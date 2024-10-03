The Global Implications of China’s Stimulus Package
China’s newly announced stimulus aims to boost liquidity, stimulate consumer spending, and revitalize the real-estate sector. Although it has already alleviated investor concerns about the government’s willingness to take bold action, it is just the first step toward realizing the Chinese economy's full growth potential.
NEW YORK – The timing of China’s new stimulus package is not coincidental. Arriving just before the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic, the announcement was well-received by equity investors, leading to a surge of more than 15% in the country’s main stock indices.