جمهورية أفريقيا الشعبية الإمبراطورية؟

jean nutson JUL 14, 2017

The issue of countries and individuals blaming their woes on colonialism is very absurd to say the least, the numerous benefits that colonies derived from their colonial masters such as introduction of formal education, infrastructure, modern healthcare, sustainable economic activities i.e export and import , and general improvement in living conditions through provision of basic amenities such as electricity and portable water etc. is easily forgotten to my surprise. it's time former colonists especially Africans begin to accept full responsibility for their predicaments, to put it bluntly deep seated corruption, apathy, hypocrisy , complacency, gross disrespect for human right and values, willful ignorance to name a few are the cause of Africa's woes and sorry to say that because these are deep seated characteristic traits which they will easily deny and overlook , it's obvious the continent will continue to be held bound in the shackles and claws of extreme poverty, social unrests, civil wars , tragedies ,lethal diseases, etc. until at least a new generation springs up with a completely different mindset, attitudes and traits. Read more