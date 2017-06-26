2

重塑巴勒斯坦

阿曼——自1967年巴以战争结束50年来，现在是结束巴以冲突的“最终地位”协定前景最黯淡的时候。几十年来的谈判失败导致巴勒斯坦人对建立自己国家的期望大幅减少，而且对自己的领导层和机构严重缺乏信心。

尽管谈判解决巴以冲突的目标一直是两国方案，但我们必须承认在奥斯陆协定失败20年后，目前的建国道路已经很难走通。我们早就应当修正方向。

以色列政府对改变现状不感兴趣；其继续扩张定居点的战略仅需付出最小的外交、经济和安全代价。以色列没有感受到真心实意参与谈判的压力，而且它认为让步没有任何好处，尤其现在在绝大多数国家对巴勒斯坦困境保持沉默的情况下。

不仅如此，巴勒斯坦领导层的政治合法性一直在下降，而很多巴勒斯坦人也对其能否制定可行的国家战略并以任何形式与以色列签署协议持怀疑态度。

到目前为止，解决冲突的工作一直局限在奥斯陆框架的范围内，该协议规定巴勒斯坦民众的自决之路重要性大于就边界问题、定居点和返回权等问题达成协议。但这种狭隘的解决模式激起了各方的怒火，而且迟迟达不成协议。与其从建国问题开始，也许以建国问题结束会是一种更好的方式。

通过将巴勒斯坦民众权利的核心问题摆在最重要的位置，巴勒斯坦领导层实际是在对巴勒斯坦社会内部已经发生的转变表示认可。年轻人和民间社会团体越来越重视争取个人权利，他们将个人的公民自由视作建国的前提条件，而不是结果。事实上，2/3的巴勒斯坦人相信两国方案已经不再可行了。虽然过去几十年一直以建国作为通向集体自由的途径，但这种方法带来的只是长期的希望丧失和政治停滞。

修改后的政治议程应当将巴勒斯坦民众的民权和人权作为重中之重，而把以何种结构和形式完成建国留作以后探讨。这种方式已经在当地的非暴力抵抗运动中得以显现，同样体现这一新潮流的还有国际社会施压以色列的抵制、撤资和制裁运动（BDS）。

这种脱离奥斯陆模式的转变在或将为寻找解决方案注入新活力的同时，几乎可以肯定将对巴勒斯坦民族主义产生重大的影响，巴勒斯坦民族主义已经陷入僵局，坚持奥斯陆框架原则的人和关注加强法律保护和普遍自由的人之间很难达成一致。每一轮失败的谈判都导致裂痕进一步扩大。巴勒斯坦民族身份因为一直依托于以独立为核心的解决方案，所以陷入到一种失衡的状态。

卡内基国际和平基金会即将发表的一份报告研究了巴勒斯坦民族运动的轨迹，这篇报告题为《重新激活巴勒斯坦民族主义：方案和现实之间的矛盾》。这篇报告评估了目前政治环境下的巴勒斯坦民族主义，并提出了相应计划重新振兴这一方案。报告的结论来自58名巴勒斯坦问题专家的调查报告，这些专家不仅深入研究了巴勒斯坦建国问题的障碍，而且还就国家战略的未来前途论述了自己的观点。

《重新激活巴勒斯坦民族主义》核心在于两个问题。首先，原先以建国为核心的理念能否将重点转移到权力方面？而且，其次，巴勒斯坦建国的原则能否逐渐取代建国的形式？

巴勒斯坦人、以色列人和国际社会如何回答这些问题将决定未来的斗争局面。这些问题绝对不能回避，因为巴勒斯坦民族运动内部正在发生改变。尽管现有局势——因为定居点持续扩张、大规模以色列军事控制和巴勒斯坦机构力量薄弱——已经陷入僵局——但新一代巴勒斯坦人正在决心走上舞台。

巴勒斯坦民族主义将继续生存下去；它是巴勒斯坦身份的核心要素。但巴勒斯坦建国计划是会在修改目标和战略后浴火重生，亦或是继续陷于旧有观念而不能自拔，是未来几个月乃至几年我们必须解决的关键问题。

翻译：Xu Binbin