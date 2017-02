El potencial de los fondos soberanos de Medio Oriente

M M FEB 13, 2017

Involving investors or SWFs' in Corporate Governance without addressing first and foremost any Potential Conflict of Interest, shall be counter productive and can even be very damaging. SWFs' and Investors in general, have their loyalty to their stakeholders (by looking at maximising their returns on any investment) and not to the investees. Therefore, unless a true mechanism (and not a perceived one that is based on self governance) is agreed upon by the major players (being governments and financial institutions), and executed, it would not be prudent to follow through your recommendation. Read more