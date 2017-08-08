新德里—中国实力积累越来越大，它也越来越喜欢用诈唬、恫吓和胁迫来实现自己的外交政策目标。但是，随着中印喜马拉雅山区军事对峙的发展，这一方针的局限性也变得越来越明显。
当前的僵持始于6月中旬，当时，印度的紧密盟友不丹发现解放军正在扩建一条通过洞朗的公路。洞朗是喜马拉雅山区的一片高原，属于不丹领土，但中国对其有领土主张。印度为微型国家不丹提供安全保障，立刻派遣军队和设备阻止中方建设，认为这条公路——它可以俯视西藏、不丹和印度锡金邦的交界点——威胁到其自身安全。
此后，中国领导人几乎每天都要警告印度退回去，否则将面临军事报复。中国国防部威胁要给印度一个“惨痛的教训”，信誓旦旦地表示任何冲突都将会导致比1962年中印战争“更大的损失”。当时，中国在一次喜马拉雅山区边境纠纷中入侵了印度，在几周时间里造成了严重破坏。类似地，中国外交部也极尽嘲讽之能事，试图通过恐吓迫使印度就范。
尽管如此，在印度政府在莫迪总理的领导下，一直保持冷静，拒绝回应中国的任何威胁，更不用说撤军了。随着中国备战行为的深入，其真面目也变得越来越清晰。现在，很显然中国正在尝试用心理战推进其战略目标——即孙子所谓的“不战而屈人之兵”。
中国对印度发起的心理战主要是通过散布错误信息和操纵媒体，其目标是将印度——一个公共外交能力孱弱的喧闹的民主国家——描述为侵略者，而中国则是被侵略的一方。中国国家媒体几周来一直在猛烈地抨击印度。中国还动用了“法律武器”，有选择性地援引殖民地时代的协定，而忽视其自身违反时间上更近的双边协定的行为——不丹和印度都指出过。
在僵持一开始的几天中，中国的心理闪击战让它赢得了话语权。但是，随着中国的主张和策略受到日益严格的审视，其方针的回报也越来越差。事实上，从国内角度讲，中国将自己描述为受害者——宣称印军非法进入中国领土并滞留——有很大的弊端，这会导致抨击没能驱逐入侵者的民族主义声浪。
因此，习近平作为统帅的形象，以及中国成为地区主导力量的假定，都将承受压力，而重要的中共十九大即将在几个月后召开。很难看出习近平如何扭转局面。
尽管中国总体军力占优，但在喜马拉雅山区作战其很难决定性地击败印度，因为印度已经加强了边境防线。即使是三国交界地区的局部对峙，中国也没有能力主导，因为印军控居高临下，军队密度也更大。如果这些军事冲突让中国碰了个鼻青脸肿，就像1967年在同一地区所发生的那样，那么习近平在即将召开的十九大上将遇到很大的麻烦。
但即便没有实际冲突，中国也必然是输家。其对抗方针可能促使亚洲最重要的地缘政治“摇摆国”印度坚定导向中国的主要全球对手——美国的阵营。对抗方针也有损于其自身在作为世界增长最快的主要经济体、又位居中国能源进口生命线的必经之路的印度的商业利益。
目前，印度外交部长苏什马·斯瓦拉伊（Sushma Swaraj）默默地 警告，如果中国——目前其对印度贸易有每年600亿美元的盈余——继续干扰边境和平，将对其采取经济制裁。更广泛地说，在中国已经宣布印度的无条件撤军是结束僵持的“先决条件”的同时，在过去的十年中面临着中国的反复入侵的印度坚持边境和平是发展双边关系的“先决条件”。
在这样的背景下，习近平的最明智的举动是确保印度帮助其找到能够挽回颜面的妥协办法，结束这场危机。僵持持续得越久，习近平费尽心机打造的强力领导人的形象就越有可能遭到破坏，中国的亚洲霸主形象也是如此，这将损害中共政权在国内的支持度，严重削弱中国对邻国的影响力。
目前，僵持已经给了其他需要面对中国恫吓的亚洲国家重要的教训。比如，中国最近威胁要对越南在争议的南沙群岛哨所采取军事行动，强迫越南政府停止在南海中国专属经济区边缘钻探天然气。
中国尚未表现出转变方针的迹象。一些专家甚至预测中国很快会采取“小规模军事行动”驱逐目前位于其助长领土内的印军。但这种攻击行为对中国毫无益处，更不会改变三国交界处的领土现状。这也显然无法让中国恢复其铺路作业。当印度不吃中国的虚张声势时，梦就要醒了。
