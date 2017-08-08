Navin Sylvester AUG 8, 2017

China's propaganda is quite funny. It got used to brain washing people with shoved down content in their backyard. It needs to understand the world is not in it's iron clad fist to gulp it down.



To deserve respect it has to earn it. That cannot be achieved by acting like a high school bully. How can they expect big brother treatment when they act so irresponsibly. Time for bordering countries to enact partnership and stand united against this annoying bully. Read more