Reimaginar Palestina

AMMAN – En los 50 años transcurridos desde la Guera Árabe-Israelí, las perspectivas de un acuerdo “definitivo” para poner fin al conflicto nunca han parecido más débiles que hoy. Tras décadas de negociaciones fallidas, se han reducido radicalmente las expectativas de los palestinos de alguna vez tener un estado propio, así como una profunda falta de fe en sus líderes e instituciones.
Si bien una solución de dos estados ha sido por largo tiempo el objetivo para un acuerdo negociado, es hora de reconocer que, tras dos décadas del fracaso de los Acuerdos de Oslo, el actual camino a la creación de un estado se encuentra bloqueado. Desde hace mucho hace falta corregir el rumbo.
Al gobierno israelí no le interesa cambiar el statu quo: su estrategia de ampliar constantemente los asentamientos conlleva costes mínimos en términos diplomáticos, económicos y de seguridad. Israel no está recibiendo presiones para negociar de buena fe y no ve beneficios en hacer concesiones, en especial si la mayor parte del planeta sigue callando ante el sufrimiento de los palestinos.
Mientras tanto, desde hace mucho que la legitimidad política de las autoridades palestinas ha ido en declive, y muchos palestinos dudan de que puedan articular una estrategia nacional ni llegar a cualquier tipo de acuerdo con Israel.
Hasta ahora, los esfuerzos por solucionar el conflicto se han limitado al modelo de Oslo, según el cual la ruta hacia la autodeterminación palestina pasa por llegar a un acuerdo sobre fronteras, asentamientos, territorio y el derecho al retorno. Pero este estrecho paradigma ha dejado a todos los bandos en la exasperación y lejos de una solución. En lugar de comenzar con la pregunta sobre la creación del estado, tal vez sea el momento de acabar en ella.
Al poner el asunto central de los derechos palestinos en primer plano, las autoridades palestinas estarían reconociendo un cambio que ya se está dando en la sociedad palestina. Los jóvenes y grupos de la sociedad civil se están centrando cada vez más en cómo asegurar sus derechos individuales, y ven sus libertades civiles como un precursor, más que el resultado de la creación del estado. De hecho, dos tercios de los palestinos creen que la solución de dos estados ya no es factible. Si bien las últimas décadas se han centrado en la creación de un estado como el camino a la libertad colectiva, se trata de un enfoque que ha dado de sí poco más que años de esperanzas perdidas y estancamiento político.
Reordenar la agenda política posicionaría los derechos civiles y humanos de los palestinos como la más alta prioridad y dejaría para un debate posterior la estructura y forma del estado mismo. Ejemplos de este enfoque son los movimientos locales de resistencia no violenta, así como el movimiento Boicot, Desinversión, Sanciones (BDS) para presionar a Israel en el nivel internacional.
Si bien este cambio frente al paradigma de Oslo podría inyectar nuevas energías para encontrar una solución, es casi seguro que tenga un efecto importante sobre el nacionalismo palestino, que se encuentra en una encrucijada, dividido entre quienes se atienen al marco de Oslo y quienes se centran en protecciones legales y libertades universales más amplias. La brecha se ha ampliado con cada ronda de negociaciones fallidas y de ese equilibrio depende la identidad palestina, que por largo tiempo se ha definido por una narrativa centrada en la independencia.
La trayectoria del movimiento nacional palestino se examina en al próximo informe de la Fundación Carnegie para la Paz Internacional, titulado “La revitalización del nacionalismo palestino: opciones frente a realidades”, que evalúa el nacionalismo palestino en el actual clima político y ofrece propuestas para rejuvenecer el proyecto. Sus conclusiones se basan en una encuesta a 58 expertos palestinos que no solo exploran las barreras para un estado palestino, sino que también ofrecen perspectivas sobre el rumbo futuro de una estrategia nacional.
Al centro de “La revitalización del nacionalismo palestino” hay dos preguntas. Primero, ¿se puede redefinir con un énfasis en los derechos una idea centrada originalmente en la calidad de estado? Y, en segundo lugar, ¿pueden los principios de un estado palestino reemplazar la forma de tal estado?
El futuro de esta lucha estará determinado por la forma en que los palestinos, israelíes y la comunidad internacional respondan a estas preguntas. Dados los cambios que están ocurriendo al interior del movimiento nacional palestino mismo, no son cuestiones que se puedan evitar. Mientras se estanca la situación actual en el terreno (entre una creciente expansión de los asentamientos, un amplio control del ejército israelí y la anemia de las instituciones palestinas), una generación emergente de palestinos está decidida a ocupar el escenario.
El nacionalismo palestino sobrevivirá; es un elemento central de la identidad palestina. Pero la pregunta clave que se ha de responder en los próximos años y meses es si el proyecto nacional palestino se reforzará con una nueva visión y estrategia, o seguirá empantanado en las viejas ideas.
Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen
Comment Commented vivek iyer
The author appears to be living in cloud cuckoo land. Why would anyone want to revitalise Palestinian Nationalism? It is sufficiently vital as things are but this is a bad time, geopolitically speaking, for it to assert itself and Palestinians are certainly smart enough to see this.
Why is our erudite author telling us that 'the Palestinian leadership' (which one?) should 'put the core issue of Palestinian rights front and center'? Rights are meaningless unless linked to remedies under a bond of law. Who will provide them? Which Palestinian leader is going to provide a remedy to human rights violations sustained by, for example a Muslim who converts to Christianity or a Gay woman forced to marry against her will?
Hamas violates human rights of Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel. Well, its circumstances aren't exactly the same as those facing the Norwegian Government! If it ceased to act as it does and turned into a Human Rights Commission its authority would crumble.
Is the author indulging in sarcasm or surrealism when he writes - 'Two questions are at the center of “Revitalizing Palestinian Nationalism.” First, can an idea that was originally centered on statehood be redefined with a rights-based focus? And, second, can the principles of a Palestinian state come to replace the form of such a state?'
Rights are linked to remedies. A Palestinian State, even in bifurcated form, has always envisaged a Legal System linking rights to remedies. However, these rights were not of a universal and absolute form but rather were limited and subject to exigent circumstances. This is Palestinians have never been stupid. They did not think a State could exist without a Legal System or that such a Legal System could promise the earth without the means to provide even basic security. Rights and Entitlements had to be cut down in view of scarcity of means and extreme exigency of circumstances.
There are plenty of Palestinian lawyers, accountants, bankers, businessmen, industrialists etc. all over the world. In rich and secure countries, they support universal human rights because the corresponding remedies are economically and strategically feasible. It is bizarre to suggest that the Palestinian State has ever been envisaged as a place without legal remedies for rights violations. Equally bizarre is the notion that given its paucity of resources and perilous strategic outlook a Palestinian state could afford Universal Human Rights.
I suspect that our erudite author- is he a politician, a bureaucrat or an academic?- only wrote this essay as a satire or to win a bet for the most worthless possible essay on a tragic subject. Read more
Comment Commented Lawrence Lipp
I believe the main reason for the dismal state of affairs all traces back to the failed Oslo Accords in 1993 which has made security of prime importance to Israelis. During those negotiations, Palestinians were offered 90% of their demands, turned it down, and then started the Second Intifada. I believe it has had the following effects on both Israeli and Palestinian youth:
Effect on Palestinian Youth:
Hopes of Palestinian state dashed leading to 2.5 decades of poverty, ineffective governance, and state sponsored terror. This has led the Palestinian Youth into a desperate situation where they believe (and are told by their leaders) that violence is the best weapon they have against the Occupiers.
Effect on Israeli Youth:
Offers Palestinians their own state for peace but instead have to try to grow up living through the Intifada and having to fight in the army to defend their home from terrorism. This has led the Israeli Youth into a situation where they doubt the Palestinians would ever accept a Jewish State and therefore it would be National Suicide to grant the Palestinian People control over the high ground that is the West Bank (if the West Bank becomes like Gaza which is governed by Hamas, Tel Aviv and Ben Gurion Airport would be easily within mortar range).
Considering the Jewish People have consistently accepted any deal that created a Palestinian State next to a Jewish State ('48, '52, and '93), I believe it is Arab resistance to a Jewish State (including the Khartoum Resolution and the fact that Jordan could have created a Palestinian State between '52 and '67) that has created the current state of distrust between the two peoples.
I agree that Civil Rights of Palestinians is important, but in order to lead to a Two-State solution, I believe that this MUST coincide with a wide-spread acceptance of a Jewish State outside of the West Bank. Until the Israeli people feel secure that the Palestinian people will live as peaceful neighbors, Israel's security concerns should (and will) remain their primary concern.
Do you think it would be possible to bring these two issues together so that Palestinian Civil Rights and Israeli Security can be achieved together? Read more
