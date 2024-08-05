Collective Intelligence and the Common Good

Policymaking has long socialized the risks and privatized the gains of economic activity. Until we rethink the conventional narrative about value creation, innovation will continue to benefit only shareholders, rather than all stakeholders – from workers and taxpayers to the communities where businesses operate.
LONDON – Collective intelligence is becoming a catchphrase meant to capture the essence of the knowledge economy, where multitudes of people collaborate on difficult challenges, with each bringing something different to the table. The result is continuous experimentation and innovation, leading to great discoveries. And with the proliferation of artificial intelligence, the participants in this process may not even be human. Isn’t that a nice thought?
