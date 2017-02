China necesita una gran estrategia nueva

Godfree Roberts FEB 9, 2017

"Given China’s dependence on exports, even the best-case scenario is likely to lead to some decline in China’s potential growth... the existing global trading regime will unravel, with China as one of the biggest casualties".



Hardly. China is less export-dependent than Canada, and far less dependent than, say, Germany.



Exports contribute 18% to China's GDP, and exports to the USA constitute 18% of that. But those percentages are based on nominal, WTO figures. China's exports to the USA contribute less than 20% of the WTO figure because most, like iPhones, contain a high proportion of American I.P.



So China's exports to the US contribute less than 1% to its GDP.



US exports to China, on the other hand, contain 100% American I.P., from genetically modified seeds to computer chips and sequencers. So the US, with its much smaller, much slower-growing economy, would probably suffer more.