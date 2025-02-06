Europe Found Its Values and Lost Its Way
European integration – and the stability and prosperity it supports – has always depended on a pragmatic, incremental approach. If the EU is to navigate today’s challenging geopolitical environment, it must again embrace this approach, rather than continue to allow high-level principles to dictate policy.
PARIS – The European Union is among the most ambitious political projects in history. In many ways, it is also among the most successful, having fostered an era of unprecedented peace and prosperity on a continent plagued by centuries of violent conflict. But, amid growing geopolitical tumult and deepening economic malaise, the EU’s achievements appear increasingly tenuous.