tax reality is different and if one compound all the taxes from income tax, VAT paid on goods and services, duty particularly on electricity etc. for example it reaches a 35 percent tax rate extraction per month from the economy.

At that rate, government is able to numerically collect the budget, spend it, and then re-collect it, and re-spend it again in a cyclical pattern every 30 days and not 365 days.

The 365 days budget is a “time-dependent” measured budget while the 30 day budget is “time-independent” measured “budget”, meaning 12 budgets are manufactured in a time-dependent calendar year or 144.32 “economic months” or 2.5 calendar days being equal to one economic month which represents one calendar month which is a time-independent measurement.

Instead of physical printing money under Keynesian economics, which is time-dependent, government today is still printing money, not physically, but by recycling the budget under excessive liberal economic policies which operate in a time-independent region.

It was English economist John Maynard Keynes (1883-1946) who advocated for what today can be described as “Quantitative Easing” to deal with the 2008 financial crisis, as physical money is printed and released into an economy.

His ideological opponent Scottish economist, philosopher and pioneer of political economics Adam Smith (1723-1790) discouraged such physical printing to deal with economic crises.

Adam Smith through his apostle, Austrian-British economist and philosopher Friedrich August von Hayek (1899-1992) defended classic economic liberalism that for four decades became the mantra of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) policies. Unknowingly the “Adam Smith-Hayek” camp, like the “Keynesian” camp, still “printed” money as governments recycled budgets under austerity measures that encourage higher tax collection. As taxes increased, the re-cycling rate also increases.

One thing the Hayek camp did not factor in is that there is a limit to taxation and its effects between “time-dependent” and “time-independent” temporal structures.

Tax above the threshold of 8.3 percent per month meant government can spend the value of its citizen’s income, so that when they got paid physically, their income would buys next to nothing as the value had already been spent by the government.

People and companies in the Sterling economy thus feel helpless as what was meant to be done in 365 calendar days had to now be done in 30 days, which impacts on company management decisions that get over run by shifting time horizon unless very aggressive management strategies are employed to keep up with the time-independent situation, while your time-dependent monthly salary is meant to be every 2.5 days (an economic month) if it is to make sense.

Thus the relationship between people and companies against the economy becomes emotionally charged as a believed time-dependent notion cannot be perceived to be working as economic phenomena operate on a time-independent system.

It is here that the “tax value dynamics” in a “time-independent” structure when examined appears to get compounded. For example, Government extracts the budget every 30 days, which can be termed an economic year, as opposed to a calendar year, as it consumes 37.1 percent of the GDP leaving 62.9 percent of the GDP value for the Sterling pound. As it moves to the next 30 days although 37.1 percent is consumed, in real terms it is against the remaining GDP value of 62.9 percent and not 100 percent, meaning the second 37.1 percent in value terms against 62.9 percent is really 58.9 percent.

The next third cycle yields 37.1 percent of the GDP left facing 25.8 percent which in value terms is 143 percent. By the end of the fourth cycle it’s now minus 41.3 percent in real terms.

Thus at each progressive economic year, the value amount of the GDP in real value terms left in the economy decreases until it enters a negative condition.

This is known as Zeno’s Paradox, expressed by Greek philosopher Zeno of Elea (c.490-430 BC), and hence the purchasing power of the Sterling pound always falls as taxes in value terms get compounded as a result of increasing economic years. This marks the third boundary. At these three boundaries conditions reverse.

Thus the nature of economic policies working or not working are linked to the time function. Above the threshold tax of 8.3 percent the informal sector manifests. It is a “minus” or negative region as expressed in Zeno’s Paradox. Economic profitability is not the main manifestation as noted in tax below the threshold tax of 8.3 percent per month. Instead in this negative economic region called the informal sector, it is not driven by profit but a barter trade system. A street vendor attempts to sell goods and vegetables etc to get liquidity to buy basic household items like food for the day plus restock, only to return the next day to repeat the process. It’s “one day at a time” to push a family at the frontline of absorbing tremendous costs to squeeze just a few coins to convert to food to survive as government has eaten up all the value in the economy. Although numerical the budget is £172.9 billion over 365 days, its value envelope is £2 trillion ( being £12 budgets in one calendar year).

After what trip in time occurs its ramifications will be felt political.