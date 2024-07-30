How to Reduce Chinese Overcapacity
We cannot change the past, but we can apply its lessons to achieve a better future. In China’s case, this means implementing a more expansionary fiscal and monetary policy in order to help reduce overcapacity at the macroeconomic level while creating more space for eliminating overcapacity at the sectoral level.
BEIJING – In recent months, Chinese overcapacity has been a major topic of discussion – and a source of controversy – among economists and policymakers around the world. While these concerns are not entirely off base, they are excessive and resolvable.