用中国的眼光看特朗普

欧文—当唐纳德·特朗普在11月赢得美国总统竞选时，他拥有大量中国“粉丝”。但此后特朗普受欢迎程度暴跌，因为他在台湾和南海等争议问题上的言论——通常通过Twitter发表——让中国人很不高兴。这不是第一次中国对美国领导人的态度急转直下。
中国对特朗普的看法的急剧改变让人想起了一个世纪前美国总统伍德罗·威尔逊连任后的情景。当时，包括毛泽东在内的许多中国知识分子敬仰身为政治学家、普林斯顿大学前校长的威尔逊。到了1919年，威尔逊支持凡尔赛和约，和约将德国在山东省的殖民地移交给日本而不是归还中国。威尔逊因此立刻失去了他的中国拥趸。
转变是相似的——但原因大不相同。一个世纪前，中国因为自身的孱弱而支持、后来又憎恨威尔逊。如今，影响中国对美国总统态度的是中国的强大。
1916年，即威尔逊当选连任的那一年，中国形势危殆。1912年建立的中华民国表面上是一个整体，实则各自为政。军事强人控制着不同地区，而外国列强通过贿赂和威逼攫取了大量中国领土。对中国知识分子而言，威尔逊的书生气质与残暴军阀形成了鲜明对比。
但威尔逊对中国的吸引力不仅仅在于他的形象。1918年，威尔逊的受欢迎程度大增——不仅是在中国——因为他在国会的演讲中呼吁民族“自决”。从埃及到朝鲜，饱受帝国主义蹂躏的国家的知识分子们无视他在任内对内支持种族隔离，对外入侵海地，真心相信他的宣言，开始将他视为受压迫人民的救世主和领袖。
特别是中国的爱国者们希望在威尔逊的领导下，美国可以加深介入亚洲，帮助中国抵抗帝国主义日本的侵略。对他们来说，威尔逊支持凡尔赛和约简直是巨大的背叛。
2016年的中国较之1916年的中国，变化可谓天翻地覆。在全球经济层次中，它甚至已经超过了很多发达国家。它统一在一个强大而专注的领导层治下。它幅员辽阔，几乎拥有清朝全盛期的全部领土。极少数例外之一是台湾，但“一个中国”的外交立场让人们保持着幻想，期待有朝一日，民主的台湾和极权的大陆能够以某种方式实现统一。
简言之，中国不再需要美国的保护。相反，它希望看到美国总统忙于内政，无暇遏制中国崛起，就像奥巴马那样。如此，中国可以从自己的利益出发洗牌亚洲力量关系，而不必担心美国的干预。
大选前，特朗普就已经以“中国黑”著称，他的指责通常集中在贸易等经济问题上。但他显然对外交政策缺乏兴趣，这对中国领导人来说很有吸引力。他看起来要比他的竞选对手、美国前国务卿希拉里·克林顿更有可能放任中国自流。他声称他不会像他的前任们那样支持美国的亚洲传统盟友（如韩国和日本），这对中国民族主义者来说简直是天籁之音，正如他质疑美国对北欧的投入对俄罗斯总统普京来说也是天籁之音。
和威尔逊一样，特朗普也仅仅凭借罕见于政客的个人魅力赢得了一些粉丝。当然，特朗普不是书呆子。但许多人喜欢他对自己的感觉“直言”（或发tweet）不讳，与道貌岸然的政客（包括关注他的每一个字的中国国家主席习近平）的策略截然不同。
类似的对“真性情”的仰慕也让另一位美国官员、2011年担任美国驻华大使的骆家辉的受欢迎程度大涨——不过是以不同的方式。骆家辉旅行时自己背包，自己在星巴克买咖啡——中国高级官员让下级去做的琐事他都事必躬亲——这让许多人在网上称赞他是真正的人民公仆。他的粉丝说，美国与中国真是天差地别，中国的贪官和嚣张跋扈的官二代的奢靡生活让他们想起了封建王朝的帝王之家。
随着特朗普在曼哈顿金碧辉煌的顶层豪华公寓和奢华的马阿拉歌俱乐部（Mar-a-Lago）派对照片的曝光，难以想象如今这一中美反差还能起到如此作用。而尽管特朗普的沟通风格依然辛辣——特别是与习近平相比——但当一个人因为在敏感问题上的鲁莽评论而成为众矢之的时，他的沟通风格魅力不再。正如孱弱的中国不能指望威尔逊的保护，强大的中国也不能指望特朗普走开——至少在不给他点颜色的情况下是如此。
Cal Bengoshi
While it is reasonable to conclude that those in China who did not like Clinton were happy to see her lose, a claim that a political candidate who regularly vilified China during the presidential campaign "had a lot of Chinese fans" strains credulity.
For that matter, I think it strains credulity for an American professor who lives in California to claim that he knows "Trump Through Chinese Eyes." One would think that someone who works for the Chinese government, or at least someone who lives in China and actually is Chinese, would be a better source of information regarding how the Chinese view Donald Trump. Read more
Yoshimichi Moriyama
Prof. Wasserstrom,
You said in China In The 21st Century, "a 2 + 2 = 5 style" of the Chinese logic. I am not good at arithmetic but I am afraid it may be more comprehensive and accurate to say, "2 + 2 ≠ 4," in the sense that 2 + 2 can be any numbers except 4.
A Japanese sinologist, Kojiro Yoshikawa (KY) said, perhaps a little before October, 1949, "Chinese communists are leaving the countryside and entering urban areas. Every Chinese dynasty had its social and political bases in cities. What will they do?"
George F. Kennan talked with a group of people of Kyoto University in 1964. KY was there. Kennan said that Chinese leaders were refined in manners and speech but that we should not be decieved by that. A Kyoto University professor said to him, perhaps what he had heard from his father who was a renowned sinologist, "Chinese depise flowers such as daisies; you look down and see them. They admire flowers (blossoms) that come out on a tall tree; you look up and see them."
According to Edwin O. Reischauer/The Japanese, "For one thing, the Chinese have never reciprocated the warm feelins of the Japanese, viewing them with distrust and more than a little contempt. The Japanese nostalgia for China has been a classic case of unrequited love. Moreover, Japan and China were culturally very different countries already in the early nineteenth century, and since then they have followed quite different courses of development, drifting ever farther apart." (Japan admired and respected the modern Wester values, developing democracy and social norms based on human rights, etc. even in pre-war days. The key-tone of its diplomacy had been taking into consideration and making important compromises with the interests of the two Anglo-Saxon countries. President Wilson, so much encased in his own blind, ego-centric self-righteousness as to be forgetful of America's own imperialism in the Pacifc area, saw Japan in a dark, negative light. For instance, as you did not refer to the Washington Conference, Japan threw up most of the little it had got soon after the World War I.)
According to Terumasa Nakanishi, a professor emeritis of Kyoto University, two event most shocked the diplomatic circle of China in the twentieth century. One was that the Japanese delegation sat on the same side of the table as the American and European delegations at the Peace Conference of Beijing after the Boxers' Rebellion. The other was that Japan had a permanent seat in the Council of the League of Nations while China did not. It was all sacrilegious.
I understand the people of the West have not a small difficulty in telling Japan/a Japanese apart from China/a Chinese. I could tell two easy ways but I do not like this comment any further now.
The pan-Asian sentiments of the Japanese themselves were felt largely for Chinese and applied little to other Asians...They (Chinese) may themselves have had pan-Asian sentimente Read more
Yoshimichi Moriyama
The professor who said to Kennan, "The Chinese depise flowers like daisies...," was Takeo Kuwabara, 桑原武夫、and his father was Jitsuzo Kuwabara, 桑原隲蔵. Read more
