الصين تحتاج إلى إستراتيجية كبرى جديدة

كليرمونت، كاليفورنيا – انتهت الحرب الباردة في ديسمبر/ كانون الأول عام 1991، عندما تفكك الاتحاد السوفيتي. وانتهى عصر ما بعد الحرب الباردة في نوفمبر/ تشرين الثاني عام 2016، عندما فاز دونالد ترامب برئاسة الولايات المتحدة.
فمن المستحيل التنبؤ بكل ما سيحمله عصر ترامب، لأسباب ليس أقلها تقلبات ترامب. لكن بعض عواقبه واضحة بالفعل. في غضون بضعة أسابيع، قلبت رئاسة ترامب الافتراضات الأساسية التي تقوم عليها الإستراتيجية الكبرى لما بعد الحرب الباردة في الصين.
الافتراض الأول أيديولوجي. إن الانتصار المزعوم للديمقراطية الليبرالية الغربية في عام 1989 منح هذا النظام نوعا من الهيمنة. ولذا كان من المفترض أن يشكل تهديدا وجوديا للحزب الشيوعي الصيني.
في المجال الاقتصادي، توقعت الصين القيادة الغربية المستمرة للعولمة الاقتصادية. لذلك وضعت الحكومة الصينية علاقات تجارية وثيقة مع الغرب - العلاقات التي تدعم النمو الاقتصادي والتنمية في الصين، وتدعم للحزب الشيوعي الصيني في الداخل وتعزز نفوذ البلاد في الخارج.
وفيما يتعلق بالأمن القومي، اعتقدت الصين أن الولايات المتحدة لا تشكل تهديدا وشيكا. على الرغم من أن الولايات المتحدة وحلفاءها يتمتعون بتقدم تكنولوجي مذهل - هذه حقيقة أثارت قلق القادة الصينيين منذ فترة طويلة - أخذت الصين بعين الاعتبار أن الولايات المتحدة سوف تستمر في إعطاء أولوية عالية لتجنب الصراع.
في جميع الحالات، كان زعماء الصين يتفهمون الطبيعة المزدوجة لإستراتيجية أميركا الغامضة، حيث تعمل الولايات المتحدة مع الصين اقتصاديا ودبلوماسيا، مع الحفاظ على الوضع الأمني القوي أمام الصين لردع التوسعية. ووضعت الصين إستراتيجية خاصة بها تهدف إلى تحقيق الاستفادة القصوى من هذه البيئة السلمية نسبيا لتحقيق هدفها الرئيسي: التنمية الاقتصادية السريعة.
الآن، بعد تغير تلك البيئة على أرض الواقع، أصبحت أسس النظام العالمي لما بعد الحرب الباردة في صراع لفترة طويلة قبل وصول ترامب إلى السلطة. من بين أمور أخرى، فإن الأزمة المالية العالمية لعام 2008، وتعثرات أمريكا الإستراتيجية في الشرق الأوسط منذ الهجمات الإرهابية في 11 سبتمبر 2001، أضعفت إلى حد كبير قدرة الغرب للحفاظ على النظام الدولي القائم على القواعد وتوفير السلع العامة العالمية.
لا شيء من هذا يعتبر نبئا هاما بالنسبة للصين، التي سعت وراء التعديلات الإضافية لإستراتيجيتها الكبرى، من أجل اغتنام الفرص التي يتيحها التراجع النسبي للغرب. على سبيل المثال، في حين كانت الولايات المتحدة منهمكة في النزاعات التي طال أمدها في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، اختبرت الصين عزم البلاد من خلال استعراض عضلاتها، بشكل أكثر وضوحا في بحر الصين الجنوبي.
لكن عموما، كانت التغييرات هامشية، وبقيت أساسيات الإستراتيجية نفسها. هذا لم يعد خيارا. مع ترامب في البيت الأبيض، يجب على الصين مراجعة إستراتيجيتها الكبرى تماما وفقا لمجموعة جديدة من الافتراضات.
على الصعيد الأيديولوجي، يمكن للصين أن تشعر بالارتياح. يبدو أن عصر ترامب - وتصويت بريكست في المملكة المتحدة وصعود الشعبوية اليمينية في البلدان الأوروبية الأخرى - يبشر بانخفاض حاد للجذب الأيديولوجي للديمقراطية الليبرالية.
وعلى الصعيد الاقتصادي، من المرجح أن تكون بيئة العمل والتعاون الجديدة صعبة للغاية. وأصبح التراجع عن العولمة حقيقة. وهذا هو ما يثير قلق الصين، أكبر مصدر للنفط في العالم من حيث الحجم والمستفيد الأكبر من العولمة.
ونظرا لاعتماد الصين على الصادرات، من المحتمل أن يتراجع نموها حتى في أفضل سيناريو. ولكن ما يقلق الصين حقا هي أسوأ السيناريوهات. الترابط الاقتصادي بين الصين والولايات المتحدة يخفف من التنافس على الخارطة السياسية والأيديولوجية بين البلدين. وإذا نفذ ترامب تهديده لإبطال الاتفاقيات التجارية وفرض تعريفات عقابية من جانب واحد، فإن النظام التجاري العالمي القائم سينهار، وستكون الصين واحدة من أكبر الضحايا.
ولكن الخطر الأكثر حدة قد يكمن في مجال الأمن القومي. التصريحات والإجراءات التي تلت الانتخابات، جنبا إلى جنب مع سلوك ترامب المتسم بالتسرع والمعادي والذي يعتقد أن العالم بمثابة غابة كما قال الفيلسوف الإنجليزي طوماس هوبز، كل هذا دفع القيادة الصينية للاعتقاد أن ترامب يستعد للحرب.
لقد هدد ترامب بتحدي سياسة "صين واحدة"، والتي شكلت الأساس للعلاقات بين الولايات المتحدة والصين منذ عام 1972. وتعهد أيضا ببناء قدرات البحرية الأمريكية بهدف معارضة الصين. أمامغازلة ترامب للرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين فقد تُفاقم مخاوف الزعماء الصينيين بأن الولايات المتحدة تستعد لتحدي الصين.
وتوفر هذه الافتراضات الجديدة بعض المؤشرات حول الطريق التي ستسلكها الصين، وحول تطوير إستراتيجية كبرى جديدة. ومع ذلك لا يزال الغموض يخيم على العلاقات بين البلدين.على سبيل المثال، إذا قرر ترامب مهاجمة إيران، وبعد ذلك دخل إلى عمق مستنقع الشرق الأوسط فإن الصين قد تحصل على فرصة لتنفس الصعداء. ولكن إذا اختار ترامب مواجهة الصين في بحر الصين الجنوبي أو تخلى عن سياسة صين واحدة، فإن العلاقات بين الولايات المتحدة والصين ستتدهور، مما سيجعل الصراع العسكري المباشر والمخيف محتملا.
باستثناء ذلك، من المرجح أن يؤدى صعود ترامب للرئاسة إلى حرب باردة جديدة قد تخلق صراعا بين الولايات المتحدة والصين. ربما سيبدو هذا غير وارد بالنسبة للكثيرين، لكن كان فوز ترامب غير متوقعا أيضا - والآن أصبح واقعا.
Minxin Pei advises China to adopt a "new grand strategy" in the Trump era. Indeed, China is perplexed by his win last November. Although it has always resented America's unipolar dominance since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, its economy benefits hugely from the "international rules-based order" and the "global public goods" the US and its allies have been providing. During his campaign Trump had vowed to focus on "America First", prompting many around the world to fear the end of the "post-Cold War era" with the US retreating from its global leadership. Trump's "capriciousness" does pose a challenge to many countries, especially America's allies, and his first weeks in office have served as a wake-up call for recalibrations of their relationship with Washington.
Since 1991 China's "grand strategy" has focused on ideological and economic "assumptions." In fact Trump's isolationist approach in foreign policy should be a boon to the Chinese Communist Party, since the CCP had seen Western liberal democray as an existential threat to its Maoism. Besides a despotic Trump wouldn't be bothered to lecture China on human rights and criticise its abuses. Yet he sees China through the prism of a zero-sum game player.
Beijing's main focus has been on "economic development" and benefits enormously from globalisation. Double-digit growth had cemented the CCP's grip on power, boosting its influence abroad. As Trump hates globalisation and trade deficits, there is fear of a trade war, based on protectionism, following high tariffs on imports to the US. China relies heavily on exports to thrive. Given the "economic interdependence" between China and the US, their "geopolitical and ideological rivalry" would have a negative impact on the world's economy "with China as one of the biggest casualties."
On the issue of "national security," the author says Beijing has reasons to worry. In the past, apart from muscle flexing and seeking to rein in China's "expansionism," the US didn't pose an "imminent threat," even though Chinese leaders worried about lagging behind militarily. "China took it almost as a given that the US would continue to place a high priority on conflict avoidance." Another sign of continuity is Trump's recent phone call with Xi Jinping, assuring that he would drop the Taiwan gambit, and not "abandon the One China policy."
But China and the US could be on dangerous collision course. Trump "has also vowed to build up US naval capabilities with the explicit goal of opposing China." His "bromance" with Putin "has only exacerbated concerns among Chinese leaders that the US is preparing to challenge China." Steve Bannon, Trump's chief strategist, said recently that he wouldn't rule out a war with Beijing over South China Sea, prompting its foreign secretary, Wang Yi to dismiss Bannon's remarks, saying any ‘sober-minded politician’ would know both would lose out. The problem is that neither Bannon nor Trump can be called "sober-minded." The author says, one way to distract Trump from China would be Iran. If he "decides to take on Iran and subsequently gets sucked even deeper into the Middle East quagmire, China might get some breathing room." But the world won't be better off with an all-out war in the Middle East.
China's rise and the West's decline since the 2008 financial crisis unsettled many Americans, some of whom are Trump's supporter, who blame China for their economic grievances. They might put pressure on Trump to be tough on Beijing. Littoral countries in the South China Sea complain about Chinese aggression in the region, "while the US was distracted by the Middle East’s protracted and fluid conflicts."
A recap of the above assumptions "provide some indication of the way forward for China, as it develops a new grand strategy. And yet plenty of unknowns remain." The author says - as Trump's victory shows - it is impossible to predict what his presidency will bode, because it was initially "unthinkable to many." Given his temperament, ignorance, and his eagerness to satisfy his own ego, this "may usher in a new Cold War pitting the US against China." Let's hope that it is just an "assumption." He might change his mind, if China would help promote his business there. Read more
China has its own agenda and needs not follows America's model. So far, it has not make major mistakes and is on track for strong continual growth. Trump is a business persom and is not a political person. His decision is based on benefit and not on political ideology. America's and China's economic interest is interdependent. The America's potential conflict with China has been p0litical in nature. Trump may change that Read more
It will be amusing to see China take over the torch of free market from the United States as the most globalized economy. Read more
"Given China’s dependence on exports, even the best-case scenario is likely to lead to some decline in China’s potential growth... the existing global trading regime will unravel, with China as one of the biggest casualties".
Hardly. China is less export-dependent than Canada, and far less dependent than, say, Germany.
Exports contribute 18% to China's GDP, and exports to the USA constitute 18% of that. But those percentages are based on nominal, WTO figures. China's exports to the USA contribute less than 20% of the WTO figure because most, like iPhones, contain a high proportion of American I.P.
So China's exports to the US contribute less than 1% to its GDP.
US exports to China, on the other hand, contain 100% American I.P., from genetically modified seeds to computer chips and sequencers. So the US, with its much smaller, much slower-growing economy, would probably suffer more. Read more
Great analysis. Read more
