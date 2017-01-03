16

特朗普同志和真相

牛津——当美国当选总统唐纳德·特朗普本月底就职时，美国人将比多年以来出现更加分裂的状况。美国总统就职仪式从未得到过美国最古老的敌人俄罗斯如此多的赞美，也从未引起过美国最亲密盟友如此多的紧张。

而且美国总统当选也从未出现过如此多的民众投票赤字：280万，而且还在统计当中。一个本该民有、民治、民享的政府其选举结果却明显来自少数人。这样的民主理念受到克里姆林宫的称道还差不多。

当然，受过教育的观察家们知道美国总统选举并非由民众投票所决定，而是由选举团选出。美国的建国之父们为实现民众和国会投票之间的折衷和平衡各州影响而创建了这套系统。亚历山大·汉密尔顿认为选举团有能力阻止“兼具阴谋天赋和深谙人气艺术”的不合格候选人当选。这在相当程度上证实了我的看法，即起草美国宪法的人颇具讽刺天赋。

当特朗普吹嘘自己取得压倒性胜利的时候，某种程度上他的确是带有浓重个人特色的“实话实说”。他仅以107,000 票的优势赢得了密歇根、威斯康星和宾夕法尼亚等关键的民主党防火墙州——占全国投票总数的0.09%。此次选举并不是什么压倒性胜利，而是揉进美国民主眼中的沙子，承诺要让俄国——对不起，是美国——“再次伟大”。

让美国再次伟大显然意味着将精英骗子们赶出政府，然后再用亿万富翁和曾几何时高盛的同事来填满内阁。它意味着刺激经济增长，然后对进口商品强征35%的关税。此外，它还意味着承诺恢复钢铁工人和矿工的工作、停止接纳少数民族、驱逐所有无证移民、实行成百上千亿美元的减税和增加基础设施开支计划、废除奥巴马医改、废除或以某种方式重新谈判国家债务、折磨武装份子并将矛头对准他们的家族。

即将到来的一年，首都华盛顿的每个人最好都迎合特朗普，否则就有可能面对下流的推特、仇恨邮件和网络攻击。而上天保佑，所有认为特朗普对俄罗斯总统弗拉基米尔·普京的亲热态度与俄罗斯恶意干预大选有关的人都厄运缠身。别去管中央情报局和联邦调查局给出的俄罗斯黑客同时攻击民主党和共和党邮件，却唯独泄露了民主党的电邮；也不用管美国总统巴拉克·奥巴马现在拿出了一份报告，详细说明了俄罗斯在总统选举中所做的手脚和对俄情报部门的制裁行动。

特朗普就职后调查人员将继续就这些重要问题进行取证，我敢打赌随着泄露信息的洪流涌出华盛顿，它们会以几何级数倍增。其中有些可能是虚假信息或缺乏根据的猜测，但有些却可能是真相，而且可能非常恐怖。无论如何，它们都将加剧国内分裂，同时削弱美国总统。但特朗普仍然可以在这场风暴中全身而退，除非调查人员能够证实其竞选团队和与普京有联系的任何俄罗斯机构共谋。找到这样的叛国联系所要付出的代价一般人根本想象不出。

局面肯定将一片混乱，但我们或许应当庆幸没有上演另外一幕。如果特朗普的民众选票大幅领先，但希拉里却在选举团投票中险胜。如果这种情况伴随着中央情报局的调查报告，称俄罗斯情报机构攻击并且泄露特朗普竞选团队的邮件，导致他在竞选中陷入被动。再想象一下，希拉里·克林顿在她的内阁里塞满了亿万富翁。

如果出现那种情况，特朗普会怎么做？他很可能会集结他的支持者，这些人在误导下相信克林顿及其丈夫是腐败的凶手。事实上，如果局面出现逆转，为美国这个我所热爱并一直仰慕的国家未来担心将具备充分的理由。

那么，面对未来的黑暗日子我们有什么对策？首先，我们不能容忍谎言在公众探讨和辩论中将真相挤出。如果社交媒体充满谬误，必须用事实来进行回应。如果您的同事在重复伪造的新闻头条或无知偏见的说法，我们应当站出来勇敢纠正。如果电视或广播节目正在歪曲真相，打电话将你的想法告诉他们和他们的广告商。要求你的牧师和其他社区领袖卷起袖子一起这么做。

我们每个公民都必须说出真相，反对偏见和谎言，因为如果我们不坚持真理，接下来牺牲的就将是民主。正如圣奥古斯丁所说的那样，“真相就像一头雄狮。它不需要你来保护。放它出去，它就能够自我保护。”

2017年，我们必须打开关有这头雄狮的铁笼。

