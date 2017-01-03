牛津——当美国当选总统唐纳德·特朗普本月底就职时，美国人将比多年以来出现更加分裂的状况。美国总统就职仪式从未得到过美国最古老的敌人俄罗斯如此多的赞美，也从未引起过美国最亲密盟友如此多的紧张。
而且美国总统当选也从未出现过如此多的民众投票赤字：280万，而且还在统计当中。一个本该民有、民治、民享的政府其选举结果却明显来自少数人。这样的民主理念受到克里姆林宫的称道还差不多。
当然，受过教育的观察家们知道美国总统选举并非由民众投票所决定，而是由选举团选出。美国的建国之父们为实现民众和国会投票之间的折衷和平衡各州影响而创建了这套系统。亚历山大·汉密尔顿认为选举团有能力阻止“兼具阴谋天赋和深谙人气艺术”的不合格候选人当选。这在相当程度上证实了我的看法，即起草美国宪法的人颇具讽刺天赋。
当特朗普吹嘘自己取得压倒性胜利的时候，某种程度上他的确是带有浓重个人特色的“实话实说”。他仅以107,000 票的优势赢得了密歇根、威斯康星和宾夕法尼亚等关键的民主党防火墙州——占全国投票总数的0.09%。此次选举并不是什么压倒性胜利，而是揉进美国民主眼中的沙子，承诺要让俄国——对不起，是美国——“再次伟大”。
让美国再次伟大显然意味着将精英骗子们赶出政府，然后再用亿万富翁和曾几何时高盛的同事来填满内阁。它意味着刺激经济增长，然后对进口商品强征35%的关税。此外，它还意味着承诺恢复钢铁工人和矿工的工作、停止接纳少数民族、驱逐所有无证移民、实行成百上千亿美元的减税和增加基础设施开支计划、废除奥巴马医改、废除或以某种方式重新谈判国家债务、折磨武装份子并将矛头对准他们的家族。
即将到来的一年，首都华盛顿的每个人最好都迎合特朗普，否则就有可能面对下流的推特、仇恨邮件和网络攻击。而上天保佑，所有认为特朗普对俄罗斯总统弗拉基米尔·普京的亲热态度与俄罗斯恶意干预大选有关的人都厄运缠身。别去管中央情报局和联邦调查局给出的俄罗斯黑客同时攻击民主党和共和党邮件，却唯独泄露了民主党的电邮；也不用管美国总统巴拉克·奥巴马现在拿出了一份报告，详细说明了俄罗斯在总统选举中所做的手脚和对俄情报部门的制裁行动。
特朗普就职后调查人员将继续就这些重要问题进行取证，我敢打赌随着泄露信息的洪流涌出华盛顿，它们会以几何级数倍增。其中有些可能是虚假信息或缺乏根据的猜测，但有些却可能是真相，而且可能非常恐怖。无论如何，它们都将加剧国内分裂，同时削弱美国总统。但特朗普仍然可以在这场风暴中全身而退，除非调查人员能够证实其竞选团队和与普京有联系的任何俄罗斯机构共谋。找到这样的叛国联系所要付出的代价一般人根本想象不出。
局面肯定将一片混乱，但我们或许应当庆幸没有上演另外一幕。如果特朗普的民众选票大幅领先，但希拉里却在选举团投票中险胜。如果这种情况伴随着中央情报局的调查报告，称俄罗斯情报机构攻击并且泄露特朗普竞选团队的邮件，导致他在竞选中陷入被动。再想象一下，希拉里·克林顿在她的内阁里塞满了亿万富翁。
如果出现那种情况，特朗普会怎么做？他很可能会集结他的支持者，这些人在误导下相信克林顿及其丈夫是腐败的凶手。事实上，如果局面出现逆转，为美国这个我所热爱并一直仰慕的国家未来担心将具备充分的理由。
那么，面对未来的黑暗日子我们有什么对策？首先，我们不能容忍谎言在公众探讨和辩论中将真相挤出。如果社交媒体充满谬误，必须用事实来进行回应。如果您的同事在重复伪造的新闻头条或无知偏见的说法，我们应当站出来勇敢纠正。如果电视或广播节目正在歪曲真相，打电话将你的想法告诉他们和他们的广告商。要求你的牧师和其他社区领袖卷起袖子一起这么做。
我们每个公民都必须说出真相，反对偏见和谎言，因为如果我们不坚持真理，接下来牺牲的就将是民主。正如圣奥古斯丁所说的那样，“真相就像一头雄狮。它不需要你来保护。放它出去，它就能够自我保护。”
2017年，我们必须打开关有这头雄狮的铁笼。
翻译：Xu Binbin
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (16)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Ahead of upcoming elections this year in France, Germany, the Netherlands and possibly Italy, Chris Patten advises us to "open the lion's cage," in reference to Saint Augustine's wisdom: “The truth is like a lion; you don’t have to defend it. Let it loose, and it will defend itself.”
It is all the more important to fend off the crusade of fake news and malicious propaganda that had sought to discredit respectable and responsible journalism in 2016, and helped Trump win the November election. Alexander Hamilton, one of the America's Founding Fathers would be turning in his grave, because he must see in Trump as someone with “talents for low intrigue, and the little arts of popularity.”
In order to prevent Europe from propelling Trumpist populists to power, "each of us, as citizens, must campaign for truth and against prejudice and humbug, because if we lose the truth, democracy will be next." To start with, we have to single out politicians who lie and deny them the votes they deserve. Trump is a pathological liar. We, critics in Europe are fed up with the lies he told from the start of his campaign to his election. We have to prove ourselves more capable of being rational and critical. Many say they don't trust mainstream media, but they are legitimate outlets and often have a good reputation for serious journalism, even if we don't always agree.
Many of Trump's voters can't define their boundaries of belief and lack the mental ability to doubt the credibility of stories spread online. An example for their gullibility is the "Pizzagate" shooting - a conspiracy theory that purported to involve a child sex ring run by Hillary Clinton. A poll of 1,224 registered voters in late September found that 14% of Trump supporters believed it to be true. A significant 32% of respondents were “not sure.”
Today many people conclude that the outcome of the presidential election was influenced by Russian meddling - the release of hacked emails belonging to Hillary Clinton's inner circle by WikiLeaks and a widespread belief in fake news among Trump voters. That same poll found that 73% of them thought the billionaire financier George Soros paid protesters to disrupt Trump's rallies – a piece of fake news that Trump later repeated himself. Another piece of fake news was that Democratic senators wanted to impose sharia law in Florida. It was repeated by Michael Flynn, Trump’s nominee for national security adviser.
Fake news is completely made up, manipulated to imitate credible journalism and deceive the public. They seek sensation and maximum attention for the sake of profit - advertising revenue. Patten's advice for coping with "the dark days ahead" - not to "allow lies to crowd out the truth in public discourse and debate. If social media are full of falsehoods, counter them with facts." It is important to prevent irresponsible people from "repeating fake-news headlines or ignorant, prejudiced claims" and take them to task. He encourages us to be active and challenge media outlets - "television or radio news programs" - publicly, that are "distorting the truth" by telling them and "their advertisers" what we think. "And ask your pastors and other community leaders to roll up their sleeves and do the same." I hope the US election will serve as a wakeup call. We need to get our act together and can't let fake news aggressors and propagandists insult our intelligence. Read more
Comment Commented John Landrum
Anytime I read something by a leftist British academic, I get some good laughs. Chris did not disappoint with this leftist screed. He offered laugh line after laugh line. “Undocumented migrants” – how about illegal immigrants who are in the US in violation of existing US law? “Torture militants and target their families” – Where did this idiotic comment originate from? “Concluded that Russia hacked both Democrats and Republicans, but only leaked Democrats emails” – helps the left attempt to discredit a legitimate election win of the choice of the American electorate, as American elections are designed. That is by Electors, not by popular vote. “Pres. Barack Obama has now responded with……sanctions against Russian intelligence agencies” – only after he told Putin “to cut it out” in September 2016. “Cut it out”? Our President, the Community Organizer in Chief; the Buffoon from the Faculty Lounge tells the former KGB agent to “cut it out”. What could have been more clownish for a chief of state to say? And, of course, no sanctions when Obama “knew” there was a problem in September 2016. Only sanctions when it might help him along with the American and European left to discredit this election. Very, very convenient sanctions.
Now for the Electoral College and the popular vote. Hillary won the popular vote by 2,864,974 votes. She won California and New York combined by 6,002,850 votes. Take out California and New York and Trump wins the popular vote by 3,137,876 votes. Take out New York City and Los Angeles County and Trump wins the popular vote. California and New York are big welfare states where “handouts” influence voters to vote Democratic. Democrats continue to try to create more entitlements – more food stamp eligibility, more rent subsidies, more tax credits to individuals, free education, free health insurance, Obama phones, etc. The Democrats are trying to implement all of the European welfare state practices, which we know are failing miserably. The Founding Fathers designed the Electoral College to prevent the large population states (New York, Massachusettes and Pennsylvania at the time) from dominating Presidential politics by “block voting” their candidate into office. It worked perfectly as designed in this 2016 election. And it worked to the great dismay of the American and European left! Thank you, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay and James Madison for your brilliance. And thank you, Chris, for the good laughs.
Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
"The Democrats are trying to implement all of the European welfare state practices, which we know are failing miserably."
Actually, we don't know anything of the kind. Indeed, the truth is just the opposite. It is the US's LACK of a welfare state that is failing miserably .To take just one example out of many: despite many American's notions of the American Dream, the unequal funding of primary and secondary education in the US means that social mobility is actually lower in the US than it is in the Nordic countries.
(Taxes per person in Sweden are also lower. Check the figures from the OECD.) Read more
Comment Commented ishaq yusuf
When the wish of the minority is allowed over the wish of the majority then America has no moral basis to teach the world about democracy. The electoral college is then likens to a cult system in a democracy. Globalisation is at a cross road, a critical juncture with ramifications in Mid East, Asia, Latin America, Europe and Africa. Trump, you are welcome. Read more
Comment Commented Shi Jin
"the author of this article should focus on the problems in his own backyard and leave Trump and the US alone. " thats a stupid argument. By this logic the estate mogul should have left politics alone, the citizen should leave the police alone, the poor man should leave the rich alone, the healthy should leave the sick alone.
We are all humans, and seeing how massive the US is intruding on foreign soil and their governments (wich allies as much as with foes) we should all be concerned with a orange demagogue as the leader as one of the most powerful (thankfully rapidly declining) forces there is. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
America doesn't have any "undocumented immigrants". They have lots of documents. Stolen documents. Fake documents. Forged documents. Foreign documents.
They are illegal aliens. As in "illegal" (lacking lawful U.S. residence) and "aliens" (as in citizens of some other country).
Calling the "undocumented immigrants" is just a lie. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Eh, the US's oldest foe is the UK, but who's counting ? ;-)
Given the unhappy outcome of the electoral college system, US voters would do well to agitate for reform. A constitutional amendment is not realistic, but individual states have the power to determine how they apportion electors. This year, one state, Maine, passed a referendum to switch from winner-take-all for that state's electors, to dividing them in proportion to the popular vote within the state. If enough states do this, the problem goes away. If Democrats care about this issue, as they should, that is the thing to press for.
Other things to note are comparing the US election to the one in Austria. In Austria, the Freedom party won a plurality of support, but was simultaneously opposed by the majority. Their runoff election system successfully processed this common situation. Something like that would help the US as well, I think.
More than a few people, including me, repeatedly observed that Clinton was, in terms of national popular appeal, the weakest candidate the Dem party could have put forward in this anti-establishment climate, but unfortunately it was "her turn". Reforming the party nomination process to be less vulnerable to manipulation by insiders[*], so that more competitive candidates can be nominated, would be wise. If we want to avoid future Trump's. [ * note: as confirmed by the Podesta archives released on Wikileaks - a big thank you to whoever did that!].
I have many severe fears about a Trump administration (expecting a revival of GW Bush follies), but it saddens me even more deeply to see the mainstream "opposition" to Trump joining him in the fake-news twitter-age freedom-fries mode of rhetoric. They piss away not only their own credibility, but the future of the country. If they do a bad enough job (as they are on track to do at the moment), a 60-vote Republican supermajority in the Senate may come in 2018. Read more
Comment Commented M M
The author of this article should focus on the problems in his own backyard and leave Trump and the US alone. At least in the US there is a democracy (and not a life peer, etc.). If Trump does not deliver, his own party that hates him so much will be out in a couple of years time, and he shall follow them 2 years later, unlike the ones in the UK with jobs for life.... Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Chris,
"So, what can we do in the dark days ahead? For starters, we must not allow lies to crowd out the truth in public discourse and debate. If social media are full of falsehoods, counter them with facts. If co-workers are repeating fake-news headlines or ignorant, prejudiced claims, challenge them on it. If television or radio news programs are distorting the truth, pick up the phone and tell them and their advertisers what you think. And ask your pastors and other community leaders to roll up their sleeves and do the same.
Each of us, as citizens, must campaign for truth and against prejudice and humbug, because if we lose the truth, democracy will be next." -- Chris Patten
Of course, it applies to all sides, to the Republicans, the Democrats, the media, and to the elites.
The enemy of democracy is apathy. Almost everything else strengthens a democracy, but apathy kills it.
Happy New Year to you, Chris! JBS Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
On the other hand, it may be that Mr. Sierakowski in his article on "The Five Lessons of Populist Rule" here on Project Syndicate today, may be right -- that the only way to meet the vulgarity, lies and misrepresentations of the Trump people is with counter-vulgarity, counter-lies and counter-misinterpretations.
If so, then we are well and truly on our descent into the Hobbesian hell that Donald Trump and his more enthusiastic followers seem to long for.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schneider
If you call your own opinion "truth" and your opponent's opinion "prejudice", "hate" and "humbug" then you have already lost democracy. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schneider
@Paul/JBS:
So then, please name the institution that distinguishes truth from falsehood (or orthodoxy from heresy).
What is referred to as "truth" in this article rather seems to be a political program that has lost its broad popular support due to its desastrous effects. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Peter and Paul,
"People are entitled to their own opinions, but not their own facts."
As long as citizens keep reminding politicians, the media, and the elites of that view -- it will serve as a check and balance on the worst of it. (I hope)
Best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Paul Ross
A "truth" is not an opinion... A statement that is objectively false should be called out as such and challenged, and when the speaker of the falsehood continues to repeat it, they should be called a "liar".
Excusing falsehoods as "opinions" is the intellectual equivalent of a participation trophy. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
There are unique traits of Trump campaign, relevant to the matter of this article, but seldom mentioned:
First: Trump is a master entertainer and acute reader of his public's passions. This last item is the main source of his presidential agenda, formed and embraced in a theatrical stage.
Second: He flies solo. No need for a party, electoral and media consultants, geopolitical pundits, Washington D.C. connections, central bank grand-masters. Nothing. He's stand-alone all the way.
Third: He was elected precisely because of all of the above.
Mercy on us.
Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
Put another way, "It's the (targeted voters') stupidity, stupid!" Read more
Featured
Trump’s Tax Plan and the Dollar
Emmanuel Farhi, ET AL do not expect corporate-tax cuts paired with tariffs to improve US competitiveness.
“America First” and Global Conflict Next
Nouriel Roubini warns that US isolationism under Donald Trump would undermine peace and prosperity worldwide.
A New Year’s Development Resolution
Kaushik Basu, ET AL identify eight principles that should guide economic policymakers.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.