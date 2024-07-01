An Easy Solution to the EU-China Tariff Dispute
While Chinese government subsidies alone are not a good reason for the European Union to impose tariffs on China-made electric vehicles, the idea of some form of protection is not unreasonable. Moreover, the proposed duties are not high enough to affect sales, which is not the only reason why China should refrain from retaliation.
BEIJING – After an eight-month investigation, the European Union has announced that it will impose tariffs as high as 38.1% on electric vehicles (EVs) from China to offset the unfair advantages created by Chinese government subsidies. In retaliation, China immediately launched an anti-dumping probe into pork imports from the EU. The two sides are now negotiating a solution to the trade dispute in Beijing.