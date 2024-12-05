The Second Glass Ceiling for Women

Women across sectors and countries are increasingly leaving the workforce prematurely – and not by choice. This so-called “second glass ceiling” is particularly pronounced in China, but the government could partly address it by ending gender differences in the mandatory retirement age.
BEIJING – In recent decades, the invisible barrier that prevents women from ascending to senior positions in politics, business firms, and other organizations has been cracked, if not shattered, in a growing number of countries. But another barrier – a “second glass ceiling” – to women’s advancement remains. As a result, women across sectors and countries are increasingly leaving the workforce prematurely – and not by choice.
BEIJING – In recent decades, the invisible barrier that prevents women from ascending to senior positions in politics, business firms, and other organizations has been cracked, if not shattered, in a growing number of countries. But another barrier – a “second glass ceiling” – to women’s advancement remains. As a result, women across sectors and countries are increasingly leaving the workforce prematurely – and not by choice.