Reimaginar Palestina

AMMAN – En los 50 años transcurridos desde la Guera Árabe-Israelí, las perspectivas de un acuerdo “definitivo” para poner fin al conflicto nunca han parecido más débiles que hoy. Tras décadas de negociaciones fallidas, se han reducido radicalmente las expectativas de los palestinos de alguna vez tener un estado propio, así como una profunda falta de fe en sus líderes e instituciones.

Si bien una solución de dos estados ha sido por largo tiempo el objetivo para un acuerdo negociado, es hora de reconocer que, tras dos décadas del fracaso de los Acuerdos de Oslo, el actual camino a la creación de un estado se encuentra bloqueado. Desde hace mucho hace falta corregir el rumbo.

Al gobierno israelí no le interesa cambiar el statu quo: su estrategia de ampliar constantemente los asentamientos conlleva costes mínimos en términos diplomáticos, económicos y de seguridad. Israel no está recibiendo presiones para negociar de buena fe y no ve beneficios en hacer concesiones, en especial si la mayor parte del planeta sigue callando ante el sufrimiento de los palestinos.

Mientras tanto, desde hace mucho que la legitimidad política de las autoridades palestinas ha ido en declive, y muchos palestinos dudan de que puedan articular una estrategia nacional ni llegar a cualquier tipo de acuerdo con Israel.

Hasta ahora, los esfuerzos por solucionar el conflicto se han limitado al modelo de Oslo, según el cual la ruta hacia la autodeterminación palestina pasa por llegar a un acuerdo sobre fronteras, asentamientos, territorio y el derecho al retorno. Pero este estrecho paradigma ha dejado a todos los bandos en la exasperación y lejos de una solución. En lugar de comenzar con la pregunta sobre la creación del estado, tal vez sea el momento de acabar en ella.

Al poner el asunto central de los derechos palestinos en primer plano, las autoridades palestinas estarían reconociendo un cambio que ya se está dando en la sociedad palestina. Los jóvenes y grupos de la sociedad civil se están centrando cada vez más en cómo asegurar sus derechos individuales, y ven sus libertades civiles como un precursor, más que el resultado de la creación del estado. De hecho, dos tercios de los palestinos creen que la solución de dos estados ya no es factible. Si bien las últimas décadas se han centrado en la creación de un estado como el camino a la libertad colectiva, se trata de un enfoque que ha dado de sí poco más que años de esperanzas perdidas y estancamiento político.

Reordenar la agenda política posicionaría los derechos civiles y humanos de los palestinos como la más alta prioridad y dejaría para un debate posterior la estructura y forma del estado mismo. Ejemplos de este enfoque son los movimientos locales de resistencia no violenta, así como el movimiento Boicot, Desinversión, Sanciones (BDS) para presionar a Israel en el nivel internacional.

Si bien este cambio frente al paradigma de Oslo podría inyectar nuevas energías para encontrar una solución, es casi seguro que tenga un efecto importante sobre el nacionalismo palestino, que se encuentra en una encrucijada, dividido entre quienes se atienen al marco de Oslo y quienes se centran en protecciones legales y libertades universales más amplias. La brecha se ha ampliado con cada ronda de negociaciones fallidas y de ese equilibrio depende la identidad palestina, que por largo tiempo se ha definido por una narrativa centrada en la independencia.

La trayectoria del movimiento nacional palestino se examina en al próximo informe de la Fundación Carnegie para la Paz Internacional, titulado “La revitalización del nacionalismo palestino: opciones frente a realidades”, que evalúa el nacionalismo palestino en el actual clima político y ofrece propuestas para rejuvenecer el proyecto. Sus conclusiones se basan en una encuesta a 58 expertos palestinos que no solo exploran las barreras para un estado palestino, sino que también ofrecen perspectivas sobre el rumbo futuro de una estrategia nacional.

Al centro de “La revitalización del nacionalismo palestino” hay dos preguntas. Primero, ¿se puede redefinir con un énfasis en los derechos una idea centrada originalmente en la calidad de estado? Y, en segundo lugar, ¿pueden los principios de un estado palestino reemplazar la forma de tal estado?

El futuro de esta lucha estará determinado por la forma en que los palestinos, israelíes y la comunidad internacional respondan a estas preguntas. Dados los cambios que están ocurriendo al interior del movimiento nacional palestino mismo, no son cuestiones que se puedan evitar. Mientras se estanca la situación actual en el terreno (entre una creciente expansión de los asentamientos, un amplio control del ejército israelí y la anemia de las instituciones palestinas), una generación emergente de palestinos está decidida a ocupar el escenario.

El nacionalismo palestino sobrevivirá; es un elemento central de la identidad palestina. Pero la pregunta clave que se ha de responder en los próximos años y meses es si el proyecto nacional palestino se reforzará con una nueva visión y estrategia, o seguirá empantanado en las viejas ideas.

Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen