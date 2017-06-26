2

إعادة تصور فلسطين

عمان ــ في السنوات الخمسين التي انقضت منذ الحرب العربية الإسرائيلية في عام 1967، لم تكن آفاق التوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن "الوضع النهائي" لإنهاء الصراع أكثر قتامة وإحباطا من حالها الآن قَط. فبعد عقود من المفاوضات الفاشلة تضاءلت بشكل حاد آمال الفلسطينيين في الفوز بدولة مستقلة، فضلا عن افتقارهم العميق إلى الثقة في قياداتهم ومؤسساتهم.

ورغم أن حل الدولتين كان لفترة طويلة هدفا للتسوية عن طريق التفاوض، فقد حان الوقت للاعتراف بأن المسار الحالي لإقامة الدولة، بعد عقدين من فشل اتفاقيات أوسلو، أصبح مسدودا. ومن الواضح أن تصحيح المسار بات واجبا منذ فترة طويلة.

الواقع أن الحكومة الإسرائيلية لا ترغب في تغيير الوضع الراهن؛ ذلك أن استراتيجيتها المتمثلة في مواصلة التوسع الاستيطاني لا تنطوي على تكاليف دبلوماسية أو اقتصادية أو أمنية تُذكَر. وإسرائيل لا تخضع لأي ضغوط قد تحملها على التفاوض بإخلاص وحسن نية، وهي لا ترى أي فائدة قد تعود عليها من تقديم تنازلات، خاصة وأن أغلب العالَم يلتزم الصمت بشأن محنة الفلسطينيين.

من ناحية أخرى، كانت الشرعية السياسية للقيادة الفلسطينية في انحدار منذ أمد بعيد، ويشك العديد من الفلسطينيين في قدرتها على صياغة استراتيجية وطنية واضحة والتوصل إلى أي شكل من أشكال الاتفاق مع إسرائيل.

حتى الآن، اقتصرت الجهود الرامية إلى حل الصراع على الملامح السطحية لنموذج أوسلو، والذي بموجبه يمر الطريق إلى تقرير المصير الفلسطيني عبر اتفاق ثنائي بشأن الحدود، والمستوطنات، والأراضي، وحق العودة. ولكن هذا النموذج الضيق ترك جميع الأطراف في حالة من السخط والضيق ولم يجعلهم أقرب إلى التوصل إلى حل. وبدلا من البدء بتناول مسألة إقامة الدولة، ربما حان الوقت للانتهاء بها.

من خلال وضع القضية الأساسية المتمثلة في الحقوق الفلسطينية في الصدارة، تعترف القيادة الفلسطينية بتحول جار بالفعل داخل المجتمع الفلسطيني. فقد أصبح تركيز الشباب ومنظمات المجتمع المدني منصبا على نحو متزايد على كيفية تأمين الحقوق الفردية، وباتوا ينظرون إلى حرياتهم المدنية باعتبارها مقدمة لإقامة الدولة وليست نتيجة لها. والواقع أن ثلثي الفلسطينيين يعتقدون أن حل الدولتين لم يعد قابلا للتنفيذ. ورغم أن العقود الماضية تمحورت حول إقامة الدولة بوصفها طريقا للحرية الجمعية، فلم يسفر هذا النهج إلا عن ما يزيد قليلا على سنوات من الآمال الضائعة والركود السياسي.

إن إعادة ترتيب الأجندة السياسية الآن من شأنها أن تعطي حقوق الفلسطينيين المدنية وحقوق الإنسان أقصى ��رتبة من الأولوية، وتترك لوقت لاحق المناقشات حول بنية وشكل الدولة ذاتها. وقد تمثل هذا النهج في حركات المقاومة غير العنيفة المحلية، فضلا عن حركة المقاطعة، وسحب الاستثمارات، والعقوبات للضغط على إسرائيل على المستوى الدولي.

وفي حين قد يضخ هذا التحول بعيدا عن نموذج أوسلو طاقة جديدة إلى الجهود الرامية إلى إيجاد حل، يكاد يكون من المؤكد أنه سيخلف تأثيرا ملموسا على القومية الفلسطينية، التي أصبحت هي ذاتها في مأزق، بعد أن صارت مقسمة بين أولئك الذين يتمسكون بشدة بمبادئ إطار أوسلو، وهؤلاء الذين يركزون بشكل أكبر على تعظيم تدابير الحماية القانونية والحريات الشاملة. وتزداد هوة الخلاف اتساعا مع كل جولة من المفاوضات الفاشلة. وأصبحت الهوية الفلسطينية ــ التي ظلت ملامحها لفترة طويلة تحدد من خلال سرد يتمحور حول الاستقلال ــ معلقة في الميزان.

يتناول تقرير يصدر قريبا عن مؤسسة كارنيجي للسلام الدولي، بعنوان "إحياء القومية الفلسطينية: خيارات في مقابل الواقع"، بالبحث والدراسة مسار الحركة الوطنية الفلسطينية. ويقيِّم التقرير القومية الفلسطينية في المناخ السياسي الحالي، ويعرض مقترحات لتجديد شباب المشروع. وتستند استنتاجات التقرير إلى دراسة استقصائية شملت 58 خبيرا فلسطينيا، لم يكتفوا باستكشاف الحواجز التي تحول دون قيام الدولة الفلسطينية، بل قدموا لنا أيضا منظورات مختلفة للمسار المستقبلي لاستراتيجية وطنية.

في بؤرة "إحياء القومية الفلسطينية"، تكمن مسألتان. فأولا، هل يمكن إعادة تعريف فكرة تركزت في الأصل على إقامة الدولة بحيث تركز على الحقوق؟ وثانيا، هل من الممكن أن تحل مبادئ الدولة الفلسطينية محل شكل هذه الدولة؟

الواقع أن إجابة الفلسطينيين والإسرائيليين والمجتمع الدولي على هاتين المسألتين ستشكل مستقبل الصراع. ولا يمكن تجنبهما، نظرا للتغيرات الجارية داخل الحركة الوطنية الفلسطينية ذاتها. فعلى الرغم من ركود الوضع الحالي على الأرض ــ في ظل التوسع الاستيطاني المتواصل، والسيطرة العسكرية الإسرائيلية الشاملة، والمؤسسات الفلسطينية الهزيلة ــ ظهر جيل ناشئ من الفلسطينيين عاقد العزم على الاضطلاع بدور أساسي على مسرح الأحداث.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

سوف تظل القومية الفلسطينية باقية على قيد الحياة؛ فهي عنصر أساسي في تشكيل الهوية الفلسطينية. ولكن المسألة الأساسية التي ينبغي لنا تناولها ومعالجتها في الأشهر والسنوات المقبلة هي ما إذا كان المشروع الوطني الفلسطيني سيستأنف في ظل رؤية واستراتيجية أعيد تعريفهما من جديد.

ترجمة: مايسة كامل          Translated by: Maysa Kamel