خريطة الصين للشرق الأوسط

Marendo Müller JUL 28, 2017

At the level of biology, all populations are chabuduo the same from heart to liver to lungs, while at a psychological level based in biology or possibly based in something spiritual all populations are chabuduo the same from love to hate, generosity to egoism. Therefore, in the long run, a middle way specialist like China might come in handy to calm down the idealistic-excentric mess that the christianity based western countries as well as the islam based middle eastern countries have become. Hui muslims, buddhists, taoists, confucianists etc have lived together for centuries practically and boringly without religious wars, thanks or because of a centralized middle way environment as described in "The Confucian-Legalist State" by Dingxin Zhao. Read more