“Women’s Economics” Goes Mainstream

Issues like women’s labor-force participation and, specifically, the gender pay gap have long been marginalized within economics. Harvard economist Claudia Goldin’s scholarship – which has now won her a Nobel Prize – has put these concerns where they belong: at the center of the discipline.
CAMBRIDGE – William Shakespeare’s 1597 comedy Love’s Labour’s Lost tells the story of four Frenchmen as they navigate the tension between commitment to intellectual development and the quest for domestic bliss. Some four centuries later, Harvard economist Claudia Goldin reimagined the tale from the vantage point of American women balancing career and family. Now, Goldin’s profound insights into women’s labor-market outcomes have won her a Nobel Prize in Economics.
Goldin’s achievement is notable not only because she works in an overwhelmingly male-dominated discipline – she is only the third woman in history to win the economics Nobel, and the first to win it solo – but also because her scholarship focuses squarely on gender. The issues Goldin researches – women’s labor-force participation and, specifically, the gender pay gap – are typically siloed within feminist economics and marginalized in the field.
Goldin, who positions herself as an “economist-detective,” has cracked a number of cases, but as the Nobel Committee noted, three stand out. First, most theories of economic development assumed that, as economies grew, women would automatically and frictionlessly be pulled into the workforce. But Goldin’s research shows that female labor-force participation over time follows a U-shaped curve.
