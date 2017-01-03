Comrade Trump and the Truth

OXFORD – When US President-elect Donald Trump takes office later this month, Americans will be more divided than they have been in years. Never before has an American presidential inauguration been met with so many hosannas from the United States’ oldest foe, Russia, and with such nervous anguish from its closest allies.
And never before has a US president been elected with such a popular-vote deficit: 2.8 million and counting. The leader of a government that is supposed to be of, by, and for the people has been elected by a clear minority of those people. It is fitting that only the Kremlin shares this idea of democracy.
Of course, educated observers know that US presidential elections are not decided by the popular vote, but by the Electoral College. The Founding Fathers created this system as a compromise between the popular vote and a vote by Congress, to balance the influence of each state. Alexander Hamilton reckoned that the Electoral College would prevent unqualified candidates with “talents for low intrigue, and the little arts of popularity” from being elected. This rather confirms my view that the men who drafted the US Constitution had a sense of irony.
When Trump brags that he won by a landslide, he is engaging in his characteristic “truthiness.” He won the crucial Democratic firewall states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania by only 107,000 votes – 0.09% of all votes cast across the country. This election was not a landslide; it was a little sand blown into the great engine of American democracy by the promise to make Russia – sorry, America – “great again.”
Apparently, making America great again means pledging to remove elitist crooks from government, and then stuffing your cabinet with billionaires and Goldman Sachs alumni. It means spurring economic growth, and then imposing a 35% tariff on imports. And it means, among other things, promising to restore steelworkers’ and miners’ jobs, end the cosseting of minorities, deport all undocumented migrants, cut taxes and increase infrastructure spending by hundreds of billions of dollars, repeal Obamacare, eliminate or somehow renegotiate the national debt, torture militants, and target their families.
Come next year, everyone in Washington, DC, had better be nice to Trump, lest they be subjected to nasty tweets, hate mail, and online attacks. And woe betide anyone who suggests that Russia’s malign interference in the election has anything to do with Trump’s own warmth toward Russian President Vladimir Putin. Never mind that the CIA and FBI have concluded that Russia hacked both Democrats and Republicans, but only leaked Democrats’ emails; or that US President Barack Obama has now responded with a report detailing Russia’s involvement and sanctions against Russian intelligence agencies.
The inquiries into these weighty matters will continue after Trump’s inauguration, and you can bet that they will multiply, as leaks flood out of Washington. Some of these may be false flags or bits of speculation, but others may be true, and possibly horrifying. Either way, they will all be divisive, and they will weaken the US and its president. Still, Trump will weather the storm, unless investigators can confirm complicity between his campaign and any Russian entity known to be connected to Putin. One can only guess what the prize would be for finding such a treacherous link.
This will all be very messy, but we should perhaps be grateful that the shoe is not on the other foot. Imagine that Trump had won the popular vote by a wide margin, but suffered a narrow defeat in the Electoral College. Imagine if this happened alongside CIA reports that Russian intelligence agencies had hacked and leaked Trump’s campaign emails to put him at a disadvantage. And imagine that Hillary Clinton was packing her cabinet with billionaires.
What would Trump be doing? He would likely rally his supporters, who have been led to believe that Clinton and her husband are corrupt murderers. Indeed, if the tables were turned, there would be ample cause to worry for the future of the US – a country that I love and have long admired.
So, what can we do in the dark days ahead? For starters, we must not allow lies to crowd out the truth in public discourse and debate. If social media are full of falsehoods, counter them with facts. If co-workers are repeating fake-news headlines or ignorant, prejudiced claims, challenge them on it. If television or radio news programs are distorting the truth, pick up the phone and tell them and their advertisers what you think. And ask your pastors and other community leaders to roll up their sleeves and do the same.
Each of us, as citizens, must campaign for truth and against prejudice and humbug, because if we lose the truth, democracy will be next. As Saint Augustine supposedly said, “The truth is like a lion; you don’t have to defend it. Let it loose, and it will defend itself.”
In 2017, we must open the lion’s cage.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Ahead of upcoming elections this year in France, Germany, the Netherlands and possibly Italy, Chris Patten advises us to "open the lion's cage," in reference to Saint Augustine's wisdom: “The truth is like a lion; you don’t have to defend it. Let it loose, and it will defend itself.”
It is all the more important to fend off the crusade of fake news and malicious propaganda that had sought to discredit respectable and responsible journalism in 2016, and helped Trump win the November election. Alexander Hamilton, one of the America's Founding Fathers would be turning in his grave, because he must see in Trump as someone with “talents for low intrigue, and the little arts of popularity.”
In order to prevent Europe from propelling Trumpist populists to power, "each of us, as citizens, must campaign for truth and against prejudice and humbug, because if we lose the truth, democracy will be next." To start with, we have to single out politicians who lie and deny them the votes they deserve. Trump is a pathological liar. We, critics in Europe are fed up with the lies he told from the start of his campaign to his election. We have to prove ourselves more capable of being rational and critical. Many say they don't trust mainstream media, but they are legitimate outlets and often have a good reputation for serious journalism, even if we don't always agree.
Many of Trump's voters can't define their boundaries of belief and lack the mental ability to doubt the credibility of stories spread online. An example for their gullibility is the "Pizzagate" shooting - a conspiracy theory that purported to involve a child sex ring run by Hillary Clinton. A poll of 1,224 registered voters in late September found that 14% of Trump supporters believed it to be true. A significant 32% of respondents were “not sure.”
Today many people conclude that the outcome of the presidential election was influenced by Russian meddling - the release of hacked emails belonging to Hillary Clinton's inner circle by WikiLeaks and a widespread belief in fake news among Trump voters. That same poll found that 73% of them thought the billionaire financier George Soros paid protesters to disrupt Trump's rallies – a piece of fake news that Trump later repeated himself. Another piece of fake news was that Democratic senators wanted to impose sharia law in Florida. It was repeated by Michael Flynn, Trump’s nominee for national security adviser.
Fake news is completely made up, manipulated to imitate credible journalism and deceive the public. They seek sensation and maximum attention for the sake of profit - advertising revenue. Patten's advice for coping with "the dark days ahead" - not to "allow lies to crowd out the truth in public discourse and debate. If social media are full of falsehoods, counter them with facts." It is important to prevent irresponsible people from "repeating fake-news headlines or ignorant, prejudiced claims" and take them to task. He encourages us to be active and challenge media outlets - "television or radio news programs" - publicly, that are "distorting the truth" by telling them and "their advertisers" what we think. "And ask your pastors and other community leaders to roll up their sleeves and do the same." I hope the US election will serve as a wakeup call. We need to get our act together and can't let fake news aggressors and propagandists insult our intelligence. Read more
Comment Commented John Landrum
Anytime I read something by a leftist British academic, I get some good laughs. Chris did not disappoint with this leftist screed. He offered laugh line after laugh line. “Undocumented migrants” – how about illegal immigrants who are in the US in violation of existing US law? “Torture militants and target their families” – Where did this idiotic comment originate from? “Concluded that Russia hacked both Democrats and Republicans, but only leaked Democrats emails” – helps the left attempt to discredit a legitimate election win of the choice of the American electorate, as American elections are designed. That is by Electors, not by popular vote. “Pres. Barack Obama has now responded with……sanctions against Russian intelligence agencies” – only after he told Putin “to cut it out” in September 2016. “Cut it out”? Our President, the Community Organizer in Chief; the Buffoon from the Faculty Lounge tells the former KGB agent to “cut it out”. What could have been more clownish for a chief of state to say? And, of course, no sanctions when Obama “knew” there was a problem in September 2016. Only sanctions when it might help him along with the American and European left to discredit this election. Very, very convenient sanctions.
Now for the Electoral College and the popular vote. Hillary won the popular vote by 2,864,974 votes. She won California and New York combined by 6,002,850 votes. Take out California and New York and Trump wins the popular vote by 3,137,876 votes. Take out New York City and Los Angeles County and Trump wins the popular vote. California and New York are big welfare states where “handouts” influence voters to vote Democratic. Democrats continue to try to create more entitlements – more food stamp eligibility, more rent subsidies, more tax credits to individuals, free education, free health insurance, Obama phones, etc. The Democrats are trying to implement all of the European welfare state practices, which we know are failing miserably. The Founding Fathers designed the Electoral College to prevent the large population states (New York, Massachusettes and Pennsylvania at the time) from dominating Presidential politics by “block voting” their candidate into office. It worked perfectly as designed in this 2016 election. And it worked to the great dismay of the American and European left! Thank you, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay and James Madison for your brilliance. And thank you, Chris, for the good laughs.
Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
"The Democrats are trying to implement all of the European welfare state practices, which we know are failing miserably."
Actually, we don't know anything of the kind. Indeed, the truth is just the opposite. It is the US's LACK of a welfare state that is failing miserably .To take just one example out of many: despite many American's notions of the American Dream, the unequal funding of primary and secondary education in the US means that social mobility is actually lower in the US than it is in the Nordic countries.
(Taxes per person in Sweden are also lower. Check the figures from the OECD.) Read more
Comment Commented ishaq yusuf
When the wish of the minority is allowed over the wish of the majority then America has no moral basis to teach the world about democracy. The electoral college is then likens to a cult system in a democracy. Globalisation is at a cross road, a critical juncture with ramifications in Mid East, Asia, Latin America, Europe and Africa. Trump, you are welcome. Read more
Comment Commented Shi Jin
"the author of this article should focus on the problems in his own backyard and leave Trump and the US alone. " thats a stupid argument. By this logic the estate mogul should have left politics alone, the citizen should leave the police alone, the poor man should leave the rich alone, the healthy should leave the sick alone.
We are all humans, and seeing how massive the US is intruding on foreign soil and their governments (wich allies as much as with foes) we should all be concerned with a orange demagogue as the leader as one of the most powerful (thankfully rapidly declining) forces there is. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
America doesn't have any "undocumented immigrants". They have lots of documents. Stolen documents. Fake documents. Forged documents. Foreign documents.
They are illegal aliens. As in "illegal" (lacking lawful U.S. residence) and "aliens" (as in citizens of some other country).
Calling the "undocumented immigrants" is just a lie. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Eh, the US's oldest foe is the UK, but who's counting ? ;-)
Given the unhappy outcome of the electoral college system, US voters would do well to agitate for reform. A constitutional amendment is not realistic, but individual states have the power to determine how they apportion electors. This year, one state, Maine, passed a referendum to switch from winner-take-all for that state's electors, to dividing them in proportion to the popular vote within the state. If enough states do this, the problem goes away. If Democrats care about this issue, as they should, that is the thing to press for.
Other things to note are comparing the US election to the one in Austria. In Austria, the Freedom party won a plurality of support, but was simultaneously opposed by the majority. Their runoff election system successfully processed this common situation. Something like that would help the US as well, I think.
More than a few people, including me, repeatedly observed that Clinton was, in terms of national popular appeal, the weakest candidate the Dem party could have put forward in this anti-establishment climate, but unfortunately it was "her turn". Reforming the party nomination process to be less vulnerable to manipulation by insiders[*], so that more competitive candidates can be nominated, would be wise. If we want to avoid future Trump's. [ * note: as confirmed by the Podesta archives released on Wikileaks - a big thank you to whoever did that!].
I have many severe fears about a Trump administration (expecting a revival of GW Bush follies), but it saddens me even more deeply to see the mainstream "opposition" to Trump joining him in the fake-news twitter-age freedom-fries mode of rhetoric. They piss away not only their own credibility, but the future of the country. If they do a bad enough job (as they are on track to do at the moment), a 60-vote Republican supermajority in the Senate may come in 2018. Read more
Comment Commented M M
The author of this article should focus on the problems in his own backyard and leave Trump and the US alone. At least in the US there is a democracy (and not a life peer, etc.). If Trump does not deliver, his own party that hates him so much will be out in a couple of years time, and he shall follow them 2 years later, unlike the ones in the UK with jobs for life.... Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Chris,
"So, what can we do in the dark days ahead? For starters, we must not allow lies to crowd out the truth in public discourse and debate. If social media are full of falsehoods, counter them with facts. If co-workers are repeating fake-news headlines or ignorant, prejudiced claims, challenge them on it. If television or radio news programs are distorting the truth, pick up the phone and tell them and their advertisers what you think. And ask your pastors and other community leaders to roll up their sleeves and do the same.
Each of us, as citizens, must campaign for truth and against prejudice and humbug, because if we lose the truth, democracy will be next." -- Chris Patten
Of course, it applies to all sides, to the Republicans, the Democrats, the media, and to the elites.
The enemy of democracy is apathy. Almost everything else strengthens a democracy, but apathy kills it.
Happy New Year to you, Chris! JBS Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
On the other hand, it may be that Mr. Sierakowski in his article on "The Five Lessons of Populist Rule" here on Project Syndicate today, may be right -- that the only way to meet the vulgarity, lies and misrepresentations of the Trump people is with counter-vulgarity, counter-lies and counter-misinterpretations.
If so, then we are well and truly on our descent into the Hobbesian hell that Donald Trump and his more enthusiastic followers seem to long for.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schneider
If you call your own opinion "truth" and your opponent's opinion "prejudice", "hate" and "humbug" then you have already lost democracy. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schneider
@Paul/JBS:
So then, please name the institution that distinguishes truth from falsehood (or orthodoxy from heresy).
What is referred to as "truth" in this article rather seems to be a political program that has lost its broad popular support due to its desastrous effects. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Peter and Paul,
"People are entitled to their own opinions, but not their own facts."
As long as citizens keep reminding politicians, the media, and the elites of that view -- it will serve as a check and balance on the worst of it. (I hope)
Best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Paul Ross
A "truth" is not an opinion... A statement that is objectively false should be called out as such and challenged, and when the speaker of the falsehood continues to repeat it, they should be called a "liar".
Excusing falsehoods as "opinions" is the intellectual equivalent of a participation trophy. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
There are unique traits of Trump campaign, relevant to the matter of this article, but seldom mentioned:
First: Trump is a master entertainer and acute reader of his public's passions. This last item is the main source of his presidential agenda, formed and embraced in a theatrical stage.
Second: He flies solo. No need for a party, electoral and media consultants, geopolitical pundits, Washington D.C. connections, central bank grand-masters. Nothing. He's stand-alone all the way.
Third: He was elected precisely because of all of the above.
Mercy on us.
Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
Put another way, "It's the (targeted voters') stupidity, stupid!" Read more
