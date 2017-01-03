16

الرفيق ترامب والحقيقة

أكسفورد - عندما سيستلم الرئيس الأمريكي المنتخب دونالد ترامب زمام الحكم في وقت لاحق من هذا الشهر، ستشهد أمريكا حالة انقسام لم تعرفها منذ سنوات. في الماضي لم يحدث أن حَظِي تنصيب رئيس أمريكي بكثير من الإشادة من أقدم أعداء الولايات المتحدة، روسيا، وبكثير من الغم الشديد من أقرب حلفائها.

لم يحدث من قبل انتخاب رئيس أمريكي بمثل هذا العجز في الأصوات الشعبية: أكثر من 2.8مليون. إن زعيم الحكومة، التي من المفترض أن تكون للشعب، من الشعب، ولأجله، قد انتخب من طرف أقلية واضحة من هذا الشعب. ومن المناسب أن ينسجم الكرملين فقط مع فكرة الديمقراطية هذه.

وبطبيعة الحال، يعرف المراقبون المتعلمون أن الانتخابات الرئاسية في الولايات المتحدة لا يقررها التصويت الشعبي، ولكن يقررها المجمع الانتخابي. فقد أنشأ الآباء المؤسسون هذا النظام كحل وسط بين التصويت الشعبي والتصويت من قبل الكونغرس، وذلك لموازنة نفوذ كل دولة. يعتقد الكسندر هاملتون أن المجمع الانتخابي من شأنه منع انتخاب المرشحين الشعبيين غير المؤهلين أصحاب "الدسائس والمواهب الضعيفة ". وهذا في الواقع يؤكد وجهة نظري بأن الرجال الذين وضعوا دستور الولايات المتحدة كان لديهم حس بالسخرية.

وليكون صادقا مع نفسه، يتفاخر ترامب أنه فاز بأغلبية ساحقة. فقد فاز بالولايات الديمقراطية الحاسمة وهي ميشيغان، ويسكونسن، وبنسلفانيا ب 107.000 صوت - بنسبة 0.09٪ من مجموع الأصوات المدلى بها في جميع أنحاء البلاد. ولم تكن هذه الانتخابات انتصارا ساحقا، بل كانت عبارة عن قليل من الرمال في محرك الديمقراطية الأمريكية الكبير عن طريق الوعد بجعل روسيا - آسف، أمريكا - "عظيمة مرة أخرى."

على ما يبدو، جعلُ أمريكا عظيمة مرة أخرى يعني (بالنسبة لترامب) التعهد بإزالة المحتالين النخبويين من الحكومة، ومن ثم ملء مجلس الوزراء الخاص بك بالأثرياء ذوي الملايير وخريجي جولدمان ساكس. وهذا يعني دفع النمو الاقتصادي، ومن ثم فرض تعرفة جمركية تبلغ 35٪ على الواردات. وهذا يعني، من بين أمور أخرى، الوعد باستعادة وظائف عمال الصلب والمناجم، وإنهاء تدليل الأقليات، وترحيل جميع المهاجرين غير الشرعيين وخفض الضرائب وزيادة الإنفاق على البنية التحتية بمئات المليارات من الدولارات، وإلغاء برنامج الرعاية لأوباما، والقضاء على أو إعادة التفاوض على الدين الوطني، وتعذيب المناضلين، واستهداف أسرهم.

في العام المقبل، سيفضل الجميع في واشنطن التعامل بشكل جيد مع ترامب، خشية أن يتعرضوا لتغاريد سيئة على تويتر، ورسائل الكراهية، وهجمات على الانترنت. والويل لمن يشير إلى أن تدخل روسيا الخبيث في الانتخابات له علاقة مع حماسة ترامب الشخصية تجاه الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين. ناهيك عن أن وكالة المخابرات المركزية ومكتب التحقيقات الفدرالي قد خلص إلى أن روسيا اخترقت كل من الديمقراطيين والجمهوريين، لكنها سربت فقط رسائل البريد الإلكتروني للديمقراطيين، أو أن الرئيس الأمريكي باراك أوباما قد أجاب الآن بتقديم تقرير مفصل عن مشاركة وكالات الاستخبارات الروسية واتخاذ عقوبات ضدها.

سوف تستمر التحقيقات في هذه الأمور الخطيرة بعد تنصيب ترامب، ويمكنها أن تتضاعف، بعد تسرب أخبارها من واشنطن. قد يكون بعضها كاذبا أو مجرد تكهنات، لكن البعض الآخر قد يكون صحيحا، وربما مرعبا. وفي كلتا الحالتين، فإنها ستكون سبب الخلاف، وسبب إضعاف الولايات المتحدة ورئيسها. ومع ذلك، فإن ترامب سيصمد في وجه العاصفة، إلا إذا أكد المحققون التواطؤ بين حملته وأي كيان روسي متصل ببوتين. يمكن للمرء أن يفترض فقط ما هي المكافأة مقابل إيجاد هذا الرابط الغادر.

كل هذا سيحدث فوضى كبيرة، لكن ربما ينبغي أن نكون ممتنين لأن الحذاء ليس في القدم الأخرى. تخيلوا معي أن ترامب هو من فاز بالتصويت الشعبي بفارق كبير، لكنه تعرض لهزيمة صغيرة في المجمع الانتخابي. تخيلوا لو حدث هذا جنبا إلى جنب مع تقارير وكالة المخابرات المركزية التي تقول بأن وكالات الاستخبارات الروسية قد اخترقت وسربت رسائل البريد الإلكتروني لحملة ترامب لتلحق به الأذى. وتصور أن هيلاري كلينتون أخذت تملئ حكومتها بالأثرياء أصحاب الملايير.

ما كان سيفعل ترامب؟ من الأرجح  أنه سيجمع أنصاره، الذين كانوا يعتقدون أن كلينتون وزوجها هما السفاحين الفاسدين. في الواقع، لو انقلبت الأوضاع، سيكون هناك سببا للقلق على مستقبل الولايات المتحدة - البلد الذي اُحِبه وطالما احترمته.

ما الذي يمكن أن نفعله في الأيام المظلمة القادمة؟ أولا، يجب ألا نس��ح للأكاذيب بإخفاء الحقيقة في الخطاب والنقاش العام. فإذا كانت وسائل الإعلام الاجتماعية مليئة بالأكاذيب، يجب مواجهتها بالحقائق. وإذا كان الزملاء يعيدون نشر عناوين أخبار وهمية أو جاهلة، وادعاءات خاطئة، يجب الاعتراض عليها. وإذا كانت البرامج الإخبارية في التلفزيون أو الراديو تشوه الحقيقة، اتصلوا هاتفيا بمسؤوليهم وبمديري الإعلانات وعبروا لهم عن رأيكم. واطلبوا من القساوسة وقادة المجتمع الآخرين ليشمروا عن سواعدهم ويفعلوا نفس الشيء.

كمواطنين، على كل واحد منا النضال من أجل الحقيقة وضد التحامل والاحتيال، لأنه إذا خسرنا الحقيقة، سنخسر الديمقراطية في مرحلة لاحقة. وكما قال القديس أوغستين، "الحقيقة مثل الأسد، ليس عليك الدفاع عنه. دعه طليقا، وهو سيدافع عن نفسه ".

في سنة 2017، يجب أن نفتح قفص الأسد.