Maintaining Progress in a Post-American World
Most governments recognize the importance of pandemic prevention, orderly trade, effective corporate taxation, and the fight against climate change. The question is whether they can find common ground on each of these issues, and pursue a shared agenda without the United States.
PARIS – “The postwar global order is not just obsolete; it is now a weapon being used against us.” So says US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, perfectly encapsulating his boss’s attitude toward global governance. President Donald Trump’s administration is completely rejecting the principles that the United States has promoted since the 1941 Atlantic Charter.