5

中国需要新的大战略

加利福尼亚州克拉伦——1991年12月冷战结束，苏联解体。2016年11月后冷战时期结束，唐纳德·特朗普赢得美国总统选举。

不可能预测特朗普时代将带来什么，尤其因为特朗普自身反复无常的个性。但有些后果已经显而易见。在短短几周内，特朗普的总统任期就已经彻底改写了支撑中国后冷战时期大战略的关键假设。

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

假设之一是意识形态。1989年西方自由民主制度表面上的胜利赋予了这套体系某种主导地位。因此，它被认为对中国共产党（CCP）的生存构成威胁。

在经济领域，中国预料西方会在经济全球化领域继续占据领导地位。因此中国政府与西方建立了密切的商业联系——上述关系支撑了中国的经济增长与发展，加强中国共产党在国内的地位并奠定中国在海外的影响力。

在国家安全方面，中国认为美国并不构成迫在眉睫的威胁。虽然美国及其盟国拥有压倒性的技术优势——这一现实长期令中国领导人忧心重重——但中国几乎不假思索地认为美国将继续优先重视避免冲突。

总而言之，中国领导人已经意识到美国对冲战略的双重性，即美国与中国展开经济和外交对话，但同时对中国保持强大的安全态势，以阻止扩张主义。他们因此制定了一套自己的战略，旨在充分利用这种相对和平的经营环境来实现经济快速增长的国内主要目标。

但现在这样的经营环境已经发生改变；事实上，早在特朗普登上舞台之前，后冷战秩序的基础就已经摇摇欲坠。除其他问题外，2008年全球金融危机和2001年9月11日恐怖袭击后美国在中东的战略失误大大削弱了西方维护秩序的国际规则和提供全球公共产品的能力。

所有这些对中国来讲都并不陌生，中国一直在对大战略不断做出调整，以抓住西方相对衰落所创造的机会。举例而言，在美国被中东漫长而变幻莫测的冲突所干扰时，最明显的是中国通过在南中国海秀肌肉考验了美国的决心。

但总的来说，变化微不足道；战略的基本原理仍然相同。现在已经不再有这种选择。随着特朗普进入白宫，中国必须依据一系列新的假设彻底重新制定大战略。

意识形态上，中国可以感到欣慰。特朗普时代的到来——再加上英国脱欧公投和其他欧洲国家右翼民粹势力的崛起——似乎预示着自由民主意识形态吸引力的急剧丧失。

但在经济领域，新环境很有可能困难重重。逆全球化现在似乎已经成为既定趋势。这对身为世界第一大出口国并可能是全球化最大受益者的中国来说非常值得忧虑。

鉴于中国对出口的依赖，即使在最好情况下也很有可能造成中国潜在增长率降低。但中国真正担心的是出现最坏情况。中国和美国之间在经济领域的相互依赖关系对地缘政治和意识形态对抗有所缓冲。如果特朗普兑现其撕毁贸易协定和单方面实施惩罚性关税的承诺，现有的全球贸易体制将彻底瓦解，而中国将成为最大的受害者之一。

但最严重的危险可能来自国家安全领域。选举获胜后特朗普的言论和行动，再加上外界对他作为冲动恶霸和坚信世界是一个霍布斯丛林的普遍看法，已经说服了中国的领导者他希望挑起一场战争。

特朗普不仅威胁要藐视自1972年以来一直作为美中关系基石的一个中国政策；他还发誓要以对抗中国为明确目标建设美国的海军军力。特朗普示好俄罗斯总统弗拉基米尔·普京，加剧了中国领导人对美国准备挑战中国的忧虑。

这些新假设为中国制定全新大战略的前进道路提供了某些暗示。但大量未知因素依然存在。比方说，如果特朗普决定挑战伊朗并因此更深地陷入中东沼泽，中国可能会得到某些喘息空间。但如果特朗普选择在南海与中国对抗或放弃一个中国政策，美中关系可能因此陷入自由落体，并因此提升直接军事冲突的恐怖可能。

Fake news or real views Learn More

除此之外，特朗普就任总统可能会开启美中对抗的新冷战。这对很多人而言似乎不可想象。但特朗普的获胜也是如此——直到他当选总统的情况真实发生。

翻译：Xu Binbin