Marc Laventurier AUG 10, 2017

I spent a lot of the 1970's traveling the world, the so-called third world especially, and one night woke up groggy to find the electricity to my hotel room was out. I shambled to the door and looked around the newly developing neighborhood and realized I couldn't tell where in the world I was - the local unfinished construction was the same as that of urban West Bengal or Iran or Bali, reinforced concrete post and beam with brick infill. Part of a small sign finally read 'Puno', which at 4000 meters altitude explained both my disorientation and Lake Titicaca glowing in the moonlight.



Currently, I'm planning a house in Jalisco, and it turns out that the same construction methods and materials are employed throughout Latin America, and that as one might expect, reflect a good deal of rationality and pragmatism. In the case of Mexico, humble homes can be erected incrementally by the owner, who might buy a single overpriced bag of Cemex concrete at a time as it can be afforded by what that corporation refers to as 'ants' (individual owner-builders), and the project could take decades, a pace actually accommodated by government tax abatements on unfinished homes which commonly have the structural rebar assemblies (termed 'castillos') projecting from the tops of often crudely cast structural posts, a configuration which will in many cases proves permanent. The point here is that this building technique is rational in multiple dimensions - standardized, time-flexible, familiar, incorporating commonly available and affordable materials, which are thus 'multi-modular', and popular world-wide for good reasons, sheltering perhaps billions (though earthquakes take their toll).



This article frames a Construction Revolution in conventional economic and industrial terms. What is really needed is an open source movement incorporated into school curricula whereby the relevant modeling, engineering, math, design and ergonomic issues involved in a necessary and inevitable life choice can also generalize to other skills. And the efficient use of open-source 3D house printers and robotic CNC tools should be a free public good, the culmination of serious consideration and preparation outside of the financial 'GDP', which is a code-word for 'profit opportunity' built on a foundation of wage slavery, a model that is already collapsing before our eyes.

