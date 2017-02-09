加利福尼亚州克拉伦——1991年12月冷战结束，苏联解体。2016年11月后冷战时期结束，唐纳德·特朗普赢得美国总统选举。
不可能预测特朗普时代将带来什么，尤其因为特朗普自身反复无常的个性。但有些后果已经显而易见。在短短几周内，特朗普的总统任期就已经彻底改写了支撑中国后冷战时期大战略的关键假设。
假设之一是意识形态。1989年西方自由民主制度表面上的胜利赋予了这套体系某种主导地位。因此，它被认为对中国共产党（CCP）的生存构成威胁。
在经济领域，中国预料西方会在经济全球化领域继续占据领导地位。因此中国政府与西方建立了密切的商业联系——上述关系支撑了中国的经济增长与发展，加强中国共产党在国内的地位并奠定中国在海外的影响力。
在国家安全方面，中国认为美国并不构成迫在眉睫的威胁。虽然美国及其盟国拥有压倒性的技术优势——这一现实长期令中国领导人忧心重重——但中国几乎不假思索地认为美国将继续优先重视避免冲突。
总而言之，中国领导人已经意识到美国对冲战略的双重性，即美国与中国展开经济和外交对话，但同时对中国保持强大的安全态势，以阻止扩张主义。他们因此制定了一套自己的战略，旨在充分利用这种相对和平的经营环境来实现经济快速增长的国内主要目标。
但现在这样的经营环境已经发生改变；事实上，早在特朗普登上舞台之前，后冷战秩序的基础就已经摇摇欲坠。除其他问题外，2008年全球金融危机和2001年9月11日恐怖袭击后美国在中东的战略失误大大削弱了西方维护秩序的国际规则和提供全球公共产品的能力。
所有这些对中国来讲都并不陌生，中国一直在对大战略不断做出调整，以抓住西方相对衰落所创造的机会。举例而言，在美国被中东漫长而变幻莫测的冲突所干扰时，最明显的是中国通过在南中国海秀肌肉考验了美国的决心。
但总的来说，变化微不足道；战略的基本原理仍然相同。现在已经不再有这种选择。随着特朗普进入白宫，中国必须依据一系列新的假设彻底重新制定大战略。
意识形态上，中国可以感到欣慰。特朗普时代的到来——再加上英国脱欧公投和其他欧洲国家右翼民粹势力的崛起——似乎预示着自由民主意识形态吸引力的急剧丧失。
但在经济领域，新环境很有可能困难重重。逆全球化现在似乎已经成为既定趋势。这对身为世界第一大出口国并可能是全球化最大受益者的中国来说非常值得忧虑。
鉴于中国对出口的依赖，即使在最好情况下也很有可能造成中国潜在增长率降低。但中国真正担心的是出现最坏情况。中国和美国之间在经济领域的相互依赖关系对地缘政治和意识形态对抗有所缓冲。如果特朗普兑现其撕毁贸易协定和单方面实施惩罚性关税的承诺，现有的全球贸易体制将彻底瓦解，而中国将成为最大的受害者之一。
但最严重的危险可能来自国家安全领域。选举获胜后特朗普的言论和行动，再加上外界对他作为冲动恶霸和坚信世界是一个霍布斯丛林的普遍看法，已经说服了中国的领导者他希望挑起一场战争。
特朗普不仅威胁要藐视自1972年以来一直作为美中关系基石的一个中国政策；他还发誓要以对抗中国为明确目标建设美国的海军军力。特朗普示好俄罗斯总统弗拉基米尔·普京，加剧了中国领导人对美国准备挑战中国的忧虑。
这些新假设为中国制定全新大战略的前进道路提供了某些暗示。但大量未知因素依然存在。比方说，如果特朗普决定挑战伊朗并因此更深地陷入中东沼泽，中国可能会得到某些喘息空间。但如果特朗普选择在南海与中国对抗或放弃一个中国政策，美中关系可能因此陷入自由落体，并因此提升直接军事冲突的恐怖可能。
除此之外，特朗普就任总统可能会开启美中对抗的新冷战。这对很多人而言似乎不可想象。但特朗普的获胜也是如此——直到他当选总统的情况真实发生。
翻译：Xu Binbin
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (5)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Minxin Pei advises China to adopt a "new grand strategy" in the Trump era. Indeed, China is perplexed by his win last November. Although it has always resented America's unipolar dominance since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, its economy benefits hugely from the "international rules-based order" and the "global public goods" the US and its allies have been providing. During his campaign Trump had vowed to focus on "America First", prompting many around the world to fear the end of the "post-Cold War era" with the US retreating from its global leadership. Trump's "capriciousness" does pose a challenge to many countries, especially America's allies, and his first weeks in office have served as a wake-up call for recalibrations of their relationship with Washington.
Since 1991 China's "grand strategy" has focused on ideological and economic "assumptions." In fact Trump's isolationist approach in foreign policy should be a boon to the Chinese Communist Party, since the CCP had seen Western liberal democray as an existential threat to its Maoism. Besides a despotic Trump wouldn't be bothered to lecture China on human rights and criticise its abuses. Yet he sees China through the prism of a zero-sum game player.
Beijing's main focus has been on "economic development" and benefits enormously from globalisation. Double-digit growth had cemented the CCP's grip on power, boosting its influence abroad. As Trump hates globalisation and trade deficits, there is fear of a trade war, based on protectionism, following high tariffs on imports to the US. China relies heavily on exports to thrive. Given the "economic interdependence" between China and the US, their "geopolitical and ideological rivalry" would have a negative impact on the world's economy "with China as one of the biggest casualties."
On the issue of "national security," the author says Beijing has reasons to worry. In the past, apart from muscle flexing and seeking to rein in China's "expansionism," the US didn't pose an "imminent threat," even though Chinese leaders worried about lagging behind militarily. "China took it almost as a given that the US would continue to place a high priority on conflict avoidance." Another sign of continuity is Trump's recent phone call with Xi Jinping, assuring that he would drop the Taiwan gambit, and not "abandon the One China policy."
But China and the US could be on dangerous collision course. Trump "has also vowed to build up US naval capabilities with the explicit goal of opposing China." His "bromance" with Putin "has only exacerbated concerns among Chinese leaders that the US is preparing to challenge China." Steve Bannon, Trump's chief strategist, said recently that he wouldn't rule out a war with Beijing over South China Sea, prompting its foreign secretary, Wang Yi to dismiss Bannon's remarks, saying any ‘sober-minded politician’ would know both would lose out. The problem is that neither Bannon nor Trump can be called "sober-minded." The author says, one way to distract Trump from China would be Iran. If he "decides to take on Iran and subsequently gets sucked even deeper into the Middle East quagmire, China might get some breathing room." But the world won't be better off with an all-out war in the Middle East.
China's rise and the West's decline since the 2008 financial crisis unsettled many Americans, some of whom are Trump's supporter, who blame China for their economic grievances. They might put pressure on Trump to be tough on Beijing. Littoral countries in the South China Sea complain about Chinese aggression in the region, "while the US was distracted by the Middle East’s protracted and fluid conflicts."
A recap of the above assumptions "provide some indication of the way forward for China, as it develops a new grand strategy. And yet plenty of unknowns remain." The author says - as Trump's victory shows - it is impossible to predict what his presidency will bode, because it was initially "unthinkable to many." Given his temperament, ignorance, and his eagerness to satisfy his own ego, this "may usher in a new Cold War pitting the US against China." Let's hope that it is just an "assumption." He might change his mind, if China would help promote his business there. Read more
Comment Commented Ting Mak
China has its own agenda and needs not follows America's model. So far, it has not make major mistakes and is on track for strong continual growth. Trump is a business persom and is not a political person. His decision is based on benefit and not on political ideology. America's and China's economic interest is interdependent. The America's potential conflict with China has been p0litical in nature. Trump may change that Read more
Comment Commented Oleksandr Aleksandrovych
It will be amusing to see China take over the torch of free market from the United States as the most globalized economy. Read more
Comment Commented Godfree Roberts
"Given China’s dependence on exports, even the best-case scenario is likely to lead to some decline in China’s potential growth... the existing global trading regime will unravel, with China as one of the biggest casualties".
Hardly. China is less export-dependent than Canada, and far less dependent than, say, Germany.
Exports contribute 18% to China's GDP, and exports to the USA constitute 18% of that. But those percentages are based on nominal, WTO figures. China's exports to the USA contribute less than 20% of the WTO figure because most, like iPhones, contain a high proportion of American I.P.
So China's exports to the US contribute less than 1% to its GDP.
US exports to China, on the other hand, contain 100% American I.P., from genetically modified seeds to computer chips and sequencers. So the US, with its much smaller, much slower-growing economy, would probably suffer more. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Great analysis. Read more
Featured
The New Anti-Semitism
Ian Buruma sees clear parallels between Nazi propaganda and the Trump administration's Islamophobia.
Trump’s Chaos Theory of Government
Jacek Rostowski sees a much larger agenda than just nationalist politics driving the Trump administration.
Why Millennials Will Reject Trump
Jeffrey D. Sachs explains why the generational divide in US politics will not disappear as the young age.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air with Minxin Pei
[Listen to the podcast here.] Minxin Pei, author of China’s Crony Capitalism, discusses corruption, China’s global role, and China-India relations with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Co-Chairman, Anatole Kaletsky, François Bougon of Le Monde, and Sidin Vadukut from Mint.