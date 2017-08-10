伦敦—20年来，全球建筑业生产率每年的增长率只有1%。如今，该行业需要跨入二十一世纪，以便满足新建筑的日益增长的需求、填补全世界日益扩大的住房和基础设施缺口。
建筑业缓慢的变迁速度与农业和制造业等部门不同，后两者已经随着时间的推移，完成了生产率表现的变迁。1947—2010年间，美国制造业实现了760%的累计真实（经通胀调整的）生产率增幅，而建筑业只有6%。
尽管建筑业一直明白自己的弱点，但并没有表现出改变这一局面的意愿。考虑到全球住房和基础设施短缺问题日益紧迫，这一状况已经难以为继。许多发达经济体的城镇化已经进入平稳期，但新兴国家的城镇化还会继续。全世界最大的20个城市中有75%位于亚洲，到2025年，这20个城市预计将产生3,600万套新住房的需求。
此外，2014年的一项估计表明，3.3亿城市家庭居住条件不达标，或不堪住房成本的重负；到2025年，这一数字预计将增加到4.4亿。即使在美国这样的发达经济体，40%的加利福尼亚州人口也无力按照市场价格承担体面的住房。
建筑需求的增长是通过合作改变建筑业、创造价值的巨大机会。麦肯锡全球研究所的研究 表明，建筑业如果能够在七大领域做出改变，其劳动生产率可以提高最多60%。这七个领域是监管；设计流程；承包；采购和供应链管理；现场执行；先进的自动化、新技术和材料；以及技能。
生产率提高60%可以让每年的产出增加1.6万亿美元——大约相当于一个加拿大经济——让全球GDP增加2%。这些收益——其中三分之一强可以在美国一个国家实现——足以满足当前世界基础设施需求的一半。
管理一个建筑项目绝非易事。要想取得成功，就需要协调和端对端（end-to-end）项目操作系统，从而使项目中的每个人都明白自己的角色，并在重要业绩指标上达成一致。
与此同时，建筑业中带有可重复要素（repeatable elements）的部分——特别是大规模平价住房——可以向制造业式的大规模生产系统变迁，从而克服许多低生产率的根源。这会带来更多的标准化、模块化和预制化。
在这一系统中，大部分建筑��际上都可以在工厂中生产。大部分工作不再需要不同的交易，各个子行业也不必在建筑工地上争夺空间，而是可以在工地之外的可控环境中完成。
一些住房建筑公司已经开始实施这一方法。比如，一家建造可复制的四层公寓楼的西班牙公司，在雇用劳动力数量相同的情况下，可以较其采用传统建筑方法，多造5—10倍的单位。类似地，一家加拿大住房建造商提供包括几项定制选项的固定数量的可重复设计，每种设计的成本和具体内容都清晰地罗列在其网站上。
但如果要让建筑业有机会焕然一新，摆脱几十年来生产率增长萎靡不振的状态，就必须理顺经济激励。比如，对于承包商，生产率和利润之间存在着明确的关系，但未必足够强烈。除非所有者改变预期，否则许多承包商如果采用冗余量更小的更有效、规模更大的系统，可能得不偿失。
至于所有者，他们的操作规模往往不足以单枪匹马地改变行业动态。他们不愿意承担更多风险，或在了解最终受益的情况下改变要求，于是僵局便诞生了。
尽管如此，对新建筑的需求增长仍然可能意味着建筑业即将开始改变。决策者正在开始严肃研究成本和规模问题，其中包括平价住房危机、趋紧以至于有必要提高基础设施项目资金效率的公共预算，以及对水电行业产生资本成本压力的油价下跌。
在行业内部，进取的大企业，包括许多中国企业，正在世界舞台上展示自己的实力。它们拥有用来投资于增强效率的方法和新生产系统的资本；它们也在利用日益普及的技术——如数字工具、先进机器人或新材料——来大幅推进效率。
许多行业领袖终于开始认识到变革的必要，并表达出变革的意愿。他们明白，如果不通过反思自己的操作来为即将到来的全行业破坏做好准备，就有可能被有望成为世界的下一次生产率大爆发的机会甩在身后。
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
I spent a lot of the 1970's traveling the world, the so-called third world especially, and one night woke up groggy to find the electricity to my hotel room was out. I shambled to the door and looked around the newly developing neighborhood and realized I couldn't tell where in the world I was - the local unfinished construction was the same as that of urban West Bengal or Iran or Bali, reinforced concrete post and beam with brick infill. Part of a small sign finally read 'Puno', which at 4000 meters altitude explained both my disorientation and Lake Titicaca glowing in the moonlight.
Currently, I'm planning a house in Jalisco, and it turns out that the same construction methods and materials are employed throughout Latin America, and that as one might expect, reflect a good deal of rationality and pragmatism. In the case of Mexico, humble homes can be erected incrementally by the owner, who might buy a single overpriced bag of Cemex concrete at a time as it can be afforded by what that corporation refers to as 'ants' (individual owner-builders), and the project could take decades, a pace actually accommodated by government tax abatements on unfinished homes which commonly have the structural rebar assemblies (termed 'castillos') projecting from the tops of often crudely cast structural posts, a configuration which will in many cases proves permanent. The point here is that this building technique is rational in multiple dimensions - standardized, time-flexible, familiar, incorporating commonly available and affordable materials, which are thus 'multi-modular', and popular world-wide for good reasons, sheltering perhaps billions (though earthquakes take their toll).
This article frames a Construction Revolution in conventional economic and industrial terms. What is really needed is an open source movement incorporated into school curricula whereby the relevant modeling, engineering, math, design and ergonomic issues involved in a necessary and inevitable life choice can also generalize to other skills. And the efficient use of open-source 3D house printers and robotic CNC tools should be a free public good, the culmination of serious consideration and preparation outside of the financial 'GDP', which is a code-word for 'profit opportunity' built on a foundation of wage slavery, a model that is already collapsing before our eyes.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Certainly at the residential level the innovation is near zero in implementation. In any case the issue in the UK is the land price as the cost of building is roughly constant in real terms Read more
