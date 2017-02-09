5

الصين تحتاج إلى إستراتيجية كبرى جديدة

كليرمونت، كاليفورنيا – انتهت الحرب الباردة في ديسمبر/ كانون الأول عام 1991، عندما تفكك الاتحاد السوفيتي. وانتهى عصر ما بعد الحرب الباردة في نوفمبر/ تشرين الثاني عام 2016، عندما فاز دونالد ترامب برئاسة الولايات المتحدة.

فمن المستحيل التنبؤ بكل ما سيحمله عصر ترامب، لأسباب ليس أقلها تقلبات ترامب. لكن بعض عواقبه واضحة بالفعل. في غضون بضعة أسابيع، قلبت رئاسة ترامب الافتراضات الأساسية التي تقوم عليها الإستراتيجية الكبرى لما بعد الحرب الباردة في الصين.

الافتراض الأول أيديولوجي. إن الانتصار المزعوم للديمقراطية الليبرالية الغربية في عام 1989 منح هذا النظام نوعا من الهيمنة. ولذا كان من المفترض أن يشكل تهديدا وجوديا للحزب الشيوعي الصيني.

في المجال الاقتصادي، توقعت الصين القيادة الغربية المستمرة للعولمة الاقتصادية. لذلك وضعت الحكومة الصينية علاقات تجارية وثيقة مع الغرب - العلاقات التي تدعم النمو الاقتصادي والتنمية في الصين، وتدعم للحزب الشيوعي الصيني في الداخل وتعزز نفوذ البلاد في الخارج.

وفيما يتعلق بالأمن القومي، اعتقدت الصين أن الولايات المتحدة لا تشكل تهديدا وشيكا. على الرغم من أن الولايات المتحدة وحلفاءها يتمتعون بتقدم تكنولوجي مذهل - هذه حقيقة أثارت قلق القادة الصينيين منذ فترة طويلة - أخذت الصين بعين الاعتبار أن الولايات المتحدة سوف تستمر في إعطاء أولوية عالية لتجنب الصراع.

في جميع الحالات، كان زعماء الصين يتفهمون الطبيعة المزدوجة لإستراتيجية أميركا الغامضة، حيث تعمل الولايات المتحدة مع الصين اقتصاديا ودبلوماسيا، مع الحفاظ على الوضع الأمني القوي أمام الصين لردع التوسعية. ووضعت الصين إستراتيجية خاصة بها تهدف إلى تحقيق الاستفادة القصوى من هذه البيئة السلمية نسبيا لتحقيق هدفها الرئيسي: التنمية الاقتصادية السريعة.

الآن،  بعد تغير تلك البيئة على أرض الواقع، أصبحت أسس النظام العالمي لما بعد الحرب الباردة في صراع لفترة طويلة قبل وصول ترامب إلى السلطة. من بين أمور أخرى، فإن الأزمة المالية العالمية لعام 2008، وتعثرات أمريكا الإستراتيجية في الشرق الأوسط منذ الهجمات الإرهابية في 11 سبتمبر 2001، أضعفت إلى حد كبير قدرة الغرب للحفاظ على النظام الدولي القائم على القواعد وتوفير السلع العامة العالمية.

لا شيء من هذا يعتبر نبئا هاما بالنسبة للصين، التي سعت وراء التعديلات الإضافية لإستراتيجيتها الكبرى، من أجل اغتنام الفرص التي يتيحها التراجع النسبي للغرب. على سبيل المثال، في حين كانت الولايات المتحدة  منهمكة في النزاعات التي طال أمدها في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، اختبرت الصين عزم البلاد من خلال استعراض عضلاتها، بشكل أكثر وضوحا في بحر الصين الجنوبي.

لكن عموما، كانت التغييرات هامشية، وبقيت أساسيات الإستراتيجية نفسها. هذا لم يعد خيارا. مع ترامب في البيت الأبيض، يجب على الصين مراجعة إستراتيجيتها الكبرى تماما وفقا لمجموعة جديدة من الافتراضات.

على الصعيد الأيديولوجي، يمكن للصين أن تشعر بالارتياح. يبدو أن عصر ترامب - وتصويت بريكست في المملكة المتحدة وصعود الشعبوية اليمينية في البلدان الأوروبية الأخرى -  يبشر بانخفاض حاد للجذب الأيديولوجي للديمقراطية الليبرالية.

وعلى الصعيد الاقتصادي، من المرجح أن تكون بيئة العمل والتعاون الجديدة صعبة للغاية. وأصبح التراجع عن العولمة حقيقة. وهذا هو ما يثير قلق الصين، أكبر مصدر للنفط في العالم من حيث الحجم والمستفيد الأكبر من العولمة.

ونظرا لاعتماد الصين على الصادرات، من المحتمل أن يتراجع نموها حتى في أفضل سيناريو. ولكن ما يقلق الصين حقا هي أسوأ السيناريوهات. الترابط الاقتصادي بين الصين والولايات المتحدة يخفف من التنافس على الخارطة السياسية والأيديولوجية بين البلدين. وإذا نفذ  ترامب تهديده لإبطال الاتفاقيات التجارية وفرض تعريفات عقابية من جانب واحد، فإن النظام التجاري العالمي القائم سينهار، وستكون الصين واحدة من أكبر الضحايا.

ولكن الخطر الأكثر حدة قد يكمن في مجال الأمن القومي.  التصريحات والإجراءات التي تلت الانتخابات، جنبا إلى جنب مع سلوك ترامب المتسم بالتسرع والمعادي والذي يعتقد أن العالم بمثابة غابة كما قال الفيلسوف الإنجليزي طوماس هوبز، كل هذا دفع القيادة الصينية للاعتقاد أن ترامب يستعد للحرب.

لقد هدد ترامب بتحدي سياسة "صين واحدة"، والتي شكلت الأساس للعلاقات بين الولايات المتحدة والصين منذ عام 1972. وتعهد أيضا ببناء قدرات البحرية الأمريكية بهدف معارضة الصين. أمامغازلة ترامب للرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين فقد تُفاقم مخاوف الزعماء الصينيين بأن الولايات المتحدة تستعد لتحدي الصين.

وتوفر هذه الافتراضات الجديدة بعض المؤشرات حول الطريق التي ستسلكها الصين، وحول تطوير إستراتيجية كبرى جديدة. ومع ذلك لا يزال الغموض يخيم على العلاقات بين البلدين.على سبيل المثال، إذا قرر ترامب مهاجمة  إيران، وبعد ذلك دخل إلى عمق مستنقع الشرق الأوسط  فإن الصين قد تحصل على فرصة لتنفس الصعداء. ولكن إذا اختار ترامب مواجهة الصين في بحر الصين الجنوبي أو تخلى عن سياسة صين واحدة، فإن العلاقات بين الولايات المتحدة والصين ستتدهور، مما سيجعل الصراع العسكري المباشر والمخيف محتملا.

باستثناء ذلك، من المرجح أن يؤدى صعود ترامب للرئاسة إلى حرب باردة جديدة  قد تخلق صراعا بين الولايات المتحدة والصين. ربما سيبدو هذا غير وارد بالنسبة للكثيرين، لكن كان فوز ترامب غير متوقعا أيضا - والآن أصبح واقعا.