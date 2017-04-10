The Dalai Lama Factor in Sino-Indian Relations

NEW DELHI – Relations between India and China haven’t been particularly warm in recent months. But they have lately taken on an icy chill, with Chinese leaders furious over the Dalai Lama’s visit to the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as its own. On April 8, over loud protests from China’s government, the Dalai Lama addressed devotees from far and wide at the historic monastery in the border town of Tawang, where the sixth Dalai Lama was born more than three centuries ago.
India and China view both the Dalai Lama and Arunachal Pradesh very differently. From India’s perspective, the Dalai Lama is the spiritual leader of the Tibetan Buddhist community, and so has the right to minister to his followers at the great Tibetan Buddhist monastery in Tawang. And, because Arunachal Pradesh is a state of the Indian union, what happens there is India’s decision alone.
In China’s view, however, Arunachal Pradesh is not really India’s. Yes, it officially belongs to India, but only because of the McMahon line, a boundary drawn by British imperialists in 1911, which China no longer accepts (though China did settle its boundary with Myanmar along the same line). The Chinese government refers to Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet.
In any case, says China, the Dalai Lama is not a spiritual leader, but a political one. And, given his support for Tibetan self-rule (Chinese officials angrily call him a “splittist”), his visit to a sensitive border area is being viewed as a deliberate provocation.
According to China’s spokesman, allowing the Dalai Lama to visit Arunachal Pradesh could harm bilateral relations, with India “facing the consequences.” China has also summoned Indian Ambassador Vijay Gokhale to register a formal protest.
India, for its part, has taken a conciliatory approach. The Ministry of External Affairs first attempted to assuage China, stating that “no additional color should be ascribed to the Dalai Lama’s religious and spiritual activities.” And, in the face of China’s increasingly intemperate fulminations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government reiterated its respect for the “One China” policy, urging China’s government not to generate “artificial controversies.”
But China has not been mollified. Instead, when the Dalai Lama arrived in Arunachal Pradesh, Chinese official media declared that China might be “forced to take tough measures.” The Global Times, an English-language tabloid published by the Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece the People’s Daily, took a particularly belligerent tone. Citing China’s GDP, which is “several times higher than that of India,” and its military capabilities, which “can reach the Indian Ocean” – not to mention its proximity to troubled Kashmir – it asked, “if China engages in a geopolitical game with India,” who will win?
The same Global Times editorial stressed that this visit by the Dalai Lama to Arunachal Pradesh was different from his previous six – the last of which was in 2009 – because he was “received and accompanied” by India’s junior home minister, Kiren Rijiju. India sees nothing unusual in Rijiju, an Arunachali politician, being present for a major spiritual occasion. In democracies, such public events involving popular religious figures are common, and politicians often enjoy the attention they attract by attending them.
But China prefers to use Rijiju’s attendance as evidence that the event is, in fact, political, suggesting that India is using the visit as “a diplomatic tool to put pressure on China.” The fundamental point, the Global Times stressed, is that the Dalai Lama “is a highly politicized symbol in China’s diplomacy,” so much so that a country’s attitude toward him affects almost “the entire relationship” with China.
Yet surely China must recognize that it has not, in recent years, given India’s government much reason to accommodate its sensitivities. In fact, it has responded to Modi’s efforts at outreach with a series of insults.
For example, in 2014, Modi not only welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to his hometown, Ahmedabad, on his own birthday; on that same trip, he also lifted the previous government’s restrictions on Chinese investments in sensitive sectors of the Indian economy, such as ports and telecoms. Chinese soldiers promptly crossed the disputed frontier with India in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, going so far as to pitch tents on land that India considers its sovereign territory.
That mini-crisis was followed by a series of policy setbacks that reflected China’s scant regard for India’s sensitivities on various issues. China opposed India’s bid (strongly supported by the United States) for membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group. It blocked India’s request to name Masood Azhar, the head of Jaish-e-Mohammed (a Pakistani terrorist group), to a United Nations Security Council blacklist, despite support for the move from the council’s 14 other members.
China has also built a “China-Pakistan economic corridor” through Pakistan-controlled parts of Kashmir. China itself recognizes that the territory is disputed, yet its government completely ignored India’s objections to the violation of its sovereignty.
Against this background, China’s expectation that India will respect its sensitivities is a bit rich. Yet China’s arrogant approach is not new. In fact, its reaction to the Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh is of a piece with its behavior in the South China Sea, where China insists that sovereignty should be determined according to its “nine-dash line.”
China expects other countries to fall into line when it makes such a demand, as the Philippines has done under President Rodrigo Duterte. And China has proved willing to turn up the heat on those that don’t, such as Japan and Vietnam.
But India is somewhat bigger than China’s other regional neighbors, and is made of sterner stuff. Rather than escalate the conflict over the Dalai Lama’s visit further, China’s leaders should allow passions to subside and relegate the episode to yesterday’s news. If they don’t, and instead move to follow through on their threats, they may well discover that India, too, has cards to play.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (8)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
According to Shashi Tharoor, the Sino-Indian border dispute has flared up again - this time triggered by Dalai Lama's recent visit in India's eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which shares borders with Bhutan in the west, Myanmar in the east and China in the north. In 1962 China and India fought a brief war over several Himalayan border areas. Beijing had in the past been accused of incursion in Arunachal Pradesh.
The spiritual leader wanted to meet the Indian soldier who guarded him after he fled Tibet, following a failed uprising against Chinese rule. He left Lhasa on March 17, 1959 with an entourage of 20 men, including six Cabinet ministers, and crossed the border into India at the end of an epic 15-day journey on foot over the Himalayan mountains. After his arrival, he stayed briefly at the historic monastery in the border town of Tawang, before settling in Dharamsala in the north of India, which is now home to the Tibetan government-in-exile. Last week, he returned to the monastery to deliver teachings, saying the visit reminded him of the freedom he experienced for the first time - which he saw as the beginning of a new chapter in his life,
Dalai Lama's visit has angered Beijing, which maintains that Arunachal Pradesh - as South Tibet - is part of its territory. China does not accept the McMahon Line drawn up in 1914 by British India's Foreign Secretary, Sir Henry McMahon to resolve the boundary of the two countries. Yet China did "settle its boundary with Myanmar along the same line." Both countries have claims on various parts of each other's territories, including an Indian-administered area known as Zangnan or South Tibet in China which is considered as part of Arunachal Pradesh in India.
Although both neighbours had vowed to seek a "fair solution" to the border disputes during Narendra Modi's visit to China in 2015, it remains lip service. The effort requires deeper cooperation after decades of mistrust and rivalry. While the economy is one area the two Asian giants can agree upon, they are also vying for regional influence. India will soon surpass China as the most populous country on earth and its growth will overtake China's by 2035. President Xi Jinping's new Silk Road project to boost growth is a thorn in India's side, as China is heavily engaged in strategic areas that are seen by India as its backyard.
The “China-Pakistan economic corridor" worries India because it connects China's western province of Xinjiang - known for its Muslim Uighur population - to the port of Gwadar in Pakistan's restive province of Balochistan, passing through Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan-administered Kashmir - a territory claimed by India. Prime Minister Modi told Beijing that the project was "unacceptable."
Not to forget is that India and Pakistan have been arch enemies since the 1947 partition of the Indian continent. While China and India had gone to war, China has a long, solid relationship with Islamabad. Beijing and Delhi antagonise each other. In December 2016 China "blocked India’s request to name Masood Azhar, the head of Jaish-e-Mohammed (a Pakistani terrorist group), to a United Nations Security Council blacklist, despite support for the move from the council’s 14 other members." There had been a number of incidents that soured their relationship.
Ahead of Dalai Lama's visit, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman urged India to "avoid taking any actions that would further complicate the border issue, and to not provide a platform for the 14th Dalai clique's separatist activities". But - according to the author - India wasn't impressed and will continue to stand its ground and "has cards to play." He urges China’s leaders not to expect "other countries to fall into line when it makes such a demand," warning against Beijing turning up "the heat on those that don't, such as Japan and Vietnam."
Read more
Comment Commented S.Mahmud Ali
Dr Tharoor articulates the Indian national perspective on a key issue dividing the trans-Himalayan neighbours. Naturally, the Chinese view is somewhat different on most of the points he raises. The area most obviously neglected is the role India and its Cold War patron from July 1947 to July 1971, the USA, urged the Dalai lama to play in the covert Indo-US campaign against Chinese control over Tibet following the PLA's entry across the Dri Chu into Kham in mid-1950. Although the Dalai Lama initially acquiesced in Beijing's military annexation and indeed sent a 15-member delegation to negotiate terms with Beijing in early 1951, subsequently ratifying the '17-Point Agreement' on Tibetan legislative advice, later on, on the advice of his Lord Chamberlain, Phala Wonden, and elder brothers Thubten Norbu (Taktser Rinpoche) and Gyalo Thondhup, worked with Indian and US officials to build up a highlander-manned Amdowa and Khampa rebellion against China. Spearheaded by the Indian IB and the CIA, operating from Darjiling and Sikkimese townships, Indo-US intelligence officers not only recruited fighters from Amdo and Kham, but also Tibetan residents of NEFA,especially Towang. These men were taken overland to Dum Dum to be secretly flown via Chiang Mai, Taipei, and Guam to Saipan for training. Others were taken across the border to Dhaka, now in Bangladesh, and flown along the same route. Trained and armed, these guerrillas were flown back and dropped into battle with the PLA in Tibet. A few commanders were taken to Camp Hale in Colorado for advanced training. These fighters, with access to official Tibetan arsenals and granaries, and provisions air-dropped by US aircraft, proved so adept that in 1957, Mao was forced to postpone Tibet's 'anti-feudal liberation' until 1962-63. Encouraged, the guerrillas nearly took Lhasa in the spring of 1959. Their failure forced the Dalai Lama to flee under CIA-trained-and-armed escorts to be received by IB officials as soon as he crossed the McMahon Line into NEFA. The Dalai Lama's political leadership of the NVDA rebellion is what makes Beijing consider him a 'splittist', not his leadership of the Gelugpa school of Vajrayana Tantrik Lamaist Buddhism.
Surely Dr Tharoor is fully aware of this contextual background, no? Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Mahmoud Ali: Wow! The Chinese need you, for you would make a fine surrogate for them! I'm Read more
Comment Commented Dark Chocolate
At the fundamental level this episode is a continuation of the unfinished colonial business left behind by the Raj in which the newly created country India willingly pick it up and inject itself to continue the policy of the Raj. China has a close call in the 19th and 20th century in which the colonial powers seek to dismember and carve up China. Russia from the north, Japan from the northeast, Britain, France and Germany from the coast and Britain again from the Southwest. By the end of the 19th century the territory of the expansionist Raj began to bump into area traditional Tibetan and as in classic British colonial playbook, Britain nurtured, funded and incited separatist group to do its bidding in an attempt to carve Tibet out from China. In this the Raj found a perfect partner, Tenzin Gyatso, a.k.a the Dalai Lama.
http://orientalreview.org/2...
The Dalai Lama is a sellout to his own people, if he ever considered the Gelupa Tibetans his own people. WikiLeaks has revealed that for years the Dalai Lama has been sending orphans under his care to go to war for India against Pakistan. No wonder Indians like him.
http://transmissionsmedia.c...
https://followersofdorjeshu...
When Britain quit the subcontinent and gifted the country it created to its former subjects, the ruler of the new country India has a choice to make. Make a clean break from the Raj and make peace with its many neighbors and focus its energy and resource to help its fellow country man or be a poor man’s copy of its former master and engage in more land grabbing and bullying. Sadly India chooses the later. One of the first thing India did after its creation is to resign a series of unequal treaties the Raj had with its neighbors, making it loud and clear that India sees itself as the new colonial power in the block. In 1951, four years after India’s creation, India invaded and occupied South Tibet, including Tawang. Tawang is the birthplace of the Sixth Dalai Lama and home to a four hundred years old Tibetan monastery. As this article shows, South Tibet is still occupied by India to this day.
Readers here may be shocked to know but South Tibet is hardly the only land grab India stole from its neighbors. True to be the successor of the Raj, there are a lot more. Here is a selected list:
1947 Annexation of Kashmir
http://www.counterpunch.org...
http://thediplomat.com/2015...
1949 Annexation of Manipur
http://www.tehelka.com/mani...
1949 Annexation of Tripura
http://www.crescent-online....
1951 Annexation of South Tibet:
http://kanglaonline.com/201...
http://www.mainstreamweekly...
http://chasfreeman.net/indi...
1954 Annexation of Nagaland
http://morungexpress.com/de...
http://nagalandmusings.blog...
1954 Attempt annexation of Sikkim and Bhutan (Failed)
http://redbarricade.blogspo...
1961 Annexation of Goa:
http://goa-invasion-1961.bl...
1962 Annexation of Kalapani, Nepal:
http://www.eurasiareview.co...
http://ireport.cnn.com/docs...
http://www.sharnoffsglobalv...
1962 Aggression against China:
http://gregoryclark.net/red...
http://asiapacific.anu.edu....
1971 Annexation of Turtuk, Pakistan:
http://www.openthemagazine....
1972 Annexation of Tin Bigha, Bangladesh
http://www.dhakatribune.com...
1975 Annexation of Sikkim (the whole country):
http://nepalitimes.com/issu...
http://www.passblue.com/201...
http://www.amazon.com/Smash...
http://asiahouse.org/sikkim...
http://indiatoday.intoday.i...
1983 (Aborted) Attempted invasion of Mauritius
http://thediplomat.com/2013...
1990 (Failed) Attempted annexation of Bhutan:
http://www.nytimes.com/1990...
2006 Annexation of Duars, Bhutan:
http://wangchasangey.blogsp...
2013 Annexation of Moreh, Myanmar
http://www.huffingtonpost.c...
Today India has unsettled disputed boundaries with every single of its neighbors save Bangladesh and is the only country in the world occupying two United Nation disputed territories, Kashmir and South Tibet. India is hated and resented by every of its neighbors for its heavy meddling and hegemonic bend. Read more
Comment Commented ROHIT CHANDAVARKER
The Chinese outlook towards other nations has been consistent,- aggressive,overbearing,intimidating &crass. This is being replicated towards India too. Diplomatic niceties, fair play, probity are irrelevant. Beijing's deep rooted anxieties & insecurities towards India shows up at every step.
Coming to the Dalai Lama's Arunachal Pradesh visit, China has consistently maintained its position of treating Arunachal Pradesh as its territory referring to it as South Tibet. China's former pointman on the border dispute, Dai Bingguo expressed his position of a trade off with India wherein India accepts China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh in return for concessions on the western front of the borders. This statement would not have been made without concurrence from the leadership in Beijing. This proves that China holds on to its desire to annex Arunachal Pradesh. Ironically China has settled every border dispute with its neighbours barring India.
The wariness & trust deficit that Beijing displays is in stark contrast to its supposedly peaceful coexistence mantra that it mouths publicly.
By wooing Pakistan, China uses its poodle to keep India unsettled on its western borders. Taken together with its covert support to North East insurgents and its relentless pursuit of befriending India's neighbours, China aims to stymie India's path towards progress & prosperity.
There has been a marked shift in India's outlook & policies with the advent of Modi Govt. which has ruffled many a feather in Beijing. Read more
Comment Commented shanmugham anand
jagjit's & vivek's comments are out of tune.
In fact the author, though congress foreign minister, has captured the prevailing mood in India brilliantly.
India will match china's actions vis-a-vis NSG, Azhar, CPEC with Tibet, Taiwan, Xinjiang. watch out! Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE FUTURE IS ORANGE
In his previous fulminations here at PS, India's Shadow Foreign Secretary attempted to outdo Robert Mugabe in berating The British Empire.
In this one - reminiscent of Pakistan's positioning as a poisoned ICBM perennially targeting India - India targeting China is as ludicrous.
China's GDP is indeed several times India - and The Party that has ruled India for Seven Decades is responsible.
Instead of positioning India as a poisoned ICBM - at least Pakistan has benefactors who blindly bolster that bravado - China is a template.
Instead of positioning India as a poisoned ICBM - the author should disclose who is underwriting another Himalayan humiliation.
Instead of positioning India as a poisoned ICBM - India's Foreign Policy initiatives should ensure India's GDP overcomes China's.
If these fulminations of frustration - after The Party's humiliation at the hustings - amount to Serious Policy initiatives, The Party should end.
Or change colours - The Future is Bright, The Future is Orange, eee Saffron. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Tharoor is an Indian politician whom some would like to see head his party. This is decidedly lukewarm stuff. The truth is that India, under the BJP, has sent a signal that it will repudiate Nehru's recognition of Chinese unbridled sovereignty in Tibet. China has already done as much as it can do on this front. It has a knack for making bad long term investments of supposedly strategic value which, on this iteration, it expects to be paid back for. Has it discovered a better way to do top-down fdi? Don't be silly. Why is this man writing in such emollient terms? Does he not understand that influential Indians read this? Read more
Featured
Trump the War President?
Ian Buruma marvels at the US media's obsequious about-face following the missile attacks on a Syrian air base.
A Fiscal Reality Test for US Republicans
Nouriel Roubini expects the GOP's tax-reform plan, with its yawning deficits and fanciful math, to end in failure.
The Trump-Xi Strategic Face-Off
Le Hong Hiep predicts that the US president will extract few if any concessions from his Chinese counterpart.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: Nouriel Roubini on Germany and Switzerland
Nouriel Roubini discusses the prospects for key European economies with Melanie Loos of Bilanz and Handelszeitung’s Mathias Ohanian.