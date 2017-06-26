إعادة تصور فلسطين

عمان ــ في السنوات الخمسين التي انقضت منذ الحرب العربية الإسرائيلية في عام 1967، لم تكن آفاق التوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن "الوضع النهائي" لإنهاء الصراع أكثر قتامة وإحباطا من حالها الآن قَط. فبعد عقود من المفاوضات الفاشلة تضاءلت بشكل حاد آمال الفلسطينيين في الفوز بدولة مستقلة، فضلا عن افتقارهم العميق إلى الثقة في قياداتهم ومؤسساتهم.
ورغم أن حل الدولتين كان لفترة طويلة هدفا للتسوية عن طريق التفاوض، فقد حان الوقت للاعتراف بأن المسار الحالي لإقامة الدولة، بعد عقدين من فشل اتفاقيات أوسلو، أصبح مسدودا. ومن الواضح أن تصحيح المسار بات واجبا منذ فترة طويلة.
الواقع أن الحكومة الإسرائيلية لا ترغب في تغيير الوضع الراهن؛ ذلك أن استراتيجيتها المتمثلة في مواصلة التوسع الاستيطاني لا تنطوي على تكاليف دبلوماسية أو اقتصادية أو أمنية تُذكَر. وإسرائيل لا تخضع لأي ضغوط قد تحملها على التفاوض بإخلاص وحسن نية، وهي لا ترى أي فائدة قد تعود عليها من تقديم تنازلات، خاصة وأن أغلب العالَم يلتزم الصمت بشأن محنة الفلسطينيين.
من ناحية أخرى، كانت الشرعية السياسية للقيادة الفلسطينية في انحدار منذ أمد بعيد، ويشك العديد من الفلسطينيين في قدرتها على صياغة استراتيجية وطنية واضحة والتوصل إلى أي شكل من أشكال الاتفاق مع إسرائيل.
حتى الآن، اقتصرت الجهود الرامية إلى حل الصراع على الملامح السطحية لنموذج أوسلو، والذي بموجبه يمر الطريق إلى تقرير المصير الفلسطيني عبر اتفاق ثنائي بشأن الحدود، والمستوطنات، والأراضي، وحق العودة. ولكن هذا النموذج الضيق ترك جميع الأطراف في حالة من السخط والضيق ولم يجعلهم أقرب إلى التوصل إلى حل. وبدلا من البدء بتناول مسألة إقامة الدولة، ربما حان الوقت للانتهاء بها.
من خلال وضع القضية الأساسية المتمثلة في الحقوق الفلسطينية في الصدارة، تعترف القيادة الفلسطينية بتحول جار بالفعل داخل المجتمع الفلسطيني. فقد أصبح تركيز الشباب ومنظمات المجتمع المدني منصبا على نحو متزايد على كيفية تأمين الحقوق الفردية، وباتوا ينظرون إلى حرياتهم المدنية باعتبارها مقدمة لإقامة الدولة وليست نتيجة لها. والواقع أن ثلثي الفلسطينيين يعتقدون أن حل الدولتين لم يعد قابلا للتنفيذ. ورغم أن العقود الماضية تمحورت حول إقامة الدولة بوصفها طريقا للحرية الجمعية، فلم يسفر هذا النهج إلا عن ما يزيد قليلا على سنوات من الآمال الضائعة والركود السياسي.
إن إعادة ترتيب الأجندة السياسية الآن من شأنها أن تعطي حقوق الفلسطينيين المدنية وحقوق الإنسان أقصى ��رتبة من الأولوية، وتترك لوقت لاحق المناقشات حول بنية وشكل الدولة ذاتها. وقد تمثل هذا النهج في حركات المقاومة غير العنيفة المحلية، فضلا عن حركة المقاطعة، وسحب الاستثمارات، والعقوبات للضغط على إسرائيل على المستوى الدولي.
وفي حين قد يضخ هذا التحول بعيدا عن نموذج أوسلو طاقة جديدة إلى الجهود الرامية إلى إيجاد حل، يكاد يكون من المؤكد أنه سيخلف تأثيرا ملموسا على القومية الفلسطينية، التي أصبحت هي ذاتها في مأزق، بعد أن صارت مقسمة بين أولئك الذين يتمسكون بشدة بمبادئ إطار أوسلو، وهؤلاء الذين يركزون بشكل أكبر على تعظيم تدابير الحماية القانونية والحريات الشاملة. وتزداد هوة الخلاف اتساعا مع كل جولة من المفاوضات الفاشلة. وأصبحت الهوية الفلسطينية ــ التي ظلت ملامحها لفترة طويلة تحدد من خلال سرد يتمحور حول الاستقلال ــ معلقة في الميزان.
يتناول تقرير يصدر قريبا عن مؤسسة كارنيجي للسلام الدولي، بعنوان "إحياء القومية الفلسطينية: خيارات في مقابل الواقع"، بالبحث والدراسة مسار الحركة الوطنية الفلسطينية. ويقيِّم التقرير القومية الفلسطينية في المناخ السياسي الحالي، ويعرض مقترحات لتجديد شباب المشروع. وتستند استنتاجات التقرير إلى دراسة استقصائية شملت 58 خبيرا فلسطينيا، لم يكتفوا باستكشاف الحواجز التي تحول دون قيام الدولة الفلسطينية، بل قدموا لنا أيضا منظورات مختلفة للمسار المستقبلي لاستراتيجية وطنية.
في بؤرة "إحياء القومية الفلسطينية"، تكمن مسألتان. فأولا، هل يمكن إعادة تعريف فكرة تركزت في الأصل على إقامة الدولة بحيث تركز على الحقوق؟ وثانيا، هل من الممكن أن تحل مبادئ الدولة الفلسطينية محل شكل هذه الدولة؟
الواقع أن إجابة الفلسطينيين والإسرائيليين والمجتمع الدولي على هاتين المسألتين ستشكل مستقبل الصراع. ولا يمكن تجنبهما، نظرا للتغيرات الجارية داخل الحركة الوطنية الفلسطينية ذاتها. فعلى الرغم من ركود الوضع الحالي على الأرض ــ في ظل التوسع الاستيطاني المتواصل، والسيطرة العسكرية الإسرائيلية الشاملة، والمؤسسات الفلسطينية الهزيلة ــ ظهر جيل ناشئ من الفلسطينيين عاقد العزم على الاضطلاع بدور أساسي على مسرح الأحداث.
سوف تظل القومية الفلسطينية باقية على قيد الحياة؛ فهي عنصر أساسي في تشكيل الهوية الفلسطينية. ولكن المسألة الأساسية التي ينبغي لنا تناولها ومعالجتها في الأشهر والسنوات المقبلة هي ما إذا كان المشروع الوطني الفلسطيني سيستأنف في ظل رؤية واستراتيجية أعيد تعريفهما من جديد.
ترجمة: مايسة كامل Translated by: Maysa Kamel
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (2)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented vivek iyer
The author appears to be living in cloud cuckoo land. Why would anyone want to revitalise Palestinian Nationalism? It is sufficiently vital as things are but this is a bad time, geopolitically speaking, for it to assert itself and Palestinians are certainly smart enough to see this.
Why is our erudite author telling us that 'the Palestinian leadership' (which one?) should 'put the core issue of Palestinian rights front and center'? Rights are meaningless unless linked to remedies under a bond of law. Who will provide them? Which Palestinian leader is going to provide a remedy to human rights violations sustained by, for example a Muslim who converts to Christianity or a Gay woman forced to marry against her will?
Hamas violates human rights of Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel. Well, its circumstances aren't exactly the same as those facing the Norwegian Government! If it ceased to act as it does and turned into a Human Rights Commission its authority would crumble.
Is the author indulging in sarcasm or surrealism when he writes - 'Two questions are at the center of “Revitalizing Palestinian Nationalism.” First, can an idea that was originally centered on statehood be redefined with a rights-based focus? And, second, can the principles of a Palestinian state come to replace the form of such a state?'
Rights are linked to remedies. A Palestinian State, even in bifurcated form, has always envisaged a Legal System linking rights to remedies. However, these rights were not of a universal and absolute form but rather were limited and subject to exigent circumstances. This is Palestinians have never been stupid. They did not think a State could exist without a Legal System or that such a Legal System could promise the earth without the means to provide even basic security. Rights and Entitlements had to be cut down in view of scarcity of means and extreme exigency of circumstances.
There are plenty of Palestinian lawyers, accountants, bankers, businessmen, industrialists etc. all over the world. In rich and secure countries, they support universal human rights because the corresponding remedies are economically and strategically feasible. It is bizarre to suggest that the Palestinian State has ever been envisaged as a place without legal remedies for rights violations. Equally bizarre is the notion that given its paucity of resources and perilous strategic outlook a Palestinian state could afford Universal Human Rights.
I suspect that our erudite author- is he a politician, a bureaucrat or an academic?- only wrote this essay as a satire or to win a bet for the most worthless possible essay on a tragic subject. Read more
Comment Commented Lawrence Lipp
I believe the main reason for the dismal state of affairs all traces back to the failed Oslo Accords in 1993 which has made security of prime importance to Israelis. During those negotiations, Palestinians were offered 90% of their demands, turned it down, and then started the Second Intifada. I believe it has had the following effects on both Israeli and Palestinian youth:
Effect on Palestinian Youth:
Hopes of Palestinian state dashed leading to 2.5 decades of poverty, ineffective governance, and state sponsored terror. This has led the Palestinian Youth into a desperate situation where they believe (and are told by their leaders) that violence is the best weapon they have against the Occupiers.
Effect on Israeli Youth:
Offers Palestinians their own state for peace but instead have to try to grow up living through the Intifada and having to fight in the army to defend their home from terrorism. This has led the Israeli Youth into a situation where they doubt the Palestinians would ever accept a Jewish State and therefore it would be National Suicide to grant the Palestinian People control over the high ground that is the West Bank (if the West Bank becomes like Gaza which is governed by Hamas, Tel Aviv and Ben Gurion Airport would be easily within mortar range).
Considering the Jewish People have consistently accepted any deal that created a Palestinian State next to a Jewish State ('48, '52, and '93), I believe it is Arab resistance to a Jewish State (including the Khartoum Resolution and the fact that Jordan could have created a Palestinian State between '52 and '67) that has created the current state of distrust between the two peoples.
I agree that Civil Rights of Palestinians is important, but in order to lead to a Two-State solution, I believe that this MUST coincide with a wide-spread acceptance of a Jewish State outside of the West Bank. Until the Israeli people feel secure that the Palestinian people will live as peaceful neighbors, Israel's security concerns should (and will) remain their primary concern.
Do you think it would be possible to bring these two issues together so that Palestinian Civil Rights and Israeli Security can be achieved together? Read more
Featured
Europe’s Gradualist Fallacy
Yanis Varoufakis proposes a simulated federation as an alternative to the unrealistic federation-lite now on offer.
Another Lesson from Japan
Stephen S. Roach thinks the latest inflation data should serve as a wake-up call to advanced-economy policymakers.
The Russian-Roulette Presidency
Elizabeth Drew thinks the multiple investigations into Donald Trump's presidency are beginning to leave their mark.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: Joseph Nye on Trump and the Liberal World Order
Joseph S. Nye discusses Donald Trump’s impact on international affairs with Mark Leonard, director of the ECFR.