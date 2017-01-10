用中国的眼光看特朗普

Yoshimichi Moriyama JAN 11, 2017

Prof. Wasserstrom,

You said in China In The 21st Century, "a 2 + 2 = 5 style" of the Chinese logic. I am not good at arithmetic but I am afraid it may be more comprehensive and accurate to say, "2 + 2 ≠ 4," in the sense that 2 + 2 can be any numbers except 4.

A Japanese sinologist, Kojiro Yoshikawa (KY) said, perhaps a little before October, 1949, "Chinese communists are leaving the countryside and entering urban areas. Every Chinese dynasty had its social and political bases in cities. What will they do?"

George F. Kennan talked with a group of people of Kyoto University in 1964. KY was there. Kennan said that Chinese leaders were refined in manners and speech but that we should not be decieved by that. A Kyoto University professor said to him, perhaps what he had heard from his father who was a renowned sinologist, "Chinese depise flowers such as daisies; you look down and see them. They admire flowers (blossoms) that come out on a tall tree; you look up and see them."

According to Edwin O. Reischauer/The Japanese, "For one thing, the Chinese have never reciprocated the warm feelins of the Japanese, viewing them with distrust and more than a little contempt. The Japanese nostalgia for China has been a classic case of unrequited love. Moreover, Japan and China were culturally very different countries already in the early nineteenth century, and since then they have followed quite different courses of development, drifting ever farther apart." (Japan admired and respected the modern Wester values, developing democracy and social norms based on human rights, etc. even in pre-war days. The key-tone of its diplomacy had been taking into consideration and making important compromises with the interests of the two Anglo-Saxon countries. President Wilson, so much encased in his own blind, ego-centric self-righteousness as to be forgetful of America's own imperialism in the Pacifc area, saw Japan in a dark, negative light. For instance, as you did not refer to the Washington Conference, Japan threw up most of the little it had got soon after the World War I.)

According to Terumasa Nakanishi, a professor emeritis of Kyoto University, two event most shocked the diplomatic circle of China in the twentieth century. One was that the Japanese delegation sat on the same side of the table as the American and European delegations at the Peace Conference of Beijing after the Boxers' Rebellion. The other was that Japan had a permanent seat in the Council of the League of Nations while China did not. It was all sacrilegious.



I understand the people of the West have not a small difficulty in telling Japan/a Japanese apart from China/a Chinese. I could tell two easy ways but I do not like this comment any further now.



The pan-Asian sentiments of the Japanese themselves were felt largely for Chinese and applied little to other Asians...They (Chinese) may themselves have had pan-Asian sentimente Read more