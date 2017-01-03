j. von Hettlingen JAN 4, 2017

Ahead of upcoming elections this year in France, Germany, the Netherlands and possibly Italy, Chris Patten advises us to "open the lion's cage," in reference to Saint Augustine's wisdom: “The truth is like a lion; you don’t have to defend it. Let it loose, and it will defend itself.”

It is all the more important to fend off the crusade of fake news and malicious propaganda that had sought to discredit respectable and responsible journalism in 2016, and helped Trump win the November election. Alexander Hamilton, one of the America's Founding Fathers would be turning in his grave, because he must see in Trump as someone with “talents for low intrigue, and the little arts of popularity.”

In order to prevent Europe from propelling Trumpist populists to power, "each of us, as citizens, must campaign for truth and against prejudice and humbug, because if we lose the truth, democracy will be next." To start with, we have to single out politicians who lie and deny them the votes they deserve. Trump is a pathological liar. We, critics in Europe are fed up with the lies he told from the start of his campaign to his election. We have to prove ourselves more capable of being rational and critical. Many say they don't trust mainstream media, but they are legitimate outlets and often have a good reputation for serious journalism, even if we don't always agree.

Many of Trump's voters can't define their boundaries of belief and lack the mental ability to doubt the credibility of stories spread online. An example for their gullibility is the "Pizzagate" shooting - a conspiracy theory that purported to involve a child sex ring run by Hillary Clinton. A poll of 1,224 registered voters in late September found that 14% of Trump supporters believed it to be true. A significant 32% of respondents were “not sure.”

Today many people conclude that the outcome of the presidential election was influenced by Russian meddling - the release of hacked emails belonging to Hillary Clinton's inner circle by WikiLeaks and a widespread belief in fake news among Trump voters. That same poll found that 73% of them thought the billionaire financier George Soros paid protesters to disrupt Trump's rallies – a piece of fake news that Trump later repeated himself. Another piece of fake news was that Democratic senators wanted to impose sharia law in Florida. It was repeated by Michael Flynn, Trump’s nominee for national security adviser.

Fake news is completely made up, manipulated to imitate credible journalism and deceive the public. They seek sensation and maximum attention for the sake of profit - advertising revenue. Patten's advice for coping with "the dark days ahead" - not to "allow lies to crowd out the truth in public discourse and debate. If social media are full of falsehoods, counter them with facts." It is important to prevent irresponsible people from "repeating fake-news headlines or ignorant, prejudiced claims" and take them to task. He encourages us to be active and challenge media outlets - "television or radio news programs" - publicly, that are "distorting the truth" by telling them and "their advertisers" what we think. "And ask your pastors and other community leaders to roll up their sleeves and do the same." I hope the US election will serve as a wakeup call. We need to get our act together and can't let fake news aggressors and propagandists insult our intelligence.﻿ Read more