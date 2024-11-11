Climate Action Must Rise Above Politics
This year’s many elections, not least the heated US presidential race, have drawn attention away from the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku. But global leaders must continue to focus on combating the climate crisis and accelerating the green transition both in developed and developing economies.
BAKU – This year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku is taking place against a tumultuous geopolitical backdrop. In addition to shifting strategic alliances, trade tensions, and violent conflict, the “year of elections” has ushered in a period of heated political rhetoric and led to changes of government.