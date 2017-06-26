Reimaginar Palestina

vivek iyer JUN 26, 2017

The author appears to be living in cloud cuckoo land. Why would anyone want to revitalise Palestinian Nationalism? It is sufficiently vital as things are but this is a bad time, geopolitically speaking, for it to assert itself and Palestinians are certainly smart enough to see this.



Why is our erudite author telling us that 'the Palestinian leadership' (which one?) should 'put the core issue of Palestinian rights front and center'? Rights are meaningless unless linked to remedies under a bond of law. Who will provide them? Which Palestinian leader is going to provide a remedy to human rights violations sustained by, for example a Muslim who converts to Christianity or a Gay woman forced to marry against her will?

Hamas violates human rights of Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel. Well, its circumstances aren't exactly the same as those facing the Norwegian Government! If it ceased to act as it does and turned into a Human Rights Commission its authority would crumble.



Is the author indulging in sarcasm or surrealism when he writes - 'Two questions are at the center of “Revitalizing Palestinian Nationalism.” First, can an idea that was originally centered on statehood be redefined with a rights-based focus? And, second, can the principles of a Palestinian state come to replace the form of such a state?'

Rights are linked to remedies. A Palestinian State, even in bifurcated form, has always envisaged a Legal System linking rights to remedies. However, these rights were not of a universal and absolute form but rather were limited and subject to exigent circumstances. This is Palestinians have never been stupid. They did not think a State could exist without a Legal System or that such a Legal System could promise the earth without the means to provide even basic security. Rights and Entitlements had to be cut down in view of scarcity of means and extreme exigency of circumstances.

There are plenty of Palestinian lawyers, accountants, bankers, businessmen, industrialists etc. all over the world. In rich and secure countries, they support universal human rights because the corresponding remedies are economically and strategically feasible. It is bizarre to suggest that the Palestinian State has ever been envisaged as a place without legal remedies for rights violations. Equally bizarre is the notion that given its paucity of resources and perilous strategic outlook a Palestinian state could afford Universal Human Rights.



I suspect that our erudite author- is he a politician, a bureaucrat or an academic?- only wrote this essay as a satire or to win a bet for the most worthless possible essay on a tragic subject. Read more